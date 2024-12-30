Facts: Dhaka Capital’s Shoriful Islam was the top bowler of the tournament last season with 22 wickets in 12 innings.

Rangpur Riders’ Shakib Al Hasan was the second highest wicket-taker in the previous season with 17 wickets in 13 innings.

Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Dhaka Capital had an entirely forgettable campaign in the last season of the Bangladesh Premier League. After winning their first match against Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Capital were thrashed left and right by every single team they faced. That ended up being their only victory of the season and their form was terrible. Most of it was down to poor batting which cost them several games, and they simply did not have enough resilience to give the others a fair fight.

Rangpur Riders were the complete opposite in their run last season where they won most of the fixtures they participated in. They began their campaign with two defeats in the first three outings but they were utterly invincible thereafter as they achieved a phenomenal eight-match winning streak. However, their luck ran out as they found themselves on the losing side in both the qualifier matches and missed the opportunity to secure a spot in the final.

Dhaka Capital chance of winning - 39%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 61%

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Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score low before first dismissal

Rangpur Riders had absolutely no consistency whatsoever at the front since they used a different opening combination for almost every single fixture in the previous season. Towards the end, their opening scores were on a decline and they only managed to post 8, 10, 5, 21 and 33 runs before the first dismissal in the last five games. This does not bode well for the team and they are not expected to secure a competent first wicket total this time either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dhaka Capital Opening Partnership to be over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

A total of 22 matches were hosted at Shere Bangla National Stadium in the last season out of which the teams fielding first emerged victorious on 17 occasions. The average first innings total of 154 was quite low and easily attainable which will make chasing the sought after option in the upcoming game, too.

Weather Report

The game can progress smoothly with absolutely no interruptions from the weather. The conditions are likely to be sunny with the temperature reaching 27 degrees Celsius.

Dhaka Capital Player List

Litton Das (c), Habibur Sohan, Munim Shahriar, Rahmat Ali, Riaz Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shubham Ranjane, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, JP Kotze, Abu Jayed, Amir Hamza Hotak, Asif Hasan, Farmanullah Safi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mukidul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das (C) Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batter Riaz Hassan Batter Rahmat Ali Batter Sabbir Rahman All-rounder Tanzid Hasan Batter Abu Jayed Bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Dhaka Capital were not competitive at all in any aspect of the game and they were severely underperforming in the previous season. With the exception of a few players, the rest of the team failed to make an impact.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Steven Taylor Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper AM Ghazanfar Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders had a well-rounded squad, and both the batters and bowlers made an equal effort to try and get to the final.

Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

In the Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Capital and Rangpur Riders have met a total of 14 times where the latter have the advantage with eight victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 14

Dhaka Capital - 6

Rangpur Riders - 8

Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Dhaka Capital to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim and Adam Rossington were the mainstay opening pair for Dhaka Capital in the previous season and although their partnerships were rather lackluster, they remained the linchpins for the team throughout. In the last three games, the duo added 9, 18 and 10 runs to the first wicket which is, admittedly, not something to write home about. However, Rangpur Riders’ biggest pitfall was that they sent out a different opening lineup in each match. Rony Talukdar was their only regular opener and his partner changed all the time which resulted in paltry scores of 8, 10 and 5 in the final three matches of the season. For this reason, Dhaka Capital’s openers have greater potential to achieve a more competitive first partnership than Rangpur Riders.

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Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Litton Das to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Batter

In the previous season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Litton Das was the second highest run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 391 runs in 14 innings. Although his average of 27.92 is not very convincing, he scored three half-centuries. His remarkable consistency makes him the top choice for the next match.

Soumya Sarkar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Soumya Sarkar has been a brilliant batter for Bangladesh over the years and a reliable run scorer in the Bangladesh Premier League. He was among the top batters for title-winners Fortune Barishal last season, having scored 262 runs in 14 innings with an average of 21.83. He is anticipated to be their leading batter against Dhaka Capital.

Dhaka Capital vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman was the joint highest wicket-taker for Comilla Victorians in the last season where he picked 13 wickets in ten innings. He has been a highly dependable player for his side and his average of 22.61 was rather impressive. He is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.

AM Ghazanfar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been a promising bowler for Afghanistan, particularly in the ODI format where he has picked 21 wickets in 11 innings. Impressively, he has an exceptional bowling average of 13.57. Although he is making his debut in the Bangladesh Premier League with this fixture, he is relied upon to be their top wicket-taker in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Dhaka Capital to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch) Dhaka Capital and Rangpur Riders were on two different ends of the spectrum in the last season of the Bangladesh Premier League. Dhaka Capital languished at the bottom of the points table throughout the season in seventh place with one win in 12 fixtures and a miserable net run rate of -1.420. They are no match for Rangpur Riders who finished the group stage at the top of the standings with nine victories in 12 games and a brilliant net run rate of 1.438. The latter also have two additional wins in their head-to-head tally against Dhaka Capital which makes Rangpur Riders the clear favorites for the next match. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







