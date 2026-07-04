Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

We are almost at the halfway point in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Every point from here on out is as crucial as can be. Next up, Comilla Victorians will be going up against Dhaka Dominators in the 22nd match of the tournament on January 23, 2023 (Monday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 6:30 PM (IST).

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Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling the game for Comilla Victorians. According to their evaluation, they stand a much better chance of winning the game as compared to bottom-placed Dhaka Dominators. They have given odds of 1.44 for the Victorians, while the odds are 2.62 for the Dominators.

Our Prediction

We agree with Melbet’s evaluation that it will be the Comilla Victorians who walk away with two points—and quite comfortably. The Dominators have barely got going all season, dropping five straight losses after huffing and puffing to a win in their first game. Hence, based on our analysis of the squads, their dreadful form will be their undoing in this encounter against the Victorians.

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.44 (Melbet)

Dhaka Dominators to win @ 2.62 (Melbet)

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Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Given the way the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League has shaped up so far, all the teams from third place down still have a fair shot at qualifying for the playoffs. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Toss Prediction

Overall, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram has been fairly split when it comes to the toss being a factor in the result of the games. The recent games, however, seem to be indicating a slight favouritism. In the last three years, the teams batting first have won 55% of the matches. But given the fact that the match would be played in the evening, the dew is most likely to play a part. Hence, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, even in the evening, but there would be a mild wind blowing (9 km/hr) given the nature of the winter season in Bangladesh. Teams ought to keep an eye on that detail, while also watching for humidity levels to hit 67% and mild dew coming into the equation.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das (wk) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

After a slow start, Comilla Victorians have picked up good momentum in their recent matches. In their last five games in the tournament, they have lost two and won three games back-to-back, with two of those wins coming while batting second.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted Playing XI

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

Dhaka Dominators have had a nightmare of a time in recent times in the Bangladesh Premier League. In their last five games, they have failed to register a single win, losing comprehensively on more occasions than not.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Head to Head

The head-to-head statistics also read in favour of the Victorians. In the last five meetings against the Dominators, they have won three and lost just once. The reverse fixture in the ongoing edition of the tournament saw the Victorians clinch a 33-run win, courtesy of a 24-ball 64 from Khushdil Shah.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Betting Odds

CV to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.4 (Melbet)

In their three consecutive wins, one common factor stands out for the Comilla Victorians: their consistency in the opening overs. Across all three games, the Victorians have put at least 40 runs in the powerplay, losing only two wickets in total. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Best Batters

Litton Das to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Some batsmen just have the gift to make batting look that bit more elegant; Litton Das is one of them. On his day, there are few in world cricket who can match his flair and poise at the crease, and the seeming ease with which he goes about his business. Long considered the only true successor to Mushfiqur Rahim, the 28-year-old has produced the goods in recent times for the Comilla Victorians’: 150 runs in his last five matches at an average of 30.

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Nasir Hossain has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle. This year, so far, he has proved the lone warrior in the Dominators camp, with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Despite five successive defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end, with 233 runs at an average of 77.67. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Best Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow left-arm spinners have had a good time at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League—even under the lights. The same is true for Tanvir Islam. Together with Khushdil Shah, the 26-year-old has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with eight wickets in his last five outings. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head on.

Arafat Sunny to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Here is another left-armer to bet on. Much like most of his fellow teammates, Arafat Sunny is among the most experienced campaigners in the Bangladesh T20 circuit. He has 128 wickets to his name at an economy rate less than seven per over. In his last seven outings, he has choked the batters even further, conceding at 5.43 to the over, and picking up nine wickets in the meantime.