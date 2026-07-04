Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Contrary to their name, the Dhaka Dominators have not been ‘dominating’ in their matches this season barring one. They have lost three of their four matches in the ongoing 2023 Bangladesh Premier League. On the flip side, Fortune Braishal have won three out of their four matches are placed at the second position in the league table and they will walk into the game as favourites to grab top honours.

Bet on Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Going by the records, Fortune Barishal are likely to win the game against Dhaka Dominators, with Melbet heavily backing them up. To substantiate the claim, let us inform you that Barishal are yet to lose a single game in Chattogram, across two seasons, having played five matches at the venue. Dhaka Dominators, on the side of the spectrum, have lost each of their two matches at this venue.

Our Prediction

As per the match predictions are concerned, it is a no-brainer that Fortune Barishal is expected to walk away with full points. It is impossible to ignore the star-studded side that the team from Barishal boasts of, which includes the likes s of local stars like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Anamul Haque, veterans like Mahmudullah and Shakib-Al-Hasan, and also their foreign contingent of Chaturanga de Silva, Ibrahim Zadran and Iftikhar Ahmed. Dhaka Dominators have been below average with players like Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

But don’t be surprised if the match is a low-scoring one, as the pitch in Chattogram hardly offers a batsman anything to have fun. In the last 10 innings at this venue, only twice the total has surpassed the 150-run mark. It is already documented that the track assists spinners, which will play a crucial part in the upcoming game.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

There is already a template set for matches at this venue – win the toss and bowl first. In all the five matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the team batting second have had the last laugh. Despite the trend, few captains had opted to bat first, but ended up on the losing side eventually. With the dew factor coming into play later on, the chasing team always holds the upper hand.

Weather Report

The winter in Bangladesh is at the peak right now, with cool temperature throughout. The evenings will be pleasant and as per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Friday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Soumya Sarkar,Dilshan Munaweera,Nasir Hossain (c),Usman Ghani,Mohammad Mithun (wk),Ariful Haque,Ahmed Shehzad,Muktar Ali,Arafat Sunny,Taskin Ahmed,Al-Amin Hossain,Shoriful Islam,Monir Hossain,Jubair Hossain,Delwar Hossain,Mizanur Rahman,Salman Irshad,Mohor Sheikh,Robin Das,Amir Hamza,Alok Kapali,Abdullah Al Mamun,Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Predicted Playing XI

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Robin Das Batter Mohammad Imran Randhawa All-rounder Nasir Hossain (c) All-rounder Ariful Haque Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler Muktar Ali Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Recent Form

Dhaka Dominators have lost four of their last five encounters in the Bangladesh Premier League and all four losses have come in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. That pretty much tells you everything you need to know about Dhaka Dominators.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Anamul Haque (wk), Haider Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahkeem Cornwall, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kesrick Williams, Fazle Mahmud, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Ibrahim Zadran, Saif Hassan, Sunzamul Islam, Salman Hossain

Predicted playing XI:

Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Haider Ali Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Karim Janat Batter Kamrul Islam Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Despite the loss in the final of the last season, Fortune Braishal bucked the trend of being arguably the most consistent side in the league. An initial hiccup in the season opener was enough for them to get back to winning ways. They have logged full points in each of their last three matches and are looking forward to extending the streak.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Head-To-Head

This is the first meeting between these two sides in the league. However, Barishal faced the erstwhile Minister Dhaka Group a couple of times in the previous edition, with each team winning on one occasion. In the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, this is the first time that both these sides are going to play against each other.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Barishal to hit more fours than Dhaka (Melbet)

Dhaka Dominators have failed to make any ripples in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, primarily because of their inability to hit regular boundaries. This year, they have hit an average of 9 boundaries per match as compared to Barishal’s 13. That clearly tells us who is going to hit more boundaries in this encounter. Then what are you waiting for?

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Best Batter

Nassir Hossain to be Dhaka Dominators’ Best Batter (Melbet)

There has been only one batter amongst the runs for Dhaka Dominators, and it is their skipper – Nasir Hossain. In the last four matches, his scores are 39, 30, 44, and 36 no, having scored 149 runs, at an average of 49.67. And guess what? He was the top scorer in three of those matches. So, it looks like a pretty straightforward bet, with him also in the list of the top-10 run scorers this season at present.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter (Melbet)

The legendary Bangladeshi player is again at the epicenter of his team’s fortunes. The southpaw has already registered 156 runs in four matches, at an average of 78 runs per innings, with a top score of 81 no. Ahead of this season, Shakib had played 24 matches at this venue, scoring 593 runs at a healthy average of 32.94. So, what are you waiting for? Go on, and place the bet.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Al-Amin Hossain to be Dhaka Dominators’ Best Bowler (Melbet)

The right-arm pacer has been one of the silver linings in their bowling this season, having picked up seven wickets in four matches, including a match-winning spell of 4/28 against Khulna Tigers in their opening fixture. If you really want to make some handsome rewards out of this market, make sure you pace your money on this cricketer.

Karim Janat to be their Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler (Melbet)

Overall, the bowling of Fortune Barishal has been average so far, with no single player posing a threat to the opposition team. However, if we had to pick up from the lot, Afghan star Karim Janat should be the one, with him scalping one in every match of their campaign so far. Janat was even their pick of the bowlers in the 12-run win over Comilla Victorians earlier this season.