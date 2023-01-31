Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction DP 20 % Chance of Winning FBA 80 % Bet Now! Dhaka Dominators and Fortune Barishal will play the 31st match of the 2022-23 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday) at 1 PM. While the Barishal have had a perfect start to their campaign, winning six of their first eight matches, the same can’t be said about the Dominators, who have won just two of their nine encounters. How the fortune would swing on Tuesday is left for interpretation and therein lies the chance to make a good amount of money.

Facts Shakib Al Hasan has been the highest run-getter in the tournament—306 runs in seven innings at an average of 61.20 with three half-centuries. We back him to be the best batter for Fortune Barishal.

Arafat Sunny has 133 wickets to his name at an economy rate lesser than seven per over, which is definitely great. In his last eight outings, he has choked the batters even further, conceding at 5.43 to the over, and picking up 14 wickets.

Despite five successive defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end, with 320 runs at an average of 53.33 for Dhaka Dominators this season.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

In the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal are on a spree of their own. The way they have dominated the proceedings to steer clear of the chasing pack is a story in itself. Six wins in eight matches and that have put them at the second spot on the points table. On the other hand, Dhaka Dominators have found it staggeringly difficult to win matches and were subjected to their seventh loss of the season on Sunday. Our affiliate partner Melbet gives Dhaka Dominators odds of 3.7 to Fortune Barishal’s odds of 1.275.

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Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Don’t be surprised if the match is a low-scoring one, as the pitch in Sylhet hardly offers a batsman anything to have fun nowadays. In the last 10 innings at this venue, only four times have the total surpassed the 150-run mark. It is already documented that the track assists spinners, which will play a crucial part in the upcoming game.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

There is already a template set for matches at this venue – win the toss and bowl first. The caravan has moved to Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet where in seven out of the nine matches played at the venue in the last year, the team batting second have had the last laugh. Despite the trend, few captains had opted to bat first, but ended up on the losing side eventually.

Weather Report

The winter in Bangladesh is slowly undergoing a change right now, with the cool temperature slowly easing out a bit. The evenings will be pleasant and as per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Friday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the 31st match between Dhaka Dominators and Fortune Barishal.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Alex Blake, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Alok Kapali, Ahmed Shehzad, Dilshan Munaweera, Monir Hossain, Shan Masood, Jubair Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mohor Sheikh, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Robin Das, Abdullah Al Mamun

Predicted playing XI:

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

The less we talk about Dhaka’s form is the better. The Dominators have so far played nine matches and have won just two. After winning the first match of the tournament, Dhaka managed to lose the next six matches and could further validate the tournament with a win against Khulna Tigers in their latest game. But against Rangpur Riders on Monday, they failed to muster any momentum to lose the encounter. Would the fortune stay in their favour? We will soon find out.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Qazi Onik Bowler Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Either side of defeats at the hand of the Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal have been a team on song in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. They have won six games in eight matches played this season, having beaten every single season, apart from table-toppers Sylhet Strikers.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Head-To-Head

Fortune Barishal and Dhaka Dominators have played each other three times in the Bangladesh Premier League and the former have come out triumphant two times. That, however, would matter a little if you consider the kind of form that both teams are showcasing at the moment.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

FB to score more than 43 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Fortune Barishal, as a unit, have relied mostly on their batters to set up a proper base and that has now engulfed with the idea of how things would be looking in the Dhaka clash. The likes of Iftkhiar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan have made sure that their powerplay dominance has been well and truly established, as the side have collected an average of 49 in the tournament so far. That makes me believe in them for this bet.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Best batter

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Nasir Hossain has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle. This year, so far, he has proved the lone warrior in the Dominators camp, with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Despite five successive defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end, with 320 runs at an average of 53.33. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Time and again, Shakib Al Hasan continues to deliver—with bat and ball. One of the most consistent all-round cricketers of his generation, he was the standout player in the first decade of the Bangladesh Premier League. So far, it has been his exploits with the bat that have spurred Fortune Barishal on even more than his wily left-arm spin. This year, he has been the highest run-getter in the tournament—306 runs in seven innings at an average of 61.20 with three half-centuries. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Best batter

Arafat Sunny to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Arafat Sunny is an ideal left-arm spinner who could munch on wickets like candies. Much like most of his fellow teammates, Arafat Sunny is among the most experienced campaigners on the Bangladesh T20 circuit. He has 133 wickets to his name at an economy rate lesser than seven per over, which is definitely great. In his last eight outings, he has choked the batters even further, conceding at 5.43 to the over, and picking up 14 wickets in the meantime. Even though his side has failed to turn up the volume, there is no shortage of fireworks from Sunny.

Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

If there is an area of weakness in the Fortune Barishal ranks, it would be with their bowling department—specifically, with their ability to take wickets. Both Shakib Al Hasan and Chaturanga de Silva have kept the scoring in check—and that, very well. But one player has been rising up the ranks to solve the wicket-taking problem for Barishal. And that has been the Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim. In his last four games, the 21-year-old has picked up seven wickets at an excellent strike rate of 12.