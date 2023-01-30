Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction DP 20 % Chance of Winning RAN 80 % Bet now! The 29th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see another clash between the wooden-spooners and mid-table side. And so, the Dhaka Dominators will go up against Rangpur Riders on January 30, 2023 (Monday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, at 1:00 PM (IST).

Facts Malik has more than 12,000 runs (including 74 half-centuries) at a career average in excess of 36 and a healthy strike rate of 127.31, Malik is a colossus of the shortest version of the game.

Despite five successive defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end, with 291 runs at an average of 58.20. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Arafat Sunny has 131 wickets to his name at an economy rate less than seven per over, which is definitely great. In his last eight outings, he has choked the batters even further, conceding at 5.43 to the over, and picking up 12 wickets in the meantime.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Dhaka Dominators and Rangur Riders have a massive delta in their performance in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, which means our affiliate partner Melbet was always going to call the shots in favour of side that have better chance of winning the game. Rangpur Riders, hence, take the cake. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.61 for Dhaka Dominators, while the odds are 1.495 for Rangpur Riders.

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Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

When the tournament started, there were genuine reasons to believe that Dhaka Dominators would create some ripples. They had a squad to do that. The likes of Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, and Nasir Hossain are too good performers to gift them the position they are finding themselves right now but such has been the fate that Dhaka are placed at the bottom of the table. But that shouldn’t be a hindrance for us to pick our markets carefully and ensure there are no vision lost to accommodate a great money-making experience.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Unlike the stadiums in Dhaka and Chattogram, the toss seems to be a clear factor in the result of the games at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet over the years, with teams batting first winning 57.14% of the matches. However, things have been much more on an even keel this year. And so, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second, even if for the afternoon games with the balls showing a tendency to shoot off the surface intially, as were seen in the Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers matches.

Weather Report

There is a 1% chance of precipitation on the match day. But the overwhelming expectation is that the skies will be clear, humid (71%), with mild dew (14%) and a slight wind blowing (7 km/hr). Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Alex Blake, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Alok Kapali, Ahmed Shehzad, Dilshan Munaweera, Monir Hossain, Shan Masood, Jubair Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mohor Sheikh, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Robin Das, Abdullah Al Mamun

Predicted playing XI:

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

The less we talk about Dhaka’s form is the better. The Dominators have so far played eight matches and have won just two. After winning the first match of the tournament, Dhaka managed to lose the next six matches and could further validate the tournament with a win against Khulna Tigers in their latest game. Would the fortune stay in their favour? We will soon find out.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Alauddin Babu, Jeffrey Vandersay, Saim Ayub, Aaron Jones, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter Rony Talukdar Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Robiul Haque Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

In seven matches in the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur Riders have won four matches and are now currently placed at the fourth position on the points table. The way things have progressed as far as Rangpur Riders are concerned I would like to believe that they can add one more win to their two-match winning streak to ensure things are perfectly in balance.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

The history, however, supports Dhaka Dominators, who had come out triumphant in both the games played between the sides. While history and head-to-head results definitely give an indicator, what we need to keep an eye on is the fact that the delta between both teams are so huge that anything other than a precarious look would suffice to make Dhaka Dominators win the encounter again.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

We have gathered some solid markets for you to bet on during the match between Dhaka Dominators and Rangpur Riders. These are well-researched, backed by statistics and have a fundamental understanding of the situations.

RR to score more than 45 in powerplay @ 1.743 (Melbet)

Across Rangpur Riders’ two consecutive wins in the last two matches, one common factor stands out: their aggressive batting in the opening overs. In the last three games, the Riders notched up at least 50 runs in the powerplay, scoring at a run rate of nine per over. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of in the match against Dhaka, who have conceded more than 48 runs during the powerplay phase in the the last four games.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

This is one bet that I would never challenge. Despite being 41, Malik still harbours comeback to the national side and there is a reason for that. More than 12,000 runs (including 74 half-centuries) at a career average in excess of 36 and a healthy strike rate of 127.31, Malik is a colossus of the shortest version of the game. He has carried his form to the Bangladesh Premier League as well, scoring 159 runs at an average of 42.19 in his last six matches for Rangpur Riders.

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Nasir Hossain has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle. This year, so far, he has proved the lone warrior in the Dominators camp, with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Despite five successive defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end, with 291 runs at an average of 58.20. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Robiul Haque to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Robiul Haque seems to have turned a corner for Rangpur Riders—especially in the last four games. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up nine wickets at a strike rate less than 10. Those are mighty impressive numbers. And given that the conditions in Sylhet favour the pacers (historically, 57.81% of the wickets have been picked up by the fast bowlers), I expect him to be Rangpur Riders’ best bowler against Dhaka.

Arafat Sunny to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Here is an ideal left-armer to bet on. Much like most of his fellow teammates, Arafat Sunny is among the most experienced campaigners on the Bangladesh T20 circuit. He has 131 wickets to his name at an economy rate less than seven per over, which is definitely great. In his last eight outings, he has choked the batters even further, conceding at 5.43 to the over, and picking up 12 wickets in the meantime.