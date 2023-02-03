Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction DP 20 % Chance of Winning RAN 80 % Bet Now! The 34th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will be a high-stakes clash between Dhaka Dominators and Rangpur Riders. The Riders, who have to win to stay alive, are all set to go up against the Dominators on their turf—the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka—on February 3, 2023 (Friday) at 6:30 PM (IST).

Facts This is a must-win game for Dhaka Dominators.

A win for the Rangpur Riders would confirm their play-off berths.

Nasir Hossan has more than 300 runs and 10 wickets in this year’s tournament.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for the Rangpur Riders. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 3.24 for the Dhaka Dominators, while the odds are 1.33 for the Rangpur Riders.

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Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Ever since their thumping 67-run loss at the hands of Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders seem to have turned their tournament around. With three comprehensive wins on the trot—one of them being against table-toppers Sylhet Strikers—they are on the verge of a guaranteed play-off spot. The question before them is if they can keep the momentum going and seal the deal. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has had a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.19%. So, especially given the fact that the game will be played in the evening under lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The will be slightly humid (47%) and the ground will be covered in mild dew, so both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Blake Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Salman Irshad Bowler Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Amir Hamza All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Abdullah Al-Mamun All-rounder

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

The side from the capital have just not been able to get going at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. In their last five games, the Dhaka Dominators have registered two wins and three losses, with both those wins coming in the last three games. Is it a little too late for a turnaround though?

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Shoaib Malik All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

After two thumping losses at the hands of Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders have taken a 180-degree turn in the course of their campaign. In their last three games, the Riders are unbeaten.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Sorry, Dhaka Dominators’ fans, the head-to-head numbers are also in favour of the Rangpur Riders. In the last five games between these two sides, the Riders have won three—including the reverse fixture by a margin of five wickets. The Dominators last defeated the Riders in 2020.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

RR to score more than 40 in powerplay (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders are not known to go all guns blazing with the bat in the first overs—so far in this tournament, at least. However, there is a pattern that is consistent, especially in their three recent wins. Once they have settled in, the Riders’ innings blossoms towards the latter half of the powerplay. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

For so long he has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle in the Bangladeshi cricket realm. This year, Nasir Hossain has only gone on to prove the analysts right, proving the lone warrior in the Dominators camp with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Consistent from the get-go no matter what his team’s fortunes, Hossain has put up 340 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 56.66. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Their success has been more down to a collective effort. But Shoaib Malik, whose numbers in the T20 format speak for itself, has once again proved his worth. Carrying his form into the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, the veteran has scored 231 runs at an average of 38.50 in his last eight matches for Rangpur Riders.

Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Al-Amin Hossain to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet?)

If someone picks Nasir Hossain in this category as well, it wouldn’t be a bad shout. But what Al-Amin Hossain offers is that match-winning edge with wickets. Arafat Sunny has produced the good with his left-arm spin, but the conditions in Dhaka seem overwhelmingly favourable to the pacers, who have picked up more than 60% of the wickets at this venue over the last three years. And so, the 33-year-old with 11 wickets in his last seven games is a more than reasonable shout to place a bet.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, recent form favours the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up 10 wickets in his last seven games for the Rangpur Riders at an average of 17.4.