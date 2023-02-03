Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction
DP
20%
Chance of Winning
RAN
80%
Bangladesh
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts
- This is a must-win game for Dhaka Dominators.
- A win for the Rangpur Riders would confirm their play-off berths.
- Nasir Hossan has more than 300 runs and 10 wickets in this year’s tournament.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning
Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for the Rangpur Riders. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 3.24 for the Dhaka Dominators, while the odds are 1.33 for the Rangpur Riders.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Ever since their thumping 67-run loss at the hands of Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders seem to have turned their tournament around. With three comprehensive wins on the trot—one of them being against table-toppers Sylhet Strikers—they are on the verge of a guaranteed play-off spot. The question before them is if they can keep the momentum going and seal the deal. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction
Over the past three years at least, the toss has had a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.19%. So, especially given the fact that the game will be played in the evening under lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.
Weather Report
There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The will be slightly humid (47%) and the ground will be covered in mild dew, so both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.
Dhaka Dominators Player List
Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Blake
|
Batter
|
Usman Ghani
|
Batter
|
Nasir Hossain (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ariful Haque
|
All-rounder
|
Muktar Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Mithun (Wk)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Amir Hamza
|
All-rounder
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Abdullah Al-Mamun
|
All-rounder
Dhaka Dominators Team Form
The side from the capital have just not been able to get going at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. In their last five games, the Dhaka Dominators have registered two wins and three losses, with both those wins coming in the last three games. Is it a little too late for a turnaround though?
Rangpur Riders Player List
Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan (c/wk)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Rakibul Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Team Form
After two thumping losses at the hands of Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders have taken a 180-degree turn in the course of their campaign. In their last three games, the Riders are unbeaten.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head
Sorry, Dhaka Dominators’ fans, the head-to-head numbers are also in favour of the Rangpur Riders. In the last five games between these two sides, the Riders have won three—including the reverse fixture by a margin of five wickets. The Dominators last defeated the Riders in 2020.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
RR to score more than 40 in powerplay (Melbet)
The Rangpur Riders are not known to go all guns blazing with the bat in the first overs—so far in this tournament, at least. However, there is a pattern that is consistent, especially in their three recent wins. Once they have settled in, the Riders’ innings blossoms towards the latter half of the powerplay. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters
Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)
For so long he has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle in the Bangladeshi cricket realm. This year, Nasir Hossain has only gone on to prove the analysts right, proving the lone warrior in the Dominators camp with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Consistent from the get-go no matter what his team’s fortunes, Hossain has put up 340 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 56.66. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.
Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)
The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Their success has been more down to a collective effort. But Shoaib Malik, whose numbers in the T20 format speak for itself, has once again proved his worth. Carrying his form into the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, the veteran has scored 231 runs at an average of 38.50 in his last eight matches for Rangpur Riders.
Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers
Al-Amin Hossain to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet?)
If someone picks Nasir Hossain in this category as well, it wouldn’t be a bad shout. But what Al-Amin Hossain offers is that match-winning edge with wickets. Arafat Sunny has produced the good with his left-arm spin, but the conditions in Dhaka seem overwhelmingly favourable to the pacers, who have picked up more than 60% of the wickets at this venue over the last three years. And so, the 33-year-old with 11 wickets in his last seven games is a more than reasonable shout to place a bet.
Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)
When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, recent form favours the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up 10 wickets in his last seven games for the Rangpur Riders at an average of 17.4.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Rangpur Riders
We are in line with Melbet’s odds, especially given the result in the reverse fixture—a five-wicket win for the Rangpur Riders. As the league phase of the tournament draws to a climax, the stakes are high for both teams. For the Rangpur Riders, a win would seal their place in the play-offs; for the Dhaka Dominators, a loss would prove fatal. And so, even though the recent form of the two sides—the last three matches for each team—may make it seem like a much closer affair to call, our analysis of the squads point to a win for the Riders. Dhaka Dominators to win @ 3.24 (Melbet) Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.33 (Melbet)Bet Now!