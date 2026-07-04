Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The eighth game of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see Dhaka Dominators take on the Sylhet Strikers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday) at 6:30 PM IST. For the Strikers, it is an opportunity to further stamp their dominance in this year’s tournament. The Dominators—and the rest of the pack—are faced with the challenge to put an end to their unbeaten run.

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Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

The side from the capital is the most capped team in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (104 matches at the time of writing). Statistically, they have been among the most successful teams in the tournament with a record-equal three titles to their name. Not only that, they have made a record five appearances in the final and seven in the playoffs altogether. In other words, the Dominators have failed to qualify from the league stage once—and that was last year. Talk about consistency! The Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, is the polar opposite, qualifying from the league stage just once. But history has its time and place; form—especially the kind of form that produces three consecutive wins—counts for more. That is why the scales are tipped in favour of the Sylhet Strikers to remain unbeaten, with our affiliate partners Melbet providing Dhaka Dominators odds of 2.13 whereas the same is 1.34 for Sylhet Strikers.

Our Prediction

Oh, how the tables have turned. The Dominators—though arguably the giants through the first decade of the Bangladesh Premier League—are clearly on the decline, having failed to bolster their squad with international quality. The Strikers are clearly a side on the rise, stacking their kitty full of two ingredients of the exciting variety: international stars and budding young talent from the homeland. And, to their credit, their decisions at the player auction in November are starting to bear fruit. Hence, our analysis—of the squad and recent player performances—tell us that the match should go in favour of the Sylhet Strikers.

Dhaka Dominators to win @ 2.31 (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.34 (Melbet)

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Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dhaka Dominators are a side that have produced the goods time and again in the Bangladesh Premier League. In other words, they are as close to a safe bet as it gets. But that is history—and they have plenty of it on their side. Whether any of it will bear weight on their campaign this year is up for debate. What we can say is this: discount them at your peril. This wily bunch with the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Shan Masood, etc have started well, putting the points on the board with a clinical display against the Khulna Tigers.

Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, are enjoying a rare high in the Bangladesh Premier League. The young home-grown superstars like Najmul Shanton, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, etc. have shone in each of the three wins so far, which sees them sitting pretty at the top of the table—four points clear of everyone else. Key to their success so far has been that more than one player has been hitting form every game. Keep an extra eye out especially for Akbar Ali, touted among the best young players to breakthrough this year.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Leading up to the tournament, the Shere Bangla National Stadium had hosted a total of 84 matches in the last three years, in which the batting first team have won 34 games whereas the batting second team have won 48 games. So far in this edition of the tournament, the split has not been nearly as close. Four of the five sides batting second have won—and all, quite comfortably. Given these recent statistics, the captain winning the toss should look to put the opposition in first.

Weather Report

As things stand, the news in the skies will be welcome by all the batters. According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Saturday with a 0% forecast for cloud cover during the match time as well.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted playing XI:

Soumya Sarkar Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Nasir Hossain Batter Usman Ghani Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Ariful Haque Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Muktar Ali All-rounder Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

Dhaka Dominators come into this game on the back of some patchy form, winning two and losing two of their last four matches. But they will take confidence in their most recent performance—a six-wicket win led by a strong bowling display over the Khulna Tigers—in their first match of this year’s tournament.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Akbar Ali Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim Bowler Mashrafe Mortaza Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers are the team to beat so far in this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. They have three wins—all coming this year—and two losses—both of which came in the previous edition of the tournament—in their last five games.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

In keeping with the rest of the history of the Bangladesh Premier League, the Strikers have had a miserable time off late against the Dominators. In their previous five encounters, they have only registered a solitary win—a seven-wicket triumph in the last edition of the tournament.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 36 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Right now, any bet on the Sylhet Strikers seems like a sure-shot money making one. Such is their form in both departments of the game. But crucial to their three wins so far has been the rapid starts provided by the top order. Though Colin Ackermann and his replacement Mohammad Haris have failed to impress, the likes of Najmul Shanto, Zakir Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy have stepped up to the fore. In all their games thus far, the Strikers have scored a rate in excess of eight in the powerplay overs.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best batters

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Shakib Al Hasan is a name that will go down in Bangladesh Cricket history as the greatest cricketer of its first two decades. Nasir Hossain, provided he is handled properly, is the heir apparent to that role. In the middle-order, he can suit his game to match the momentary demands of his team. With the ball, he will deliver consistent lines and lengths with his off-spin. And in the field, he is a live wire. In the Dominators’ win over the Khulna Tigers, Hossain did just that: a catch, two wickets, and an unbeaten 36 to steer his team home and earn the man-of-the-match award. Bet on him; he is bankable.

Towhid Hridoy to be Sylhet’s best batter (Melbet)

When all the top run scorers at the tournament so far are from the same team, it should come as no surprise that the team itself is doing well. Among them, coming into this game in red-hot form is Towhid Hridoy. The 22-year-old has yet to taste the international game. But if his numbers at the domestic level are anything to go by, it will only be a matter of time before he lights up the world stage. In his last four outings in the 20-over game, Hridoy has averaged 40 at a strike rate closing in on 150, thus making this a pretty straightforward bet.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Arafat Sunny to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Much like most of his fellow teammates, Arafat Sunny is among the most experienced campaigners in the Bangladesh T20 circuit. With 128 wickets to his name at an economy rate less than seven per over, he is the classic Bangladeshi left-arm spinner. In his last six outings, he has choked the batters even further, conceding less than six per over. His most recent performance, against the Khulna Tigers, confirmed the same: a spell of four overs conceding 24 runs and picking up two wickets, as the Dominators restricted their opposition to a meagre 113.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

If you want to bet on a bowler to take wickets, perhaps there are no better options in the Bangladesh Premier League right now than Mashrafe Mortaza. Though slightly on the expensive side, the seasoned campaigner has picked up five wickets in the last two games, dealing significant, timely blows to the batting side’s progress. If his compatriot Shakib Al Hasan has been the outstanding player of the first decade of the tournament, Mortaza has, without argument, been the outstanding captain of the same era. He has led each of the three teams he has played for to at least one title, winning twice with the Dhaka Gladiators—as it was called then.