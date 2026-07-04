Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

Into the third week of the tournament we go! The 13th encounter of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see the Dhaka Dominators take on the Sylhet Strikers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 16, 2023 (Monday) at 1 PM IST.

Bet on Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Historically, the Dhaka Dominators have been one of the most consistent teams in the Bangladesh Premier League, whereas the Sylhet Strikers have struggled to win even a third of all of their games. But the fortunes have changed this year. The Strikers are riding high at the top of the table with four wins from four. The Dominators are struggling: with only two points after three games. Form counts more than history, which is why our affiliate partners Melbet are providing the Sylhet Strikers odds of 1.87 whereas the same is 2.13 for Dhaka Dominators.

Our Prediction

The Dominators started their campaign well, but two comprehensive defeats—the first of which was at the hands of the Strikers—have left them reeling. The Strikers, on the other hand, are the hottest properties in the league with the bat and the ball. That they haven’t played since the 10th may add to their chances of making it a fifth straight win but their overall firepower seems likely to be too much for the Dominators anyway. Hence, our analysis—of the squad and recent player performances—tell us that the match should go in favour of the Sylhet Strikers.

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Dhaka Dominators to win @ 2.13 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Oh, how the tables have turned. The Dominators—though arguably the giants through the first decade of the Bangladesh Premier League—are clearly on the decline. But the Strikers are clearly a side on the rise, stacking their kitty full of two ingredients of the exciting variety: international stars and budding young talent from the homeland.

It seems that, for both teams, what has proved pivotal—so far, at least—has been their decision making at the player auction last November. To their credit, the Strikers’ bold calls are starting to bear fruit, while the Dominators failed to bolster their squad with international quality.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The first phase of the tournament—that went down at Mirpur—saw the team batting second win most of the games quite comfortably. The history at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, however, is different, with the team batting first winning more than 70% of the game. Given those kinds of numbers, it should be a no-brainer for the captain winning the toss to decide to bat first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Chattogram on Monday with a 0% forecast for cloud cover and mild dew (14%) during the match time as well. This should be welcome news to all the batters.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted Playing XI

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

The recent past has not been too kind to the Dhaka Dominators, who have won two and lost three of their last five games in the Bangladesh Premier League. It will be quite a task to pick themselves back up after successive crushing defeats, by 62 runs and eight wickets respectively.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted playing XI:

Mohammad Haris Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Spotless so far, the Sylhet Strikers are the team to beat at this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. They have four successive wins and one loss—which came in the previous edition of the tournament—in their last five games.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Historically, the Sylhet Strikers have not fared all too well against the Dhaka Dominators. In the latest five encounters between the two, the Dominators have won three, while the Strikers have won the other two. The most recent match saw the Strikers soar to a 62-run win.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 45 in powerplay @ 1.75 (Melbet)

Right now, any bet on the Sylhet Strikers—especially their top order batting—seems like a sure-shot money making one. Such is the form of the youngsters, Najmul Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, the two leading scorers at the tournament so far. To boot, they are well backed up by Zakir Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle overs as well. For the opening act, the Strikers have consistently scored at a rate in excess of eight in the first six overs.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Best batters

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Nasir Hossain has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle. This year, so far, he has proved the lone warrior in the Dominators camp, with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Even in their two recent defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Towhid Hridoy to be Sylhet’s best batter (Melbet)

Two of the Strikers’ top three are in red-hot form. Opener Najmul Shanto has proved to be the stable base on which they build their batting. This sets the stage for Towhid Hridoy, who has yet to have a taste of the international game. With two consecutive half centuries, the 22-year-old is the most exciting batter at the tournament right now. In his last five outings in the 20-over game, Hridoy has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike-rate in excess of 160. This is a pretty straightforward bet, folks.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Al-Amin Hossain to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

It is true that the wily left-arm spin of Arafat Sunny has produced the good for the Dominators time and again. But the conditions in Chattogram seems to be more favourable to the pacers, who have picked up 64% of the wickets over the last three years. And so, Al-Amin Hossain is a more than reasonable shout to place a bet. Though he has leaked runs in excess of 10 to the over, he stands out for the Dominators with his wicket-taking nack. In his last three spells, the 33-year-old has seven scalps.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

Top of the wicket-takers chart in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Mashrafe Mortaza is another sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate (7.47 in his last four games), the seasoned campaigner has picked up seven wickets. A leader of the highest quality, Mortaza has, without argument, been the outstanding captain of the first decade of the tournament. He has led each of the three teams he has played for to at least one title. Maybe it really is the Strikers’ year.