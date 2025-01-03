Facts: Durbar Rajshahi’s Taskin Ahmed has taken seven wickets in two games in the season, including 7 for 19 in the previous game.

Usman Khan has hit one century and a half century in the BPL, and could be key for Chittagong Kings.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings will be fighting for two crucial points in their next game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024/25. Durbar Rajshahi have one win in two games in the season so far while Chittagong Kings lost their only fixture against Khulna Tigers.

Coming off a defeat in the season opener, Durbar Rajshahi opened their account with a seven-wicket victory over Dhaka Capital. Bowling first, Taskin Ahmed struck twice in the first two overs but the rest of the attack struggled. He returned in the death overs and ended up with incredible figures of 7 for 19 to restrict the opponents to 174.

Durbar Rajshahi didn't have a great start to the run-chase, losing both the openers inside four overs. Anamul Haque and Yasir Ali steadied the ship before Anamul and Ryan Burl put on an unbroken partnership of 106 runs. Captain Anamul remained unbeaten on 73 off 46 while Burl smashed 55* off 33.

Chittagong Kings suffered a 37-run defeat at the hands of Khulna Tigers in their opening game of the new season. Opting to field first, their bowling unit could not keep the lid on run-scoring. Al Islam produced an outstanding spell of 2 for 17 in four overs but the rest of the attack was very expensive.

Chasing 204, Chittagong Kings had a horror start as they kept losing the wickets and were down to 75/8 at the end of 11 overs. Shamim Hossain hammered 78 off just 38 deliveries to reduce the deficit with no other batter touching the 20-run mark.





Moving on to this encounter, Durbar Rajshahi will be favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Durbar Rajshahi's chance of winning: 59%

Chittagong Kings’s chance of winning: 41%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Betting Tips

Yasir Ali blasted 94 not-out in 47 deliveries in the season opener. He has been in terrific form, scoring 240 runs in the last five T20 innings. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Mohammad Mithun, who averages 23 in the shorter format, recently hit 71 off 49 in one of the domestic games. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs after 6 overs - Durbar Rajshahi Over 48.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Total Sixes Over 13.5 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours Durbar Rajshahi 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Toss Prediction

Having hosted six matches in the ongoing tournament, the pitch at this venue is expected to be on the slower side. As the surface deteriorates, batting becomes more challenging later in the game, making it advantageous to bat first. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Mirpur, Dhaka is likely to be hazy on Friday morning and afternoon. The match will not have any threat of rain, with zero chance of precipitation predicted. As for the temperature, it should range between 23 and 27 degree Celsius while wind gusts travel at up to 15 km/h.

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c/wk), Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Haris, Mizanur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Saad Nasim, Bilal Khan, Shafiul Islam, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mohor Sheikh, Hasan Murad, SM Meherob, Zahiduzzaman, Jishan Alam, Asaduzzaman Payel

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque (c) Batter Yasir Ali Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper Sabbir Hossain All-rounder Mohor Sheikh Bowler Shafiul Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Recent Form

Durbar Rajshahi had a poor start to the season as they lost to Fortune Barishal by four wickets despite posting 197 on the board. They bounced back quickly to beat Dhaka Capital by seven wickets on Thursday.

Chittagong Kings Players List

Mohammad Mithun (c), Usman Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Marshall Ayub, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Angelo Mathews, Tom O Connell, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naeem Islam, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Maruf Mridha, Graham Clark, Khaled Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Haider Ali, Parvez Rahman Jibon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Naeem Islam Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Usman Khan Batter Mohammad Mithun (c)† Wicketkeeper Haider Ali Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Tom O'Connell All-rounder Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Al Islam Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Chittagong Kings Recent Form

Chittagong Kings are making a return to the BPL after 11 years. Their opening game did not go as they would've liked, losing to Khulna Tigers by 37 runs. Chasing 204, they lost 8 for 75 before Shamim Hossain salvaged them from a heavy defeat.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Head-to-Head Record

Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings have not faced each other in the Bangladesh Premier League yet.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds

Durbar Rajshahi to score most runs in the powerplay @ XX (Batery Bet)

Durbar Rajshahi have a better top order on paper, with Anamul Haque, Mohammad Haris and Jishan Alam. Chittagong Kings don't have the firepower at the top and will have to deal with an in-form Taskin Ahmed. Back Durbar Rajshahi to score the most runs in the first 6 overs.

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be the top batter for Durbar Rajshahi

Anamul Haque has been magnificent for Durbar Rajshahi in the first two games so far. He made 65 off 51 deliveries in the first game and followed it up with 73 not-out in 46 balls. He has amassed over 3800 runs in T20 cricket, with two centuries and 16 half centuries. Back him to be the top Durbar Rajshahi batter.

Shamim Hossain to be the top batter for Chittagong Kings





Shamim Hossain was magnificent in the previous game, where he struck 78 runs in just 38 deliveries. He has 606 runs in the BPL at an average of 24 while striking at 137, including four half centuries. Back him to be the top Chittagong Kings batter in this match.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Chittagong Kings Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Durbar Rajshahi

Taskin Ahmed registered the third best bowling figures in T20 cricket, picking 7 for 19 in the last game. Earlier, he took three wickets in the opening game. He has taken 215 wickets in the T20 format at an economy of under 8. You can back him to be Durbar Rajshahi’s best bowler.

Al Islam to be the top bowler for Chittagong Kings

The off-break bowler Al Islam has been in pretty good form, taking 17 wickets in his last 10 innings in the shorter format. He was excellent in the previous game, picking 2 for 17 in four overs while the rest of his teammates were smashed around the park. Bet on him to be Chittagong Kings's best bowler in this game.