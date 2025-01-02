Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Match Prediction DUR 42 % Chance of Winning DHA 58 % Place a bet Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capital are set to face off in the 5th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024/25 on Thursday, January 2nd. The match will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, with the action starting at 1:00 PM IST.

Facts: Durbar Rajshahi posted 197 in the season opener against Fortune Barishal but lost with two overs to spare.

Mustafizur Rahman had taken 10 wickets in the previous BPL edition at 7.35 runs per over.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Chance of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capital haven't had a great start to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024/25, losing their respective season opener. They would be eager to get off the mark when they face off in the new year.

Durbar Rajshahi took on the defending champions Fortune Barishal in the opening game and suffered a four-wicket defeat. Having been asked to bat first, they lost two wickets inside four overs but Anamul Haque and Yasir Ali put on a 140-run partnership for the third wicket. Anamul hit 65 off 51 while Yasir went on to smash an unbeaten 94 off 47 to power the side to 197.

Durbar Rajshahi were in a dominant position in their defence, having reduced the opponents to 61/5 with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Murad striking twice each. However, they could not get through the lower middle order as Faheem Ashraf and Mahmudullah took the champions over the line.

Dhaka Capital are coming off a loss against Rangpur Riders by 40 runs. Bowling first, they removed the opposition openers in three overs but then struggled to keep the run-rate in check. Mukidul Islam was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 27 and Alauddin Babu picked three wickets but was expensive along with others.

Chasing 192, the Dhaka opening pair of Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das provided them a good platform with 65 in 7.3 overs. But the middle order failed to capitalise and kept losing wickets. They were soon reduced to 117/8 and could only reach 151.

Moving on to this encounter, Dhaka Capital are favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Durbar Rajshahi's chance of winning: 42%

Dhaka Capital’s chance of winning: 58%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Betting Tips

Anamul Haque was solid for Durbar Rajshahi in the first game, scoring 65 runs in 51 deliveries. He has over 3800 runs in T20 cricket with two hundreds and 16 fifties. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Tanzid Hasan had a poor run in international cricket recently but showed signs of returning to form with 30 off 21 in the season opener. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Match Prediction Durbar Rajshahi Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Total Match Sixes to be Under 14.5 1.75 Bet on Batery Dhaka Capital to hit more Fours 1.80 Bet on Batery

Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Toss Prediction

T20 is a format where teams generally prefer chasing, unless the pitch is used or tends to get significantly slower. With the pitches being fresh at the start of this BPL season, the teams are likely to chase. Expect the toss-winning team to opt for fielding in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mirpur, Dhaka is expected to be hazy on Thursday afternoon. The match should have no interruptions due to weather, with zero chance of precipitation on the radar. Temperatures should range between 23 and 27 degree Celsius, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 24 km/h.

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Taskin Ahmed (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Saad Nasim, Bilal Khan, Shafiul Islam, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mohor Sheikh, Hasan Murad, SM Meherob, Zahiduzzaman, Jishan Alam, Asaduzzaman Payel

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque (c) Batter Yasir Ali Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Akbar Ali Wicketkeeper SM Meherob All-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Recent Form

The Rajshahi-based franchise makes its return to the BPL with new owners and a rebrand after missing the previous two editions. Their season didn't get off to a good start as they lost to Fortune Barishal by four wickets despite posting 197 on the board.

Dhaka Capital Players List

Thisara Perera (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Johnson Charles, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Abu Jayed, Amir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Asif Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Stephen Eskinazi, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Nazmul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Wicketkeeper Habibur Rahman Sohan Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Farmanullah Batter Thisara Perera (c) All-rounder Alauddin Babu All-rounder Amir Hamza All-rounder Mukidul Islam Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capital Recent Form

The team from Dhaka is also coming with a rebrand in this season following a sixth-place finish in the previous season. It didn't change their fortunes as they suffered a 40-run defeat at the hands of Rangpur Riders.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Head-to-Head Record

Rajshahi and Dhaka based franchises have faced each other nine times in the Bangladesh Premier League. Dhaka have won five of those while Rajshahi claimed four games.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Betting Odds

Dhaka Capital to score most runs in the powerplay @ 1.75 (Batery Bet)

Dhaka Capital have Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das at the top of the order and they smashed 58 runs in the powerplay in the previous game. Durbar Rajshahi, on the other hand, were 40 for 2. Back Dhaka to score the most runs in the first 6 overs.

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Top Batters

Yasir Ali to be the top batter for Durbar Rajshahi

Yasir Ali was magnificent in the opening game, where he struck 94 not-out in just 47 deliveries. He has been in very good form, scoring 61, 46 and 37 in three T20 innings prior to this tournament. Betting on him to be the top Durbar Rajshahi batter would be a good move.

Litton Das to be the top batter for Dhaka Capital





Litton Das, one of the best batters from Bangladesh currently, looked in decent touch in the last game, where he made 31 off 27. He has amassed over 4900 runs in the shorter format with 28 half centuries. Back him to be the top Dhaka Capital batter in this match.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capital Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Durbar Rajshahi

Taskin Ahmed is one of the best pacers in the country and is coming off a three-wicket haul in the season opener. He has taken 208 wickets in the T20 format at an economy of under 8. You can bet on him to be Durbar Rajshahi’s best bowler.

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Dhaka Capital

Mustafizur Rahman was expensive in the previous game but is rated amongst the best T20 bowlers in the world. The left-arm seamer has 339 wickets to his name in this format at an excellent economy of 7.54. Mustafizur would be a good bet to be Dhaka Capital's best bowler in this game.