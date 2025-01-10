Facts: Durbar Rajshahi’s Taskin Ahmed is the top bowler of the competition with 12 wickets in four innings.

William Bosisto, Khulna Tigers’ opener, is the team’s leading run scorer with 101 runs in two innings.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning

Durbar Rajshahi’s last match in the tournament was against Fortune Barishal and they were at a disadvantage right from the start. The former were asked to bat first on a surface that heavily favors the bowlers and that was reflected in their total of 168. Although this was not a particularly bad score, it was difficult to defend. Anamul Haque, Jishan Alam and Yasir Ali were the top scorers with 39, 38 and 37 runs, respectively, and the others made scant contributions. Fortune Barishal did not have to exert themselves much in order to claim victory and they only lost three wickets in the process, winning with seven wickets still in hand.

Khulna Tigers are two for two going into this fixture and their performance against Dhaka Capital in the last match was quite impressive. Although they lost eight wickets in their innings, the team pulled through and posted 173 on the board. Wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankon and opener Mohammad Naim were the leading batters with 32 and 30 runs, respectively. The bowlers were particularly great at restricting Dhaka Capital’s scoring and the latter were kept down to 153 by the end of the innings, handing Khulna Tigers victory by 20 runs.

Durbar Rajshahi chance of winning - 39%

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 61%

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Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Khulna Tigers to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Mohammad Naim and William Bosisto have constituted Khulna Tigers’ opening order so far and their partnership has taken off quite well. In the two matches that the team has played, the opening duo scored 49 and 37 runs together before the first dismissal. Although Naim was the first to lose his wicket both times, they certainly have the firepower to withstand Durbar Rajshahi’s bowling attack, especially since Taskin Ahmed is the only one making a difference.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durbar Rajshahi Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

In all five matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium so far, the toss winners opted to field first. Even though the average first innings score of 161 this season is quite competitive, the chasing side have a much higher chance of taking victory. During all the games, the teams chasing consistently lost fewer wickets and were rather effective at hunting down a total of any magnitude, making it the preferred choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 24 degrees Celsius and sunny conditions at Sylhet, there is no chance of disruption whatsoever on match day.

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Jishan Alam, MD Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Arafat Minhas, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ryan Burl, Saad Nasim, SM Meherob, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Zahiduzzaman, Asaduzzaman Payel, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Nathan Edward, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Jishan Alam Batter Anamul Haque Batter Yasir Ali Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Akbar Ali Wicket-keeper Sabbir Hossain Batter Hasan Murad Bowler Mohor Sheikh Bowler Shafiul Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi’s bowling needs some serious rework since they depend on Taskin Ahmed quite heavily.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter William Bosisto Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Abu Hider Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers’ batting and bowling have both been competitive and their ability to score big has won them two games thus far.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head

Durbar Rajshahi and Khulna Tigers are quite closely matched in their head-to-head tally but the latter has a slight edge with six wins in 11 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 11

Durbar Rajshahi - 5

Khulna Tigers - 6

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Durbar Rajshahi @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Mohammad Haris and Jishan Alam have opened two out of three matches in the tournament so far and their partnership has been quite up and down. In the last three games, the team secured opening totals of 30, 9 and 13 runs but this is not very competitive. On the other hand, Mohammad Naim and William Bosisto’s partnership for Khulna Tigers has flourished in just two matches - the pair added 49 and 37 runs to the first wicket thus far. Since they have shown more competitive spirit and the ability to score big right off the bat, Khulna Tigers’ openers are favored in the upcoming fixture.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.85 Bet Now!

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Batter

Anamul Haque has consistently been Durbar Rajshahi’s leading batter and stands at the top with 185 runs in four innings. This includes two half-centuries, and he also top-scored for the team in the previous match against Fortune Barishal where he scored 39 runs. With an average of 61.66 in the tournament, he is the top pick for the upcoming game.

William Bosisto to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

William Bosisto leads Khulna Tigers’ run charts with 101 runs in two innings and he made an incredible start to the season with a half-century in the first outing, having scored an unbeaten 75. He was among the top batters in the last match versus Dhaka Capital where he amassed 26 runs. He continues to be relied upon to be their standout batter.

Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Bowler

Taskin Ahmed is in his own league at the moment, and stands at the top of the team’s charts with 12 wickets in four innings so far. Although he failed to capture any wickets against Fortune Barishal last time around, he remains Durbar Rajshahi’s most consistent bowler. Moreover, his bowling average of 8.25 is remarkable and makes him a top contender for the next fixture.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Khulna Tigers with four wickets in two innings. His best performance was during the previous match against Dhaka Capital; in four overs, he delivered a maiden, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 1.50. Additionally, he is averaging at 8.00 and will be expected to come out on top.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Khulan Tigers Durbar Rajshahi to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch) Durbar Rajshahi have played four fixtures in the Bangladesh Premier League until now and they tasted success on just one occasion. They are lucky to be a middling team in the standings considering they are fifth with a net run rate of -1.653. Khulna Tigers, contrarily, are in great shape as they occupy third place with two wins in two games and an excellent net run rate of 1.425. Although Durbar Rajshahi and Khulna Tigers are quite close in their head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 5-6, the latter are favored by the bookmakers to clinch victory. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





