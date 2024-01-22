DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) Match Prediction CHAT 45 % Chance of Winning DHA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durdanto Dhaka take on Chattogram Challengers in the fifth game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 22 at 1:00 PM IST.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers could not have asked for a better start as they dominated Sylhet Strikers in the opening game as they managed to chase down 177 runs and won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the last game they got outplayed by Khulna Tigers as they were bowled out with 121 runs on the scoreboard. Khulna Tigers won the game with four wickets to spare.

Durdanto Dhaka had a horrific campaign last season much like their opponents but have had a positive start to the campaign this year as they outclassed defending champions Comilla Victorians in the opening game and won the tie with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Chattogram Challengers are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Durdanto Dhaka’s chances of winning - 55%

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 45%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the two afternoon games thus far we have seen teams struggle to score in the first innings hence average score is significantly dropped in the afternoon games. In the two games thus far, we have seen teams score 143 and 121 thus far which is pretty low considering how well teams have batted in the evening games. We believe the total score in the game would be less than 298.5 in the upcoming game.

Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers were the two worst teams when it comes to hitting sixes as Durdanto Dhaka scored 47 sixes in the group stages last season and Chattogram Challengers hit 62 sixes in the group campaign. So far this season we have seen teams struggle to score well in the afternoon games which makes us believe both sides would struggle to clear the boundary and would score less than 11.5 sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. This season all four games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Durdanto Dhaka News & Player List

Durdanto Dhaka Player List

Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mosaddek Hossain (c), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Alauddin Babu, Lahiru Samarakoon, Jasim Uddin, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob

Predicted Playing XI

Danushka Gunathilaka Batter Mohammad Naim Batter Lasith Croospulle Batter Saif Hassan Batter Irfan Sukkur Wicket-keeper Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Usman Qadir Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Team Form

Durdanto Dhaka had a horrendous season last year as they were knocked out of the group stages. This season, Durdanto Dhaka won the opening game against Comilla Victorians and would be looking to make two wins in as many games.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Haris, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Husna Habib, Hunain Shah, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Hasnain

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan All-rounder Shahadat Hossain Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Imran Uzzaman Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Shohidul Islam All-rounder Nihaduzzaman All-rounder Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers had an underwhelming campaign last season and this year they have kicked off their season with a win and a loss in the first two matches.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers have edged Durdanto Dhaka in this competition (9-6). Last season, Chattogram Challengers did a double against Durdanto Dhaka.

Head to Head

Durdanto Dhaka: 6

Chattogram Challengers: 9

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Betting Odds

Durdanto Dhaka to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers head into this game hoping for a better showing this season as both sides had a nightmare campaign last year. Both sides ended up sixth and seventh on the table and were knocked out of the group stages. Chattogram Challengers had three wins in the last campaign and two of those three wins came against Durdanto Dhaka as they dominated both games from the start. But what makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Chattogram Challengers dominated the games, Durdanto Dhaka had better starts in both matches as in both games they had a better opening partnership. So far this season, Chattogram Challengers have played two matches, they won the opening game against Sylhet Strikers and lost the last game against Khulna Tigers but in both games, they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Durdanto Dhaka would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Top Team Batters

Mohammad Naim to be Durdanto Dhaka’s top batter

Expectations are sky high for Mohammad Naim to make a mark in this campaign and take his team into the playoffs this term. The 24 year old did not disappoint in the opening game against Comilla Victorians as he scored a brilliant half century in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Najibullah Zadran to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

Najibullah Zadran has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he scored a brilliant 61 off 30 balls in the opening game against Sylhet Strikers as Chattogram won the game by seven wickets. In the last game, even though his side struggled to bat well, he scored 24 off 22 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers Top Team Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be Durdanto Dhaka’s top bowler

Shoriful Islam had a disappointing tournament last season and was hoping for a good start this term. In the opening game against the defending champions, Islam lead the way as he was brilliant with the ball as he ended up with 3/27 and was the best bowler on the day which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Al-Amin Hossain to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Al-Amin Hossain once again as he continued his brilliant form from last season. After a disappointing start to the campaign, Hossain struck back in the last game against Khulna Tagers and ended the game with 2/27 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.