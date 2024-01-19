DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs COM (Comilla Victorians) Match Prediction COM 72 % Chance of Winning DHA 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.563 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durdanto Dominators and Comilla Victorians lock horns in the first match of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Friday, 19th January. The match is slated to be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and the scheduled start time is 2:00 PM IST.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

Durdanto Dhaka had a disappointing outing in the last season where they finished sixth with three wins and nine losses. Saim Ayub is unavailable for the season opener due to national duties. Dhaka will have to rely on Sri Lankan internationals Sadeera Samarawickrama, Danushka Gunathilala and Lasith Crosspule to do bulk of the scoring. They have a strong core of local talent in their bowling unit. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam are in top wicket taking form and are the bowlers to watch out for in the game against Comilla.

Comilla Victorians on the other hand finished the league stage in second position with nine wins and three losses in 12 matches. They then defeated Sylhet in the semi finals and went on to clinch the title with a seven wicket victory in the finals against the same team. The Victorians are one of the top contenders to win the tournament and they would like to start their title defence with a win. West Indian internationals Johnson Charles, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell bring the much needed to the squad. They will back themselves to kick start their campaign on a winning note against a deflated Dhaka side.

Durdanto Dhaka chance of winning: 28%

Comilla Victorians chance of winning: 72%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Betting Tips

Andre Russell is known for his destructive performances with the bat. Russell has been in good touch on his return to T20 cricket. He has a very good record in the BPL and averages over 25. We back Russell to score over 30 runs in the season opener against Dhaka.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Mirpur is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. It is a low scoring venue and spinners play a huge role in the outcome of the match. In 233 T20 matches played at Mirpur, the team batting first won 107 and the team batting second won 125 matches. The average 1st innings score is 150 runs. Given the conditions and outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Friday, 19th January is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 81% humidity, 0% precipitation and strong wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be clear with no chances of rain during the match hours.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Danushka Gunathilaka, Lasith Croospulle, Mohammad Naeem, Saif Hassan, Saim Ayub, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Samarakoon, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Jashimuddin, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Mehrab Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Qadir.

Durdanto Dhaka Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Danushka Gunathilaka Batsman Mohammad Naeem Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket Keeper Saif Hassan Batsman Sabbir Hossain All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka won one and lost four of their last five matches played in the Bangladesh Premier league.

Comilla Victorians Players List

Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Rahkeem Cornwell, Sunil Narine, Jaker Ali, Liton Das, Nahidul Islam Ankon , Mohammad Rizwan, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Enamul, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan.

Comilla Victorians Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das Batsman Johnson Charles Batsman Imrul Kayes Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Khushdil Shah All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket Keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Recent Form

Comilla Victorians won their last five matches played in the Bangladesh Premier league.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head Record

Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians clashed in 14 BPL matches. Comilla Victorians hold a record of 8-5 against Dhaka. Out of the eight wins against Dhaka, Comilla won seven matches batting first and one match batting second, While Durdanto Dhaka won four matches batting first and one match batting second.

Total Matches Played: 14 matches

Durdanto Dhaka Won: 5 matches

Comilla Victorians Won: 8 matches

No Result: 1

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to win the Opening Partnership

Comilla Victorians openers on average scored 37 runs last season, while Durdanto Dhaka openers average 29 runs per game. The Victorians have a solid and experienced opening pair and we back them to score more runs than the Dhaka opening pair.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Top Batters

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka

Sadeera Samarawickrama is a seasoned campaigner and has been in top notch form in the 2023 ODI World Cup and a consistent run-scorer in the top order. The 28-year old batter has amassed 2288 runs in 92 T20 matches and averages 29.7. He averages over 40 against spinners which is a testament and the tracks being spin friendly, we back him to start his campaign with a bang and top score for Dhaka.

Andre Russell to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians

Andre Russell looked in good touch in the recently concluded series against England. He scored 105 runs in five matches at an average of 35 and at a strike rate of 160. The big man has scored 623 runs in 23 matches in Bangladesh Premier League. Given his recent form we expect Andre Russell to score a match winning and be the top batter for Comilla Victorians.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

The left arm pacer was at his best in the series against New Zealand. He was the leading wicket taker in both the ODI and T20I series with 12 wickets. Shoriful can be lethal with the new ball and deceptive with his slower balls in the death overs. He has high chance of picking up wickets and considering his recent form we back him to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka.

Tanvir Islam to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians

Tanvir Islam played a major role in his team's championship run last season. Islam picked up 17 wickets in 12 matches and was the leading wicket taker for the Victorians. He bowls accurate lines & lengths and has picked up five wickets in two matches against Dhaka. We believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Comilla.