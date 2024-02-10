DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction FORT 65 % Chance of Winning DHA 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.419 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will square off in the match no. 28 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on February 10th. The two rivals will meet at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

Fortune Barishal need to get a move on to reach the playoffs in the BPL 2024. They are placed fifth on the table with six points and a net run-rate of 0.129, winning three out of seven games. Durdanto Dhaka are pretty much out of the race of the playoffs. They are at the bottom with only two points from eight matches, suffering seven losses.

Durdanto Dhaka lost their most recent fixture versus Comilla Victorians by four wickets. Opting to bat first, they lost an early wicket but Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan added 119 runs for the second wicket. Naim made 64 off 45 while Hassan struck 57 off 42 as they posted a strong total of 175 in 20 overs.

Defending the target, Shoriful Islam landed a couple of early blows while Will Jacks was run-out. Durdanto Dhaka were in a strong position, having reduced the opponents to 23/3 in three overs. But Dhaka had no counter to Towhid Hridoy, who went on to smash an unbeaten century to snatch the game.

Fortune Barishal are coming off a 16-run defeat at the hands of Chattogram Challengers in their previous game. Bowling first, Barishal bowlers did a decent job to keep the run-rate in check and restrict the opponents to 145. Mohammad Imran picked 2 for 31 in four overs while Mohammad Saifuddin, Abbas Afridi and Taijul Islam combined for 71/3 in 12 overs.

Chasing the target, Fortune Barishal did not have an ideal start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Tamim Iqbal scored 49 off 46 but didn't have any support as they lagged behind the required rate. Saifuddin scored 30 off 18 but it was too late.

As for this encounter, Fortune Barishal will head into the game as favourites considering the strengths and current form of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 35%

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 65%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Saif Hassan made 41 off 32 versus Sylhet Strikers and backed it up with 57 off 42 against Comilla Victorians. He has over 900 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 24. Back him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Fortune Barishal’s Ahmed Shehzad has played four games and has scored 39 and 60 in two of the innings. He has over 6900 runs in the format at an average of 29. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has been a host to 14 matches in the ongoing BPL season. Batting second has been a huge success here, with 11 of those games being won by the chasing team. Teams have preferred chasing in the competition and the trend should continue. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Dhaka could be mostly cloudy on Saturday evening. However, rain should not be an issue for this game with zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is expected to range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 22 kmph.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Saif Hassan Batter Alex Ross Batter Andre McCarthy All-rounder SM Meherob Batter Tahjibul Islam Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Mohammad Irfan Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka have had a losing streak of seven matches after their win in the opening match. Recently they lost to Sylhet Strikers by five wickets and Comilla Victorians by four wickets.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Mohammad Imran Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal lost three games in a row after their opening game. They bounced back from the losing streak with straight wins over Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers. They lost the most recent game versus Chattogram Challengers by 16 runs.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal have faced each other four times in the BPL, with both teams winning two games each.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most fours @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal have some quality batters in the side such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Ahmed Shehzad, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Fortune Barishal have smashed 104 fours in seven games whereas Dhaka have struck 87 in eight innings.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka





Mohammad Naim has scored 256 runs in eight innings at an average of 32 while striking at 129, including two fifties. Naim has 2358 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 24, with eight fifties and a hundred.

Tamim Iqbal to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal has scored 198 runs in the ongoing season at an average of 28. The veteran batter has amassed over 7300 runs in the shorter format at an average of 32 with four hundreds and 46 fifties. Bet on him to be the top Fortune Barishal batter.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

Shoriful Islam has been a prolific wicket-taker in the competition for Dhaka. He has taken 15 wickets from eight innings in the season at an economy of 8.14. The left-arm pacer has picked nine wickets in the last three outings.

Mohammad Imran to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Mohammad Imran has been a bit expensive in this tournament but has taken 10 wickets from six innings. The 23yr old left-arm pacer has 61 wickets to his name in T20 cricket at an economy of 8.12 and strike rate of 15.5.