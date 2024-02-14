DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction FORT 69 % Chance of Winning DHA 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.515 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will square off in the match no. 31 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 14th. The two teams will meet at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

Durdanto Dhaka are out of the race for the BPL 2024 playoffs whereas Fortune Barishal are in a decent position. Fortune Barishal are placed fourth with eight points from eight games with a net run-rate of 0.365. Durdanto Dhaka are at the bottom with only two points from nine matches, having lost eight of them.

Durdanto Dhaka suffered their eighth consecutive defeat when they took on Fortune Barishal in the last game. The Tamim Iqbal-led Barishal came out on top by 40 runs. Having opted to bat first, Barishal didn't get a good start as they lost Tamim, Ahmed Shehzad and Mushfiqur Rahim with the 19 runs on the board.

Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah then rebuilt the innings for Fortune Barishal with a 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mahmudullah struck 73 off 47 while Sarkar went on to score an unbeaten 75 off 48 to power the side to 189/4 in 20 overs. For Dhaka, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed took two wickets each but most of the bowlers were expensive.

Chasing the target, Durdanto Dhaka lost their top three in the first seven overs and were falling behind the required rate. Alex Ross struck a superb 52 off 30 but didn't have enough support from the other end. Mohammad Saifuddin was the star bowler for Fortune Barishal, picking 3 for 21 in four overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Obed McCoy also bagged two scalps each as they bowled out the opponents for 149.

Fortune Barishal will head into the game as favourites too, given the form and strengths of the two sides. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 31%

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 69%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Alex Ross has done well for Durdanto Dhaka in the ongoing BPL season, scoring 183 runs at an average of 26 while striking at 137. He is coming off a 30-ball 52 and can be backed to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal has scored 202 runs in the ongoing season at an average of 25 and strike rate of 113. Tamim hasn't scored a fifty but has made consistent contributions. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram has hosted a total of 95 T20 matches, with the win record for the team batting first and second almost equal. The trend in the ongoing tournament shows a heavy preference for chasing and it should remain the same. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Chattogram is likely to be hazy and partly sunny on Wednesday afternoon. The match shouldn't be affected by weather with zero chance of precipitation predicted during the match-time. The temperature is likely to range between 25 to 29 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 24 kmph.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batter Sabbir Hossain Batter Saif Hassan Batter Alex Ross Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder SM Meherob Batter Tahjibul Islam Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Lahiru Samarakoon Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka's season has gone from bad to worse as they have now lost eight matches on the bounce. Talking about the recent games, Dhaka lost to Comilla Victorians by four wickets and against Fortune Barishal by 40 runs.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal lost three games in their first four outings in the ongoing tournament. They have turned things around well, winning three of the last four games. Most recently, they defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 40 runs.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal have competed against each other on five occasions in the BPL. Fortune Barishal have won three games while Dhaka have been victorious twice.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most fours @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal boasts of a batting unit comprising Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Ahmed Shehzad, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Fortune Barishal have smashed 120 fours in eight games compared 100 by Dhaka in nine innings.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka





Mohammad Naim is the leading run-scorer for Durdanto Dhaka in the ongoing BPL season. He has scored 266 runs in nine innings at an average of 29 and strike rate of 127. Naim has registered two fifties in the tournament and can be backed to come good here.

Soumya Sarkar to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Soumya Sarkar is coming off an excellent knock in the previous game, where he struck 75 not-out in 48 deliveries. He has scored 198 runs in the season at 28 average and 133 strike rate. Bet on him to be the top Fortune Barishal batter.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

Shoriful Islam has done a solid job for Durdanto Dhaka, especially with the new ball. The left-arm pacer has picked 17 wickets from nine innings in the season at a strike rate of 11.7. Shoriful has snared 11 wickets in the last four games and should be backed to be the top bowler.

Obed McCoy to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Obed McCoy came in as a replacement and picked 2 for 19 off his four overs in the previous game. The left-arm pacer has 123 wickets from 96 games in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 15.5, with six hauls of four or more wickets. Bet on McCoy to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal.