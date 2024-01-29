DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction
KHT
61%
Chance of Winning
DHA
39%
T20
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Khulna Tigers are the only undefeated team in the ongoing BPL season with three wins.
- Evin Lewis has 5953 to his name in T20 cricket at an average of nearly 30 and strike rate of 144.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Chance Winning
Khulna Tigers are sitting at the top of the table in the BPL 2024 with six points, winning all three games with a net run-rate of 1.010. Durdanto Dhaka are reeling at sixth position with two points from three games. They have lost two games and have won once, with the net run-rate reading -1.433.
Durdanto Dhaka suffered a 79-run defeat in their previous game at the hands of Rangpur Riders. Opting to field first, Dhaka bowlers did a decent job to have the opponents 99/4 in 13 overs. Arafat Sunny picked 3 for 32 in four overs but the rest of the attack leaked too many, especially in the death overs.
Chasing 184, Durdanto Dhaka had a horror start as they lost 4 for 32 in 6.2 overs. Alex Ross smashed 51 off 35 deliveries but he had no support from the other end. Dhaka were eventually bowled out for just 104, with only three batters reaching double figures.
Khulna Tigers are coming off a 28-run victory over Rangpur Riders in the previous game. Having been sent in to bat first, Evin Lewis struck 37 off 25 but the rest of the top order failed as they were reduced to 64/4. Dasun Shanaka and Mohammad Nawaz then added a 77-run stand. Shanaka made 40 while Nawaz smashed 55 off 34 as Khulna posted 160.
Defending the target, Khulna bowlers did a superb job to stay ahead of the game. Dasun Shanaka was the pick of the bowlers, with 4 for 16 in his three overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Nawaz also bagged two scalps each as they bowled out Rangpur for 132.
Talking about this encounter, Khulna Tigers will be favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.
- Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 39%
- Khulna Tigers's chance of winning: 61%
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips
Khulna Tigers’ Anamul Haque made a superb 63 not-out in the second game of the season. He has over 3300 runs in the format with 13 fifties and a hundred. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Lasith Croospulle scored 45 runs in the second game for Durdanto Dhaka. He has 967 runs in the shorter format at an average of 21 with four fifties. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction
Sylhet has hosted four games in the season so far and all four were won by the team batting first. Every match in this BPL season has seen the team winning the toss opt to chase but with Sylhet pitches wearing down, the trend could change. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather in Sylhet should be hazy on Monday evening. Rain should not be an issue as there's less than a 3% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to range between 14 to 20 degree Celsius in the evening, with wind gusts travelling at 13 kmph.
Durdanto Dhaka Players List
Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Danushka Gunathilaka
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Mosaddek Hossain (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Lasith Croospulle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chaturanga de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Usman Qadir
|
All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Arafat Sunny
|
Bowler
Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form
Durdanto Dhaka began the season with a five-wicket win over Comilla Victorians but lost the second game versus Chattogram Challengers by six wickets. They suffered back to back defeats as Rangpur Riders hammered them by 79 runs on Saturday.
Khulna Tigers Player List
Anamul Haque Bijoy (c), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Anamul Haque (capt)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Habibur Rahman Sohan
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Mukidul Islam
|
All-rounder
|
Nahidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Recent Form
Khulna Tigers are unbeaten in the BPL 2024 so far, winning three out of three. They defeated Chattogram Challengers by four wickets and followed it up with an eight-wicket win over Fortune Barishal. Most recently, they beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head Record
The Dhaka team and Khulna Tigers have faced each other 13 times in the BPL. Dhaka have the advantage, having won nine of those games as opposed to four by Khulna Tigers.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds
Khulna Tigers to hit most sixes @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Durdanto Dhaka have a vulnerable batting line-up that lacks explosiveness. Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have Evin Lewis, Anamul Haque, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nawaz and Afif Hossain. Backing Khulna Tigers to hit most sixes would be wise.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
T20
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters
Saim Ayub to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka
The 21-yr old batter from Pakistan has a pretty decent record in the shorter format. He has scored 1556 runs at an average of 28 while striking at 143. Saim Ayub has hit 11 half centuries in the format. Back him to be the top Durdanto Dhaka batter.
Evin Lewis to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers
Evin Lewis has been terrific for Khulna in the last couple of games. He blasted 53 off 22 against Fortune Barishal and followed it up with 37 off 25 versus Rangpur Riders. Lewis has 1047 runs in the BPL at an average of 39 and strike rate of 150.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers
Arafat Sunny to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka
The tall left-arm orthodox spinner bowled well in the last game, picking 3 for 32 in four overs. Arafat Sunny has 139 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 6.82, including three instances of four or more wickets.
Mohammad Wasim to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers
The Pakistan pacer played in the previous fixture of Khulna Tigers and picked two wickets. Mohammad Wasim has 80 wickets in the shorter format at a strike rate of 17.3, including three four-wicket hauls.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Khulna Tigers
- Durdanto Dhaka to win the match @ 2.22 PARIMATCH
- Khulna Tigers to win the match @ 1.65 PARIMATCH
Parimatch