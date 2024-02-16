DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction
KHT
61%
Chance of Winning
DHA
39%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- Durdanto Dhaka have lost nine consecutive games, making it the longest losing streak in BPL history.
- Alex Hales smashed 60 off 33 versus Rangpur Riders in his first appearance of this BPL season.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Chance Winning
Khulna Tigers need to turn things around quickly if they are to reach the playoffs in the BPL 2024. They are currently fifth on the table with eight points from nine games. They have won four and lost five games in the tournament, with a net run-rate of -0.340. Durdanto Dhaka are out of the playoffs race after losing nine of their 10 games this season. They are languishing at the bottom with just two points.
Durdanto Dhaka succumbed to their ninth consecutive defeat when they lost the previous game versus Fortune Barishal by 27 runs. Bowling first, Durdanto Dhaka could not make any inroads for the opponents. Alauddin Babu picked 3 for 30 while Taskin Ahmed 2 for 30 but the rest of the attack was ineffective.
Chasing a big target of 187, Dhaka lost their top three in the first two overs itself. They kept losing wickets at one end while Alex Ross fought a lonely battle at the other end. Ross smashed an incredible 89 not-out in only 49 deliveries but just didn't have any support.
Khulna Tigers are also coming off a defeat, losing to Comilla Victorians by seven wickets on Wednesday. Khulna Tigers batted first and they had a decent start with the top three getting starts but failing to capitalise. Coming in at number four, Evin Lewis struck 36 off 20 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 28 off 19. Wayne Parnell also added a 11-ball 20 as they reach 164 in 20 overs.
Defending the target, Parnell struck early by removing Litton Das on his very first delivery. But the bowling unit couldn't put any pressure on the opponents as Fortune Barishal mowed down the target in 16.3 overs. Towhid Hridoy bulldozed the Khulna attack with an unbeaten 91 off 47 deliveries.
Talking about this encounter, Khulna Tigers will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.
- Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 39%
- Khulna Tigers' chance of winning: 61%
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips
Khulna Tigers’ Evin Lewis is coming off a 20-ball 36 in the previous game. He has scored 197 runs in the season at an average of 28 while striking at 160. Bet on Lewis to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Mohammad Naim has done well for Durdanto Dhaka in the ongoing season, scoring 276 runs at 27 average and 129 strike rate. He has registered two fifties in the competition and you can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs
Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction
The venue in Chattogram has hosted four games in the season so far and three of those were won by the team batting first. The team winning the toss has opted to bat in three of these four games at Chattogram. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather in Chattogram should be sunny on Friday afternoon. The match has no threat of rain as there's zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is expected to range between 28 to 32 degree Celsius in the afternoon, with wind gusts travelling at 22 kmph.
Durdanto Dhaka Players List
Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
All-rounder
|
Mosaddek Hossain (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
SM Meherob
|
All-rounder
|
Alauddin Babu
|
All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Arafat Sunny
|
Bowler
Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form
Durdanto Dhaka just haven't been able to find a way to get over the line since their first game, suffering nine straight losses. More recently, they have lost to Fortune Barishal by 40 runs and 27 runs.
Khulna Tigers Player List
Anamul Haque Bijoy (c), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Anamul Haque (capt)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
All-rounder
|
Mukidul Islam
|
All-rounder
|
Nahidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Nahid Rana
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Recent Form
Khulna Tigers have lost five matches on the trot after winning their first four games of the BPL 2024. Their last victory came against none other than Durdanto Dhaka. Most recently, they lost to Comilla Victorians by seven wickets.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head Record
The Dhaka team and Khulna Tigers have competed against each other on 14 occasions in the BPL. Dhaka have enjoyed good success with nine victories whereas Khulna Tigers have won five games.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds
Khulna Tigers to hit most sixes @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Khulna Tigers boasts of a stronger batting unit in this match-up. They have Alex Hales, Evin Lewis, Anamul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Afif Hossain. Khulna Tigers have hit 63 sixes in nine innings as opposed to 53 by Durdanto Dhaka in 10 games.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters
Alex Ross to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka
Alex Ross has been outstanding in the season for Durdanto Dhaka. He has scored 272 runs from nine innings at an average of 39 while striking at 149. Ross hammered an unbeaten 89 off 49 in the previous game. Back him to be the top Durdanto Dhaka batter.
Anamul Haque to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers
Anamul Haque has been pretty solid in the ongoing season. He has scored 251 runs from nine innings, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 119. He has registered three fifties in the tournament and betting on him to be the top Khulna Tigers batter would be justified.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers
Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka
The tall left-arm pacer is the top wicket-taker for Durdanto Dhaka in the tournament. Shoriful Islam has taken 18 wickets in the season at a strike rate of 12.4, with best figures of 4 for 24. Back Shoriful to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka.
Luke Wood to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers
The England pacer snared 3 for 19 in his first appearance in the ongoing BPL season. Luke Wood has taken 135 wickets in his T20 career at a strike rate of 18.1. Back him to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Khulna Tigers
- Durdanto Dhaka to win the match @ 2.22 PARIMATCH
- Khulna Tigers to win the match @ 1.65 PARIMATCH
Parimatch