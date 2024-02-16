DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction KHT 61 % Chance of Winning DHA 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.472 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 33 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will witness Durdanto Dhaka and Khulna Tigers going against each other on February 16th. The match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, with the action scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday afternoon.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Chance Winning

Khulna Tigers need to turn things around quickly if they are to reach the playoffs in the BPL 2024. They are currently fifth on the table with eight points from nine games. They have won four and lost five games in the tournament, with a net run-rate of -0.340. Durdanto Dhaka are out of the playoffs race after losing nine of their 10 games this season. They are languishing at the bottom with just two points.

Durdanto Dhaka succumbed to their ninth consecutive defeat when they lost the previous game versus Fortune Barishal by 27 runs. Bowling first, Durdanto Dhaka could not make any inroads for the opponents. Alauddin Babu picked 3 for 30 while Taskin Ahmed 2 for 30 but the rest of the attack was ineffective.

Chasing a big target of 187, Dhaka lost their top three in the first two overs itself. They kept losing wickets at one end while Alex Ross fought a lonely battle at the other end. Ross smashed an incredible 89 not-out in only 49 deliveries but just didn't have any support.

Khulna Tigers are also coming off a defeat, losing to Comilla Victorians by seven wickets on Wednesday. Khulna Tigers batted first and they had a decent start with the top three getting starts but failing to capitalise. Coming in at number four, Evin Lewis struck 36 off 20 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 28 off 19. Wayne Parnell also added a 11-ball 20 as they reach 164 in 20 overs.

Defending the target, Parnell struck early by removing Litton Das on his very first delivery. But the bowling unit couldn't put any pressure on the opponents as Fortune Barishal mowed down the target in 16.3 overs. Towhid Hridoy bulldozed the Khulna attack with an unbeaten 91 off 47 deliveries.

Talking about this encounter, Khulna Tigers will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 39%

Khulna Tigers' chance of winning: 61%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Khulna Tigers’ Evin Lewis is coming off a 20-ball 36 in the previous game. He has scored 197 runs in the season at an average of 28 while striking at 160. Bet on Lewis to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Mohammad Naim has done well for Durdanto Dhaka in the ongoing season, scoring 276 runs at 27 average and 129 strike rate. He has registered two fifties in the competition and you can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

The venue in Chattogram has hosted four games in the season so far and three of those were won by the team batting first. The team winning the toss has opted to bat in three of these four games at Chattogram. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Chattogram should be sunny on Friday afternoon. The match has no threat of rain as there's zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is expected to range between 28 to 32 degree Celsius in the afternoon, with wind gusts travelling at 22 kmph.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Mohammad Naim Batter Saif Hassan Batter Alex Ross Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain (capt) All-rounder SM Meherob All-rounder Alauddin Babu All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka just haven't been able to find a way to get over the line since their first game, suffering nine straight losses. More recently, they have lost to Fortune Barishal by 40 runs and 27 runs.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Anamul Haque Bijoy (c), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Hales Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Anamul Haque (capt) Wicket-keeper Evin Lewis Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Luke Wood All-rounder Mukidul Islam All-rounder Nahidul Islam Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers have lost five matches on the trot after winning their first four games of the BPL 2024. Their last victory came against none other than Durdanto Dhaka. Most recently, they lost to Comilla Victorians by seven wickets.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head Record

The Dhaka team and Khulna Tigers have competed against each other on 14 occasions in the BPL. Dhaka have enjoyed good success with nine victories whereas Khulna Tigers have won five games.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to hit most sixes @ 2.04 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers boasts of a stronger batting unit in this match-up. They have Alex Hales, Evin Lewis, Anamul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Afif Hossain. Khulna Tigers have hit 63 sixes in nine innings as opposed to 53 by Durdanto Dhaka in 10 games.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters

Alex Ross to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka





Alex Ross has been outstanding in the season for Durdanto Dhaka. He has scored 272 runs from nine innings at an average of 39 while striking at 149. Ross hammered an unbeaten 89 off 49 in the previous game. Back him to be the top Durdanto Dhaka batter.

Anamul Haque to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers

Anamul Haque has been pretty solid in the ongoing season. He has scored 251 runs from nine innings, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 119. He has registered three fifties in the tournament and betting on him to be the top Khulna Tigers batter would be justified.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

The tall left-arm pacer is the top wicket-taker for Durdanto Dhaka in the tournament. Shoriful Islam has taken 18 wickets in the season at a strike rate of 12.4, with best figures of 4 for 24. Back Shoriful to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka.

Luke Wood to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers

The England pacer snared 3 for 19 in his first appearance in the ongoing BPL season. Luke Wood has taken 135 wickets in his T20 career at a strike rate of 18.1. Back him to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers.