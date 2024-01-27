DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction

RAN

61%

Chance of Winning

DHA

39%

Parimatch

1.63
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Melbet

1.53
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Megapari

1.519
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T20

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

The match no. 12 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will witness Durdanto Dhaka and Rangpur Riders taking on each other on January 27th. The contest will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Rangpur Riders' Rony Talukdar scored 425 runs in the previous BPL season at an average of 35 with three half centuries.
  • Shamim Hossain scored 175 runs in the BPL 2023 at an average of 29 while striking at 135.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning

Durdanto Dhaka have played two games in the BPL 2024, winning and losing one each. They have two points to their credit with a net run-rate of -0.140. Rangpur Riders have played three games and have two points with one victory and a net run-rate of -0.362.

Durdanto Dhaka suffered a five-wicket defeat in their previous game versus Chattogram Challengers. Having been sent in to bat first, Danushka Gunathilaka was retired hurt early and Dhaka were reduced to 33 for 4 in eight overs. Irfan Sukkur made 27 while Lasith Croospulle, who came in as a concussion substitute, struck 46 off 31 to help the side recover to 136/8.

Defending the total, Shoriful Islam bagged a couple of early wickets but the bowling unit couldn't make enough inroads. Usman Qadir was excellent with the ball, picking a wicket and conceding just 16 runs in his four overs. Chattogram eventually crossed the finish line with 10 balls to spare.

Rangpur Riders are coming off a 28-run defeat versus Khulna Tigers on Friday. Opting to field first, they had a mixed bowling performance. Hasan Mahmud picked 3 for 29 in four overs while Mahedi Hasan snared 2 for 20. But a couple of bowlers were expensive, resulting in Rangpur conceding 160 in 20 overs.

Rangpur Riders had a terrible start to the run-chase, losing Babar Azam and Brandon King with 11/2 on the board in four overs. Shamim Hossain made 30 off 22 but they had a big collapse and were seven down for 80. Mohammad Nabi fought with his 50 off 30 but he was the last man to be dismissed with eight balls remaining.

Moving to this encounter, Rangpur Riders will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two rivals. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

  • Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 39%
  • Rangpur Riders's chance of winning: 61%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders’ Shamim Hossain looked good in the last game, scoring 30 off 22 coming at number four. He made 34 runs in the opening game of the season. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

The Dhaka wicket-keeper bats in the middle order and has played two cameos so far. He struck 24 off 16 versus Comilla Victorians and added 27 runs against Chattogram when the team was in trouble. Bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs

1.85
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Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Durdanto Dhaka

1.76
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Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

The first two games of the Sylhet leg in this BPL season were won by the team batting first. But the teams are still likely to prefer chasing. The stadium in Sylhet has also favoured chasing in T20 cricket, with the team batting second winning 11 out of 18 matches in the last two years. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Sylhet is likely to be partly sunny on Saturday afternoon. The match should go ahead without any rain interruption as there's zero chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius in the afternoon, with wind gusts travelling at 15 kmph.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batter

Mohammad Naim

Batter

Saif Hassan

Batter

Mosaddek Hossain (capt)

All-rounder

Alex Ross

Batter

Lasith Croospulle

Wicket-keeper

Chaturanga de Silva

All-rounder

Usman Qadir

All-rounder

Taskin Ahmed

Bowler

Shoriful Islam

Bowler

Arafat Sunny

Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka began their campaign on a positive note, beating Comilla Victorians by five wickets while chasing down 144 with three balls to spare. They lost the second game to Chattogram Challengers by six wickets as they managed only 136 batting first.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Rony Talukdar

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Brandon King

Batter

Nurul Hasan (capt)

Wicketkeeper

Shamim Hossain

Batter

Mohammad Nabi

All-rounder

Mahedi Hasan

All-rounder

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-rounder

Hasan Mahmud

Bowler

Hasan Murad

Bowler

Ripon Mondol

Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders have played three games in the BPL 2024 so far, winning . They lost the opening game to Fortune Barishal by five wickets but bounced back to beat Sylhet Strikers by four wickets. Rangpur couldn't carry the momentum as they lost their most recent game versus Khulna Tigers by 28 runs.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

The Dhaka franchise has been rebranded several times, with the most recent being Durdanto Dhaka ahead of the 2024 season. Last season, Rangpur Riders had defeated the Dhaka team in both group matches.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to hit most fours @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Durdanto Dhaka lack firepower in their batting unit. Rangpur Riders have several batters who can score quick runs and they have a long batting order. Backing Rangpur Riders to hit most fours would be a good punt.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

T20

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

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Rangpur Riders

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka

The Dhaka opening batter looked solid in their season opener, scoring 52 off 40 deliveries versus defending champions Comilla Victorians. Mohammad Naim has over 2200 runs in the shorter format at an average of 24 with eight fifties and a hundred.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders

Babar Azam was dismissed early in the previous game but had scored an unbeaten 56 versus Sylhet Strikers. Babar is a prolific run-scorer in the T20 format, amassing 9733 runs at an average of 44, including 10 hundreds and 81 fifties.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

The tall left-arm pacer is one of the best pacers to have come out of Bangladesh. Shoriful Islam has picked 11 wickets in the last five T20 innings, including two three-wicket hauls. He has 108 wickets in the format at a strike rate of 16.5.

Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

Mahedi Hasan has been in good form with the ball in T20 cricket. He took 2 for 18 against Sylhet Strikers and followed it up with 2 for 20 versus Khulna Tigers. He has claimed four two-wicket hauls in the last six innings.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rangpur Riders

Looking at the two squads, Rangpur Riders seem to be stronger on paper. Dhaka have a more vulnerable batting unit compared to Rangpur, who have the likes of Babar Azam, Rony Talukdar, Brandon King, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai. Rangpur have a slightly weaker bowling attack but they bat deep. Our prediction is that Rangpur Riders will win this match.
  • Durdanto Dhaka to win the match @ 2.28 PARIMATCH
  • Rangpur Riders to win the match @ 1.63 PARIMATCH
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