DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction
RAN
64%
Chance of Winning
DHA
36%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- Rangpur Riders have won three consecutive games against the Dhaka team in the BPL.
- Azmatullah Omarzai has smashed 147 runs in the season at 37 average and 153 strike rate while picking five wickets.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning
Rangpur Riders have had an outstanding campaign in the BPL 2024, occupying the top spot on the table with eight points. They have won four out of six matches in the season with a net run-rate of 1.203. Durdanto Dhaka are reeling at the sixth place with just two points and a net run-rate of -1.442.
Durdanto Dhaka lost their previous game versus Sylhet Strikers by 15 runs. Opting to bowl first, Dhaka had a great start as they reduced the opponents to 13/3 inside four overs. They did a good job to restrict Sylhet to 142/8 in 20 overs, with Shoriful Islam picking 4 for 24 and Arafat Sunny snaring 2 for 23.
However, the batting unit could not back the bowlers as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and couldn't get any momentum in their chase. They lost their top four for 52 inside nine overs and just could not recover. Taskin Ahmed, batting at number 9, was their top batter with an unbeaten 27 off 11.
Rangpur Riders hammered Sylhet Strikers in their previous game by 77 runs. Batting first, they lost a wicket early before Babar Azam scored 47 off 37 to steady the ship. They were 119/4 at the end of 16 overs and needed a good finish. Nurul Hasan, who made 46 off 30, provided that finish as they reached 162/7.
The Rangpur Riders bowling attack was on the money from the get go, reducing the opponents to 30/6. They eventually bowled out Sylhet Strikers for just 85, getting a big NRR boost. Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Nabi were excellent, picking three wickets each while Shakib Al Hasan bagged two scalps.
Moving to this encounter, Rangpur Riders will be favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.
- Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 36%
- Rangpur Riders's chance of winning: 64%
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips
Rangpur Riders’ Azmatullah Omarzai has made good contributions in this season. He has had scores of 47*, 32, 36* and 22 in four of the six innings. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Alex Ross has had starts in this season but hasn't been able to convert them except his fifty against Rangpur Riders in the previous clash. He has scored 51, 21 and 20 in the last three innings. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction
The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka hosted eight matches in the first leg of this BPL season, where all games were won by the chasing team. Most teams have opted to chase in the season and it should remain the same. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests that Dhaka is likely to witness hazy weather throughout Tuesday. There's a 25% chance of precipitation during the day and it could have an impact on the match. The temperature is expected to range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 32 kmph.
Durdanto Dhaka Players List
Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Mosaddek Hossain (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Irfan Sukkur
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
All-rounder
|
Usman Qadir
|
All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Arafat Sunny
|
Bowler
Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form
Durdanto Dhaka began the BPL 2024 on a positive note with a five-wicket victory over Comilla Victorians. But since then they have lost four games on the bounce. Most recently, they went down against Sylhet Strikers by 15 runs failing to chase 143.
Rangpur Riders Player List
Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Fazle Mahmud
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan (capt)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Abu Hider
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Recent Form
Rangpur Riders have won four of their five games in the BPL 2024. They are coming off three straight victories, having defeated Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers. In the last game, they hammered Sylhet Strikers by 77 runs.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record
Rangpur Riders won the earlier encounter between these teams by 79 runs. In the previous season, Rangpur Riders had defeated the Dhaka franchise in both group matches.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
Rangpur Riders to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)
Rangpur Riders have some quality batters such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Brandon King, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan. Rangpur have hit 68 fours in six games whereas Dhaka have hit 50 in five innings. Bet on Rangpur Riders to hit most fours.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters
Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka
The Dhaka opening batter made 52 off 40 deliveries in the series opener and 41 versus Khulna Tigers. Mohammad Naim has 2278 runs in the shorter format at an average of 24, including eight fifties and a hundred.
Babar Azam to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders
Babar Azam has scored 204 runs in five innings this season at an average of 51 with two half centuries. Babar, one of the most prolific run-scorers in T20 cricket, has 9879 runs at an average of 44 with 10 hundreds and 82 fifties.
Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers
Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka
The tall left-arm pacer has done a decent job in the ongoing tournament, picking 10 wickets in five innings. Shoriful Islam was superb in the last game with 4 for 24 off four overs. He has 113 wickets in the format at a strike rate of 16.3.
Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders
Mahedi Hasan has been terrific with the ball for Rangpur Riders in this season. He has taken 10 wickets in six games at an economy of 5.83 and strike rate of 10.6. He is coming off a superb spell of 3 for 11 in the previous game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rangpur Riders
- Durdanto Dhaka to win the match @ 2.34 PARIMATCH
- Rangpur Riders to win the match @ 1.56 PARIMATCH
Parimatch