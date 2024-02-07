DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction SYL 46 % Chance of Winning DHA 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.805 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 24 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will witness a clash between Durdanto Dhaka and Sylhet Strikers on February 7th. The two teams will meet at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Chance Winning

It's a bottom-of-the-table clash in the BPL 2024 on Wednesday evening, with Durdanto Dhaka and Sylhet Strikers taking on each other. Durdanto Dhaka are reeling at the bottom of the table with just two points from six games and the worst net run-rate of -1.710. Sylhet Strikers are sixth two points from seven matches with their net run-rate reading -1.535.

Sylhet Strikers registered their first win of the season recently when they defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 15 runs. However, they suffered another defeat in the previous game as Rangpur Riders hammered them by 77 runs. Bowling first, Samit Patel bowled an outstanding spell of 2 for 14 in four overs but the rest of the attack was ineffective as they conceded 162/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Sylhet Strikers’ batting unit failed miserably as they lost seven wickets for just 47 runs. Ryan Burl struck 43 off 32 but it wasn't enough after the early collapse and the team was eventually bowled out for just 85.

Durdanto Dhaka lost their last game against Rangpur Riders by 60 runs on Tuesday. Having chosen to field first, their bowling attack was largely ineffective as Rangpur posted 175 in 20 overs. Mosaddek Hossain picked 2 for 30 while Arafat Sunny snared 1 for 26 in their four overs each.

Chasing the target, Mohammad Naim looked in good touch with 44 off 31 but batters from the other end just could not provide any support. Dhaka were eventually bowled out for 115, falling well short of the target.

Moving to this encounter, the bookmakers have Durdanto Dhaka as slight favourites heading into the game. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Durdanto Dhaka’s chance of winning: 54%

Sylhet Strikers' chance of winning: 46%

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Gulbadin Naib has been in decent touch, scoring three fifties in the last seven T20 innings. He has over 1600 runs in the format at a strike rate of 132 with seven fifties. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Sylhet Strikers’ Samit Patel struggled with the bat in the last game but scored 32 earlier against Durdanto Dhaka. He is an experienced player and you can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durdanto Dhaka Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sylhet Strikers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka hosted a total of 10 matches in this BPL season, with the chasing team winning eight of those. The general trend in the season has seen most teams preferring to chase. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Dhaka should be hazy on Wednesday with no threat of rain. The match should be unaffected as there's a zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 24 kmph.

Durdanto Dhaka Players List

Mosaddek Hossain (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Saim Ayub, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batter Sabbir Hossain All-rounder Saim Ayub Batter Mosaddek Hossain (capt) All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Irfan Sukkur Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Recent Form

Durdanto Dhaka kicked off the BPL 2024 with a victory over Comilla Victorians. But after that they lost five on the trot. In the most recent fixture, they lost to Rangpur Riders by 60 runs while chasing 175.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mashrafe Mortaza, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (c/wk), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Zakir Hasan Batter Mohammad Mithun (c) Wicket-keeper Shamsur Rahman Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Nayeem Hasan Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

Sylhet Strikers lost five matches on the trot to begin their season before finally beating Durdanto Dhaka by 15 runs for the first victory. They couldn't continue the momentum, immediately losing by 77 runs to Rangpur Riders in the next game.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Head-to-Head Record

Sylhet Strikers won the earlier clash between these teams by 15 runs just last week. Sylhet Strikers defeated the Dhaka team in both group matches in the previous edition.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Total fours under 22.5 @ 1.96 (Parimatch)

The two batting units involved in this match have struggled to get going throughout this tournament. Sylhet Strikers were bowled out for 85 in their last game while Durdanto Dhaka were skittled out for 115 versus Rangpur Riders.

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Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters

Mohammad Naim to be the top batter for Durdanto Dhaka





Mohammad Naim has scored 156 runs in the season with one fifty. He has had scores of 52, 42 and 45 in three of the games. Naim has over 2300 runs in the format at an average of 24, with eight fifties and a hundred.

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Sylhet Strikers

The Irish batter scored 26 not-out and 45 versus Chattogram Challengers in two games. He has scored 1992 runs in the shorter format at an average of 24 and strike rate of 122. Tector has seven fifties in the format and can be backed to come good.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers

Shoriful Islam to be the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka

Shoriful Islam is the top bowler in the ongoing tournament, picking 10 wickets in five innings with the best figures of 4 for 24. He has taken 113 wickets in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 16.3.

Samit Patel to be the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers

The veteran all-rounder Samit Patel is coming off a magnificent spell against Rangpur Riders, where he snared 2 for 14 off four overs. Earlier in the season, he picked 3 for 16 versus Comilla Victorians. Samit has 337 wickets in the format at 7.30 economy.