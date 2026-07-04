Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Match Prediction

Fortune Barishal were arguably the team of the tournament in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, losing to Comilla Victorians by 1 run in the final. Despite starting the ongoing season with a 6-wicket loss, Barishal logged full points against Rangpur Riders by an identical margin in the following game. Chattogram Challengers, a team which missed out on the final last time around, have also followed a similar trend so far, losing one followed by a win.

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Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Chance of Winning

Going by the recent form, the match is expected to be equally-poised, given that both the teams have started the season in a similar manner. However, in the last two meetings between these two sides, Fortune Barishal have emerged victorious in as many occasions. Going with trend, Melbet has predicted Fortune Barishal (1.31) to script a win over Chattogram Challengers (3.32).

Our Prediction

A major setback in the opening game enforced Chattogram Challengers to buck up, and they did it with some style in the following. In the epicenter of the 9 wicket-win over Khulna Tigers were their explosive openers – Usman Khan, who scored an unbeaten 103, while the Dutch Max Odowd registered 58. Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal have a far more balanced team with the likes of Afghan star Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the mercurial Shakib Al Hasan, which gives them an edge ahead of the clash.

Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.31 (Melbet)

Chattogram Challengers to win @ 3.32 (Melbet)

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Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Even though the teams are almost on the same level, Fortune Barishal will have an edge going into the game. Foremost, they are the runners-up from the previous edition, which is a huge psychological boost, and they are also unbeaten against Chattogram Challengers. As mentioned above in the betting odds, you should definitely go for a Fortune Barishal win.

Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Match Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium is a tricky if we look at the past records carefully. It is not a regular 180+ wicket, experiencing low scoring matches predominantly. In the eight matches played at the venue last season, the team batting first have won six times. There’s no other choice but to set up a decent target after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The sky is expected to clear in Chattogram on Friday, with no possibility of rain as per the predictions. It’s winter in Bangladesh and the temperatures should be ideal for cricket, with a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius, and minimum of 15 degrees Celsius. As usual, the pitch will aid spinners throughout the game.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Anamul Haque (wk), Haider Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahkeem Cornwall, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kesrick Williams, Fazle Mahmud, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Ibrahim Zadran, Saif Hassan, Sunzamul Islam, Salman Hossain

Predicted playing XI:

Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Haider Ali Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Karim Janat Batter Kamrul Islam Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

The Bangladeshi side have been one of the most consistent in the league in recent times, which also includes their exploits in the last season. For the records, Fortune Barishal have won five of the last seven matches, with the narrow 1-run loss in the title clash last season in the same time frame.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Max ODowd,Irfan Sukkur (wk),Shuvagata Hom (c),Afif Hossain,Usman Khan,Unmukt Chand,Vijayakanth Viyaskanth,Mrittunjoy Chowdhury,Abu Jayed,Ziaur Rahman,Mehedi Hasan Rana,Mehedi Maruf,Darwish Rasooli,Al-Amin,Nihaduzzaman,Malinda Pushpakumara,Farhad Reza,Ashan Priyanjan,Taijul Islam,Vishwa Fernando,Curtis Campher,Tawfique Khan,Avishek Mitra,Khawaja Nafay

Predicted Playing XI

Max O’Dowd Batter Irfan Sukkur Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain Batter Usman Khan Batter Unmukt Chand Batter Vijayakanth Viyaskanth All-rounder Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Ziaur Rahman Bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Form

Chattogram have won four out of their last seven matches in the Bangladesh Premier League, including three from the previous edition. However, they are yet to win a game against Fortune Barishal. With a revamped side, they are likely to have their best shot in registering their maiden win over the domestic rivals.

Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Head-to-Head

In the two head-head matches played by these two teams, Fortune Barishal have had the last laugh in both of those encounters. The last meeting between these two teams was in the opening match of the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League, where Fortune Barishal won by four wickets.

Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to score over 40.5 runs in the first six overs (Melbet)

41 runs in 36 balls in not something unusual in a T20 game, but given the form they’re enjoying this looks pretty easy. In their six-wicket loss against Sylhet Strikers, Chaturanga de Silva and Anamul Haque put up a stand of 67 runs in 7.2 overs. It is unlikely that the team would score south of 41 in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Best Batter

Ibrahim Zadran to be Fortune Barishal’s top scorer

The Afghan has been one the most promising T20 batsman in the past year or so, with his stats vouching for the fact. In 2022, the right hander has played 22 matches, having amassed 685 runs, at a healthy average of 42.81. In domestic T20s, Zadran has maintained an average of 42.47, scoring 722 runs in 29 matches. He also registered a match-winning 52-run knock in the last game against Rangpur Riders, which makes this bet a no-brainer.

Max O’Dowd to be Fortune Barishal’s top scorer

The Dutch cricketer has already shown his prowess in the ICC T20 World Cup last year, having scored crucial knocks for his national side. In 58 T20 matches, the right hander has scored 1589 runs at an average of almost 30 per innings, striking at a rate of 122.14. Having scored 58 runs in the previous match, he is expected to ride his form in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers Best Bowlers

Abu Jayed to be Chattogram Challengers’ top bowler

A veteran of 13 test matches, the right-hand fast bowler was the pick of the bowlers in their previous games, with two scalps to his name. Having played 75 domestic T20 matches, the bowler has taken approximately taken a wicket per game. In 13 matches for Chattogram Challengers, the bowler has taken 18 wickets, at an average of 17!

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Chattogram Challengers’ top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s trade is tailor-made for the wickets used in this competition and the pitch in Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Staidum might help him the most. The left-arm bowler was the pick of the lot in the last game against Rangpur Riders’ and there’s no doubt he would play a crucial part in the upcoming game as well.