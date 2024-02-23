COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction COVI 55 % Chance of Winning FORT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal will go head to head in the penultimate group match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 23rd. The two teams will meet at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

Comilla Victorians have secured a top two spot on the points table and are certain to play Qualifier 1 of the BPL 2024. They have 16 points from 11 games with eight victories and a net run-rate of 1.279. Fortune Barishal have one foot in the playoffs as only a massive loss could push them out of the top four. They have 12 points with a net run-rate of 0.434, having won six games.

Comilla Victorians are coming off a six-wicket victory over the table-toppers Rangpur Riders. Bowling first, Comilla bowlers did an excellent job to have Rangpur on the ropes at 107/9 before James Neesham struck a fifty to take Rangpur to 150. Andre Russell and Musfik Hasan bagged three wickets each while Matthew Forde picked two scalps.

Chasing the target, Litton Das looked solid at the top with 43 off 42 while Mahidul Islam Ankon made 39 off 29. The pair added 67 runs for the third wicket to put Comilla Victorians in a strong position. Andre Russell then hammered an unbeaten 43 off just 12 deliveries.

Fortune Barishal's last game was against Rangpur Riders, where they lost by 1 wicket. Batting first, Barishal top order gave them a great start with 110/1 in 11.3 overs. Tamim Iqbal scored 33 off 20 while Tom Banton made 26 off 24. Kyle Mayers top scored with 46 off 27. But they suffered a big collapse and could only reach 151 in 20 overs.

Fortune Barishal didn't have a good start to their defence as Rangpur blasted 74 runs in the powerplay. But Barishal kept chipping in with wickets to push the game to the final over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Obed McCoy snared three wickets each while Kyle Mayers bagged two scalps.

Talking about this encounter, Comilla Victorians will start as favourites considering the strengths and form of the two teams. Check out their chances of winning this game on Friday.

Comilla Victorians’ chance of winning: 55%

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 45%

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Tamim Iqbal has been the top run-getter for Fortune Barishal in this season with 325 runs at an average of 29. The left-hand batter smashed 71 versus Dhaka recently. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Comilla Victorians' Litton Das has scored 280 runs in the competition at an average of 25. He has hit two half centuries in the season and is coming off a 43-run knock. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Mirpur has hosted two phases in the ongoing BPL season, with eight games each. The first phase saw the chasing side winning all matches but the second phase had five games being won by the team batting first. With the pitches slowing down, teams have preferred batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks clear for this fixture with Mirpur expected to be sunny on Friday afternoon. There is a zero chance of precipitation predicted while the temperature ranges between 26 to 30 degree Celsius. There will be around 50% humidity, with wind gusts blowing at 20 kmph.

Comilla Victorians Players List

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das (capt) Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Matthew Forde All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Comilla Victorians Recent Form

Comilla Victorians have lost three out of 11 games in the tournament and only once in the last seven outings. After losing to Sylhet Strikers by 12 runs, they returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Rangpur Riders.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Tom Banton Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal have won six games and lost five times in the tournament. They are in good form, winning three of the last four games. In the most recent fixture, they lost to Rangpur Riders by one wicket.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians have competed in six matches against each other in the BPL. Comilla Victorians have won three games while Fortune Barishal came out on top twice.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to hit most sixes @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Comilla Victorians have more big hitters in their line-up such as Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das. Comilla have hit 85 sixes in 11 games whereas Fortune Barishal have smashed 72 maximus in the same number of innings.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.152 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians





Towhid Hridoy was dismissed for a duck in the last game but has been in good form overall. He has scored 358 runs in the competition at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 155. Bet on Hridoy to be the top Comilla Victorians batter.

Kyle Mayers to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Kyle Mayers has played two games in the BPL season, scoring 48 off 31 and 46 off 27. The left hand batter has over 2600 runs to his name in the shorter format with 13 half centuries. Back him to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Matthew Forde to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians

Matthew Forde has been pretty good for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing BPL season. He has picked 10 wickets from seven games at an economy of 7.64, with best figures of 3 for 35. Bet on Forde to be the best bowler for Comilla Victorians.

Obed McCoy to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

The left arm pacer has taken seven wickets from four games in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 13.7. Obed McCoy has taken 128 wickets in the shorter format at a strike rate of 15.6. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal.