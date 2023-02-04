Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction FBA 20 % Chance of Winning KHT 80 % Bet Now! The 33rd match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will be a clash between two sides on opposite ends of the points table. Fortune Barishal are all set to take on the Khulna Tigers at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 3, 2023 (Friday) at 1 PM (IST).

Facts Khulna Tigers still stand an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Shakib Al Hasan is the 3rd highest run-getter at this year’s tournament.

Pacers have picked up 60% of the wickets at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium over the last 3 years.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Melbet is calling this game for Fortune Barishal. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.76 for the Khulna Tigers, while the odds are 1.44 for the Fortune Barishal.

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Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Forget top two—though it is still very much attainable—the first target for Fortune Barishal is to return to their winning ways and seal their place in the playoffs. Perhaps they can take confidence from the fact that two of their remaining three games in the league phase are against the struggling Khulna Tigers. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has had a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.19%. So, even though the game will be played during daytime, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be partly sunny for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (33%), with winds as strong as 15 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Salman Hossain Batter Saif Hassan Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Khaled Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Not too long ago, Fortune Barishal were the team to beat in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with five consecutive wins to their name. But fortunes have changed—and that, too, drastically. In their last three games, Barishal have lost twice.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Ali (c)

Predicted playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal Batter Yasir Ali (c) Batter Mark Deyal All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Amad Butt All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Shai Hope Batter Wahab Riaz Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

A poor start followed by two wins to start their campaign in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League seems like a distant memory for the Khulna Tigers. Having lost their way again, they have registered four back-to-back defeats—getting close to a win in only one of them.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

The recent head-to-head numbers between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers are one-sided. The last two games between these two sides saw Barishal walking away with the points, defending their total on both occasions.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

FB to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Through thick and thin, one component of the Fortune Barishal squad that has remained consistent is their showing with the bat. Even when they have lost wickets in a heap, Barishal have posted in excess of 40 in the powerplay overs in each of their last five games at least. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

No other player is more synonymous with Bangladesh cricket than Shakib Al Hasan. The three-time ‘Player of the Tournament’ award winner in the Bangladesh Premier League seems all set to do it all over again. So far, he has been the most impactful player at this year’s tournament with 311 runs (third highest) at an average of 51.83 and a strike-rate of 185.11—and six wickets to boot. Add his bags of experience and leadership qualities to the mix, and you will soon see why Fortune Barishal are in second place in the table.. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Tamim Iqbal to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

A mainstay at the top of the order for Bangladesh for more than a decade, Tamim Iqbal is among the most experienced batters in the tournament. Regarded among the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the country, the southpaw has borne his struggling Khulna Tigers team on his back at this year’s tournament. In his last five games for the Khulna Tigers, the 33-year-old has scored 192 runs at an average of 38.4.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

On the one hand, there would be merit to argue for Shakib Al Hasan’s inclusion in this category as well. However, as good as he is in containing the opposition, what Fortune Barishal need more urgently is a reliable wicket-taker in their ranks. And that is precisely what Mohammad Wasim has done. In his last five outings for Barishal, the 21-year-old all-rounder from Pakistan has picked up seven wickets at an average of 22.71.

Wahab Riaz to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

What Tamim Iqbal is with the bat for the Khulna Tigers, Wahab Riaz is with the ball for them—a veteran bearing the brunt of the responsibility on his back. It seems that all the T20 nous that has earned him 390+ wickets in the format is propelling the Pakistani pacer. At this point, the 37-year-old veteran is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.07. Such numbers—combined with the fact that pacers have picked up more wickets (60%) at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in the last three years—should compel you to take this bet head on.