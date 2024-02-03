FORT (Fortune Barishal) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction FORT 44 % Chance of Winning KHT 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Fortune Barishal take on Khulna Tigers in the 19th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 03 at 1:00 PM IST.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Khulna Tigers have been dominant this season as they remain the only side in this competition who are yet to drop a single point thus far. With four wins in four games, Khulna Tigers are at the top of the table. In the last game they destroyed Durdanto Dhaka as they managed to chase down the target and win the game with ten wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal have struggled this season. After a positive start in the opening game against Rangpur Riders, Fortune Barishal lost two games in a row and in the last game they outplayed Sylhet Strikers as they won the game by 49 runs. As per our calculations, Khulna Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 44%

Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 56%

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Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Soumya Sarkar has struggled to score in this tournament as he has failed to show up thus far. In the last game, Sarkar scored 20 off 17 balls but in this tournament he has scored 97 runs in five matches which is pretty low for a top order batsmen which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers have hit 26 sixes in four games thus far, averaging 6.5 sixes a game. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal has hit 27 sixes in five matches and averages 5.4 sixes a game. What makes this tip so lucrative is the fact in three of the four matches, Khulna Tigers have hit more sixes than their opponent which makes us believe they would do the same in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Fortune Barishal 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Khulna Tigers 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams defend the targets with ease as the team batting first has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last six of the eight games have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar, Dunith Wellalage, Akif Javed, Khaled Ahmed, Yannic Cariah, Abbas Afridi, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Pritom Kumar Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mohammad Imran Bowler Dunith Wellalage Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal beat Rangpur Riders in the opening game but since then they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fifth on the table.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Anamul Haque (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nasum Ahmed, Shai Hope, Faheem Ashraf, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Dasun Shanaka Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Habibur Rahman Sohan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mukidul Islam All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have been sensational thus far as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the points table.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Fortune Barishal have edged Khulna Tigers in this competition in recent history. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign. Khulna Tigers registered a comprehensive victory on the day.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Fortune Barishal: 3

Khulna Tigers: 2

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Khulna Tigers

Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers go head to head in what seems like an important game for both sides. A win for Fortune Barishal would see them leapfrog into the playoff spots. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers would want to continue their winning runs and extend their gap to two points at the top of the table. One of the main reasons for Khulna Tiger’s domination thus far has been the form of their openers which has helped them dominate games from the start. In the four games thus far, Khulna Tigers have managed an opening stand of 17, 77, 2 and 131. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that Khulna Tigers have had a better opening stand in three of the last four games which makes us believe Khulna Tigers would have a better opening partnership than Fortune Barishal in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Batters

Mushfiqur Rahim to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

Mushfiqur Rahim has been phenomenal for Fortune Barishal in this tournament. Rahim has scored two half centuries in five games thus far and with 202 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anamul Haque to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter

Khulna Tigers have dominated the games and Anamul Haque has been in the centre of everything thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batsman thus far and with 130 runs, Haque is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Imran to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Mohammad Imran came back in the starting line up in the last game and was sensation in the last game against Sylhet Strikers as he ended with 4/29 and was the top bowler in the game. With seven wickets, Imran is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Nawaz to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

Mohammad Nawaz missed the first two games but has showcased his class in the last two matches. In the last two matches, Nawaz has ended up with 2/13 and 3/15 and with five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Khulna Tigers with just two games played which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.