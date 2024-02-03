FORT (Fortune Barishal) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction
FORT
44%
Chance of Winning
KHT
56%
T20
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 130 runs, Anamul Haque is the leading run scorer for Khulna Tigers in this tournament.
- With 202 runs, Mushfiqur Rahim is the leading run scorer in this tournament.
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning
Khulna Tigers have been dominant this season as they remain the only side in this competition who are yet to drop a single point thus far. With four wins in four games, Khulna Tigers are at the top of the table. In the last game they destroyed Durdanto Dhaka as they managed to chase down the target and win the game with ten wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Fortune Barishal have struggled this season. After a positive start in the opening game against Rangpur Riders, Fortune Barishal lost two games in a row and in the last game they outplayed Sylhet Strikers as they won the game by 49 runs. As per our calculations, Khulna Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 44%
- Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 56%
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Soumya Sarkar has struggled to score in this tournament as he has failed to show up thus far. In the last game, Sarkar scored 20 off 17 balls but in this tournament he has scored 97 runs in five matches which is pretty low for a top order batsmen which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Khulna Tigers have hit 26 sixes in four games thus far, averaging 6.5 sixes a game. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal has hit 27 sixes in five matches and averages 5.4 sixes a game. What makes this tip so lucrative is the fact in three of the four matches, Khulna Tigers have hit more sixes than their opponent which makes us believe they would do the same in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Fortune Barishal
Most Sixes: Khulna Tigers
Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams defend the targets with ease as the team batting first has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last six of the eight games have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Fortune Barishal News & Player List
Fortune Barishal Player List
Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar, Dunith Wellalage, Akif Javed, Khaled Ahmed, Yannic Cariah, Abbas Afridi, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
Batter
|
Ahmed Shehzad
|
Batter
|
Pritom Kumar
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mahmudullah
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Imran
|
Bowler
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
|
Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
Fortune Barishal Team Form
Fortune Barishal beat Rangpur Riders in the opening game but since then they have lost three of the last four games and are currently fifth on the table.
Khulna Tigers News & Player List
Khulna Tigers Player List
Anamul Haque (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nasum Ahmed, Shai Hope, Faheem Ashraf, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Batter
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Anamul Haque
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Habibur Rahman Sohan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Nahidul Islam
|
All-rounder
|
Mukidul Islam
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim Jr
|
Bowler
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Team Form
Khulna Tigers have been sensational thus far as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the points table.
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head
Fortune Barishal have edged Khulna Tigers in this competition in recent history. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign. Khulna Tigers registered a comprehensive victory on the day.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Fortune Barishal: 3
Khulna Tigers: 2
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds
Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Khulna Tigers
Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers go head to head in what seems like an important game for both sides. A win for Fortune Barishal would see them leapfrog into the playoff spots. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers would want to continue their winning runs and extend their gap to two points at the top of the table. One of the main reasons for Khulna Tiger’s domination thus far has been the form of their openers which has helped them dominate games from the start. In the four games thus far, Khulna Tigers have managed an opening stand of 17, 77, 2 and 131. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that Khulna Tigers have had a better opening stand in three of the last four games which makes us believe Khulna Tigers would have a better opening partnership than Fortune Barishal in the upcoming game.
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers
T20
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Batters
Mushfiqur Rahim to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter
Mushfiqur Rahim has been phenomenal for Fortune Barishal in this tournament. Rahim has scored two half centuries in five games thus far and with 202 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Anamul Haque to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter
Khulna Tigers have dominated the games and Anamul Haque has been in the centre of everything thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batsman thus far and with 130 runs, Haque is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Bowlers
Mohammad Imran to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler
Mohammad Imran came back in the starting line up in the last game and was sensation in the last game against Sylhet Strikers as he ended with 4/29 and was the top bowler in the game. With seven wickets, Imran is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Nawaz to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler
Mohammad Nawaz missed the first two games but has showcased his class in the last two matches. In the last two matches, Nawaz has ended up with 2/13 and 3/15 and with five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Khulna Tigers with just two games played which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Khulna Tigers
- Fortune Barishal to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch