FOR (Fortune Barishal) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction

FOR

58%

Chance of Winning

KHT

42%

Parimatch

1.73
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.75
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.665
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium

Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will face off in match no. 6 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on January 22nd. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest on Monday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Tamim Iqbal is the top run-getter in the history of the BPL, having scored 2965 runs at an average of 38.
  • Evin Lewis has scored 954 runs in the BPL at an average of 38 while striking at 146, including two hundreds and five fifties.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Chance Winning

Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers both began their BPL 2024 campaign on a positive note, winning their first encounters. Tigers are at the top with two points and a net run-rate of 0.605 while Barishal’s net run-rate reads 0.500.

Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders in their season opener by five wickets on Saturday. Opting to bowl first, Barishal bowlers did an outstanding job to reduce the opponents to 31/4 in five overs. They kept landing blows on a regular basis and restricted Rangpur to 134/9. Khaled Ahmed was the star with 4 for 31 whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 2 for 13 in his four overs.

Chasing the target, captain Tamim Iqbal scored 35 off 24 at the top of the order. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed with their 20s before Mahmudullah struck an unbeaten 19 off 11 to get Barishal over the line with five balls to spare.

Khulna Tigers are coming off a four-wicket victory over Chattogram Challengers. Having chosen to field first, Nahidul Islam got Khulna off to an excellent start with three wickets in the first five overs. Khulna didn't let the opponents build any partnerships and bowled them out for 121. Nahidul picked 4 for 12 in four overs while Faheem Ashraf snared 3 for 20.

Khulna Tigers didn't have a great start in their run-chase as they lost 3 for 32 inside the first five overs. Afif Hossain (26) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 46 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the innings back on track. Mahmudul top scored with 39 off 44 before Faheem Ashraf struck an 8-ball 15 not-out to finish the game.

Looking at the strengths and past record of these teams, Fortune Barishal will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

  • Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 58%
  • Khulna Tigers’s chance of winning: 42%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted at number three and scored 20 runs in their opening game. The all-rounder has shown a significant growth in his batting in the last couple of years. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy began the season with 39 runs versus Chattogram Challengers. Last season, he scored 253 runs for Khulna Tigers at an average 36. Backing him to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal

1.74
Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur gives a big advantage to the chasing team in the shorter format. In the last two years, the team batting second has won 64.6% of the matches. All four games played in this season so far have been won by the chasing team. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Mirpur should witness hazy weather on Monday evening. There is over a 90% cloud cover predicted but with zero chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 15 to 20 degree Celsius during the evening with wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Tamim Iqbal (capt)

Batter

Ibrahim Zadran

Batter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounder

Soumya Sarkar

All-rounder

Mushfiqur Rahim

Wicketkeeper

Mahmudullah

All-rounder

Shoaib Malik

All-rounder

Dunith Wellalage

All-rounder

Khaled Ahmed

Bowler

Rakibul Hasan

Bowler

Mohammad Imran

Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal reached the playoff last year after winning seven of their 12 group matches. They have kicked off this season with a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders. Khaled Ahmed was the player of the match for his 4 for 31 while Tamim Iqbal made 35 off 24.

Khulna Tigers Players List

Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Anamul Haque Bijoy

Batter

Evin Lewis

Batter

Shai Hope

Wicket-keeper

Afif Hossain

All-rounder

Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Batter

Habibur Rahman Sohan

All-rounder

Faheem Ashraf

All-rounder

Nahidul Islam

Bowler

Rubel Hossain

Bowler

Oshane Thomas

Bowler

Nasum Ahmed

Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers had won three games last season while suffering nine defeats. They began the BPL 2024 with a victory over Chattogram Challengers by four wickets. Nahidul Islam was awarded the player of the match for picking 4 for 12 as they skittled out Chattogram for 121.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other on only four occasions in the BPL. Fortune Barishal have come out on top in three of those while Khulna Tigers claimed the last encounter.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal have a strong batting unit with several experienced players such as Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim. Back then to hit most fours in this game.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Icon

Fortune Barishal

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.73
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.75
Bet Now!
Icon

Khulna Tigers

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.307
Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal looked in superb touch in the opening game, scoring 35 off 24 balls. The veteran Bangladesh batter made 302 runs in the previous BPL season at an average of 34 and strike rate of 122, including two fifties.

Shai Hope to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers

Shai Hope was dismissed in single digits in the last game but has been in decent touch overall. In the previous BPL season, he scored 223 runs in seven innings at an average of 37 while striking at 137. Bet on Hope to be the Khulna Tigers top batter.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is coming off 2 for 13 in three overs in the season opener. He has taken 84 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.52. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal would be a good punt.

Nahidul Islam to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers

Nahidul Islam had a good season last time, snaring 11 wickets at an economy of 7.43. He has begun this season with a bang, picking 4 for 12 off his four overs versus Chattogram. Back him to be the best bowler for Khulna Tigers.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Fortune Barishal

Fortune Barishal will walk into this match as favourites, having enjoyed success against Khulna in the past. They have a very good batting line-up with the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. In the bowling unit, they have Mehidy, Dunith Wellalage, Khaled Ahmed and Rakibul Hasan. Our prediction is that Fortune Barishal will win this match.
  • Fortune Barishal to win the match @ 1.73 PARIMATCH
  • Khulna Tigers to win the match @ 2.03 PARIMATCH
Bet Now!