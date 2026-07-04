Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, 7th Match

Rangpur had a crazy 2021-22 Bangladesh Premier League and won the opening encounter as well to make their intent clear ahead of the second game against Rangpur Riders at the Shere Bangla International Stadium in Dhaka. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal have failed to replicate last year’s performance and lost the opening clash and they need to win tomorrow’s game to stay ahead of the curve.

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Fortune Barishal had a great last season and made it to the final of the tournament where they lost to Comilla Victorians. The kind of squad that they have assembled this year the chances have increased exponentially. The Barishal have a win odds of 2.198 (Melbet) whereas Rangpur have odds of 1.45 (Melbet) for this encounter.

Our Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched as far as strengths and weaknesses are concerned. However, Barishal bolstered their side with the likes of Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and that takes the cake. For the Riders, some glaring weaknesses are still there, which put them in the backward position in this encounter. That would be our prediction even though the odds believe otherwise.

Fortune Barishal to win - 1.805 (Melbet)

Rangpur Riders to win - 2.005 (Melbet)

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders bat deep and have good bowling depths to compromise on a bad day. The Shere Bangla International Stadium in Dhaka has metamorphosed with a completely new shade of batting strip which would keep both Barishal and Riders interested. Don’t be surprised if there are a lot of runs on offer.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

One of the most batting-friendly venues in Bangladesh, if not the best, the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has seen batting first teams having a complete stronghold in day games but sticking to the narrative in the evening games, teams who bat second have won. In fact 51 of 87 matches since January 2021 have been won by teams batting second. Then you know what to do.

Weather Report

Accuweather suggests that there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in Dhaka on Tuesday but during the match time, there would be a cloud cover of 29% which is nominal across the Ganges in Bangladesh. Swing bowling will have great help but spinners, as always, are going to have the grip.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Anamul Haque (wk), Haider Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahkeem Cornwall, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kesrick Williams, Fazle Mahmud, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Ibrahim Zadran, Saif Hassan, Sunzamul Islam, Salman Hossain

Predicted playing XI:

Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Haider Ali Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Karim Janat Batter Kamrul Islam Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

In the last five matches, Fortune Barishal have won three and lost two matches. The side won seven of their last 10 matches which gives them a clear vantage point to look at things in a proper way.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Imrul Kayes (c), Litton Das, Dawid Malan, Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Shykat Ali, Ashiqur Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brandon King, Sean Williams, Angelo Mathews, Tanvir Islam, Shaheen Afridi, Chadwick Walton, Josh Cobb, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aamer Jamal

Predicted Playing XI

Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Mohammad Naim Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Robiul Haque All-rounder Rakibul Hasan Bowler Azmatullah Omarzai Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have lost four and won one in their last five matches, but that could be deceptive to look at. They couldn’t participate in the 2022 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, hence a lot of their form couldn't be the answer we are looking for.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

This is the first time that Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders are going to face each other and hence they don’t have a history to deal with. Hence, the game would be interesting to look forward to for how both teams plan against each other.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Barishal to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)

The last edition’s finalist Barishal was impeccable in their performance last season and one of the prime factors behind their success and qualification for the final was their powerplay performance. In the 2021-22 season of the BPL, Barishal scored 46.61 runs in the powerplay on an average and over the last couple of seasons, the figure stands at 45.01. Both lines indicate that Fortune Barishal, as a unit, are ahead of the curve and hence, we can earn a decent amount of money by placing our bet on Barishal to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs with Melbet offering solid odds.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Best batters

Shoaib Malik to be Rangpur’s best batter (Melbet)

With 12082 runs in T20 format, Shoaib Malik has reigned supreme as a superstar batter whose retelling tells a story of its own. If the average of 36.06 and a strike rate of 127.31 don’t tell you what we have in the store, his 73 half-centuries further add a different dimension to the challenge. In the last encounter against Comilla Victorians, the former Pakistan skipper scored a well-made 36 which tells you why backing Malik to become your best batter is not a problematic statement.

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Well, I don’t think anyone is going to contest this. Shakib Al Hasan has been the biggest name to have come out of Bangladesh cricketing circuit and the way he batted against Sylhet Strikers didn’t leave anything for speculation. Shakib scored 67 runs and single-handedly kept the Barishal in the game but the bowlers failed to turn up and let Sylhet chase the total down.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

After backing him to be the best batter in the side, we are backing Shakib to be Fortune Barishal’s best bowler as well. Shakib’s slow and wily left-arm spin should do the trick at the Shere Bangla Stadium tomorrow. He is a master at varying his pace and trajectory to choke even the best batters out there, conceding less than 6 runs per over in his previous 12 outings for Fortune Barishal.

Mahedi Hasan to be Rangpur’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mahedi Hasan has played a huge role for whichever side he has represented in the Bangladesh Premier League. He has been consistent in his performances and in 2022, he has an economy under 6 and a strike rate which is on the downward trend of 20. I expect him to be Rangpur Riders’ best bowler.