Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

As the business end of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League draws close, the stage is set for another crucial encounter. Second-placed Fortune Barishal will be going up against third-placed Rangpur Riders in the 18th match of the tournament on January 19, 2023 (Thursday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 6:30 PM (IST).

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling the game for Fortune Barishal. According to their evaluation, they stand a much better chance of winning the game as compared to Rangpur Riders. They have given odds of 1.72 for Barishal, while the odds are 2.07 for Riders.

Our Prediction

We believe it will be Fortune Barishal who walks away with two points. They have won three in a row, with their marquee player, Shakib Al Hasan, hitting form with both bat and ball. The Riders, on the other hand, have been a hit and miss throughout this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Hence, based on our analysis of the squads, the inconsistency of the Riders will be their undoing in this encounter.

Fortune Barishal win @ 1.72 (Melbet)

Comilla Victorians to win @ 2.07 (Melbet)

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Sylhet Strikers’ first loss in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday has taken the jeopardy involved in the games ahead up a notch. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

There have been more than 90 T20 matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. And yet, the toss continues to go either way. Teams batting first and teams batting second have each won 50% of the games. To draw a conclusion from such an even split is quite difficult. However, given the fact that the match would be played in the evening, the dew is most likely to play a part. Hence, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, even in the evening, but there would be a mild wind blowing (13 km/hr) given the nature of the winter season in Bangladesh. Teams ought to keep an eye on that detail, while also watching for humidity levels to hit 63% and mild dew coming into the equation.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Qazi Onik Bowler Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal kicked off their tournament with a crunching 6-wicket loss at the hand of Sylhet Strikers. Since then, however, they have been on a roll, winning three games back-to-back. In their last five games, they have won three and lost two.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter Rony Talukdar Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Robiul Haque Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have been the picture of inconsistency at this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, winning and losing alternatively so far. In their last five games, they have won three and lost two—both defeats coming in the last three games.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

In the latest instalment of the rivalry between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, it was Barishal who came out on top, courtesy of an all-round man-of-the-match performance from Mehidy Hasan.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

FB to score more than 45 in powerplay @ 1.743 (Melbet)

Across their three consecutive wins, one common factor stands out: their aggressive batting in the opening overs. In all three games, Barishal notched up at least 50 runs in the powerplay, scoring at a run rate of nine per over. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

The name that is synonymous with Bangladesh Cricket—and the first decade of the Bangladesh Premier League as well—Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the most consistent all-round performers of his generation. So far, already, his bags of experience and local nous has been a boon to the fortunes of Fortune Barishal. In his last 10 appearances in the shortest format of the game, Hasan has been on fire. He has aggregated 353 runs at an exceptional average of 50.43 while striking in excess of 170 per 100 balls.

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

When it comes to the T20 format, Shoaib Malik’s numbers speak for themselves. More than 12,000 runs (including 74 half-centuries) at a career average in excess of 36 and a healthy strike rate of 127.31, Malik is a colossus of the shortest version of the game. He has carried his form to the Bangladesh Premier League as well, scoring 140 runs at an average of 46.67 in his last five matches for Rangpur Riders.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Even under the lights, Shakib Al Hasan’s slow and wily left-arm spin should do the trick at Chattogram. He is a master at varying his pace and trajectory to choke even the best batters out there, conceding less than 6 runs per over in his previous 10 outings for Fortune Barishal. To boot, he has picked up 12 wickets, as well, across those games. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head on.

Robiul Haque to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Robiul Haque seems to have turned a corner for Rangpur Riders—especially in the last three games. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets at a strike rate less than 10. Those are mighty impressive numbers. And given that the conditions at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium favour the pacers (historically, 57.81% of the wickets have been picked up by the fast bowlers), I expect him to be Rangpur Riders’ best bowler tomorrow.