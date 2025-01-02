Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction FORT 55 % Chance of Winning RAN 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.537 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR It will be Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders facing each other in match no. 6 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024/25 on Thursday, January 2nd. The match will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, with the action starting at 6:30 PM IST.

Facts: Fortune Barishal had defeated Rangpur Riders in Qualifier 2 in the previous edition by six wickets.

Rangpur Riders have won both the games in this tournament by comfortable margins while defending the target.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

The reigning champions Fortune Barishal began their title defence in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024/25 on a winning note. Rangpur Riders have played two games, winning both of those.

Fortune Barishal defeated Durbar Rajshahi in the season opener by four wickets. Bowling first, Kyle Mayers struck twice in the first four overs to push the opponents on the backfoot. However, the rest of the bowling attack could not make any impact as Rajshahi posted 197 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a big target, Fortune Barishal had a terrible start, losing half the side for just 61 runs. Mahmudullah then added 51 runs for the sixth wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi and later put on an unbroken 88-run stand with Faheem Ashraf. Mahmudullah made 56 not-out in 26 deliveries while Ashraf struck 54* off 21, finishing the chase with two overs to spare.

Rangpur Riders clinched their second successive victory by beating Sylhet Strikers by 34 runs on Tuesday. Batting first, they lost three wickets in the powerplay and were later reduced to 69/4 in 11.2 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed scored unbeaten 47 off 42 while Nurul Hasan smashed 41 off 24 to help the team get 155 on the board.

Defending the total, Rangpur bowlers did an excellent job to strike at regular intervals and stay in control. Nahid Rana snared 4 for 27 in four overs and Mohammad Saifuddin bagged 2 for 18 in his quota to secure a fairly comfortable victory.

Moving on to this encounter, both teams are looking strong and the bookmakers have given them equal chance. The two teams’ chances of winning this match are as follows.

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 55%

Rangpur Riders’s chance of winning: 45%

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Towhid Hridoy looked good in the last game with 32 off 23 before getting dismissed. He has over 2600 runs in the shorter format at an average of 31. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Rangpur Riders skipper Nurul Hasan made 25 runs in the season opener and followed it up with 41 in the second outing. He averages 23 in the shorter format and you can bet on him to score over 14.5 runs in this game.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Fortune Barishal to have more runs after six overs 1.75 Bet on Batery Total Runs Over 334.5 Runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders to have higher opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Batery

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

In T20 cricket, teams often prefer chasing unless the pitch is worn out or slows down considerably. With fresh pitches marking the start of this BPL season, chasing should continue to be the favored strategy. The team winning the toss will likely choose to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Hazy conditions are forecasted for Thursday evening in Mirpur, Dhaka. Weather interruptions are unlikely, as there is no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds reaching up to 24 km/h.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Faheem Ashraf, Shohidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Nandre Burger, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Mohammad Ali, Jahandad Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tamim Iqbal (c) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler Ripon Mondol Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal won the BPL 2023 by beating Comilla Victorians in the final by six wickets. They have started the title defence well with a four-wicket win over Durbar Rajshahi, chasing 198 in 18 overs.

Rangpur Riders Players List

Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Alex Hales, Khushdil Shah, Soumya Sarkar, Steven Taylor, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rakibul Hasan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hassan, Akif Javed, Curtis Campher, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tawfique Khan, Nahid Rana, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Taylor Batter Alex Hales Batter Saif Hassan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c) Wicketkeeper Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rakibul Hasan Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders recently played in the Global Super League and won the competition by beating the Australian side Victoria by 56 runs. They kicked off this tournament with a 40-run victory over Dhaka Capital and backed it up with a 34-run win against Sylhet Strikers.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other six times in the Bangladesh Premier League. Fortune Barishal have been victorious four times whereas Rangpur Riders claimed two victories.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most sixes @ 2.08 (Batery Bet)

Fortune Barishal have a solid batting line-up comprising Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Faheem Ashraf. You can back them to score the most sixes in the match.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.537 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Kyle Mayers to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Kyle Mayers was dismissed for a single digit in the previous game but remains a big threat. He has had success in the BPL, scoring 249 runs in seven innings at an average of 35.57 while striking at 156. Bet on him to be the top Fortune Barishal batter in this game.

Iftikhar Ahmed to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders



Iftikhar Ahmed has had a great start to this BPL season, scoring 49 off 38 in the first game and 47* off 42 in the second. He has 447 runs in the BPL at an average of 64 and strike rate of 147. Betting on him to be the top Rangpur Riders batter in this match would be a good move.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

The Pakistan fast bowler was wicketless in the season opener but will be key for Fortune Barishal. He has 285 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of under 8. You can bet on Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Fortune Barishal’s best bowler.

Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Rangpur Riders in the opening game with 4 for 27. He has 144 wickets to his name in the shorter format at an economy of 6.86. With Barishal having multiple left-hand batters in the side, he will be a key bowler in this game.