FOR (Fortune Barishal) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 45 % Chance of Winning FOR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Fortune Barishal take on Rangpur Riders in the third game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 20 at 1:00 PM IST.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders had a slow start to the tournament as they lost three of the first five matches in the competition last year. They managed to turn things around and went on a phenomenal run where they won six games on the bounce and ended up third on the table. They beat Fortune Barishal in the playoffs but were knocked out by Sylhet Strikers in the next round as they lost the game by 19 runs.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal had a terrific start to the campaign last season as they won five of the first six games but lost their way towards the end as they lost three of the last four matches. They were outplayed by Rangpur Riders in the playoffs as they lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Fortune Barishal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 55%

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 45%

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the key reasons why Fortune Barishal dominated the games last year was the fact they were dominant in the powerplay. In the two games, Fortune Barishal scored 53 and 46 runs in the powerplay and in both matches they had a better score in six overs than Rangpur Riders. We believe Fortune Barishal would once again dominate the powerplay and out score their opponents in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal were the most explosive side in the competition last year as they hit 113 sixes last season which was the most sixes by any side in the tournament. In the two matches against Rangpur Riders, Fortune Barishal managed to hit more sixes in both matches which makes us believe they would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Fortune Barishal 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Fortune Barishal 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Tamim Iqbal Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Taijul Islam Bowler Dunith Wellalage Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler Mohammad Saiffudin Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal did a double against Rangpur Riders as they ended up fourth on the table and qualified for the playoffs. They were knocked out in the elimination round by Rangpur Riders as they won the game with four wickets to spare.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Fazle Mahmud Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders had a stunning end to the group stages as they won six games on the bounce as they ended up third on the table. After beating Fortune Barishal in the eliminator round, they squared off against Sylhet Strikers in the qualifying round as they lost the game by 19 runs.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Historically Fortune Barishal have edged Rangpur Riders in this competition. Last season, Fortune did a double against Rangpur Riders in the group stages but in the playoffs Rangpur Riders knocked out Fortune Barishal in the elimination round.

Head to Head

Fortune Barishal: 4

Rangpur Riders: 3

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders went toe to toe in the last campaign as both sides ended up in the playoffs last season. Fortune Barishal were dominant in group stages as they did a double against Rangpur Riders last season but when it mattered the most, in the playoffs, Rangpur Riders beat Fortune Barishal in the eliminator round. In the first head to head game both sides struggled in the powerplay but Fortune Barishal managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. In the second game, Fortune Barishal dominated the game from start to finish and had a 30 runs opening stand which was far greater than what Rangpur Riders managed in the game. In the playoffs, Rangpur Riders managed to turn things around as they won the game but once again Fortune Barishal had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.92 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

Ibrahim Zadran had a solid campaign last year as he scored 215 runs in eight innings with an average of 26.87. Zadran was one of the most consistent batters for Fortune Barishal last term and he scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Rangpur Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

Shakib Al Hasan played for Fortune Barishal last season and was sensational in the tournament as he ended up scoring 375 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. We believe Shakib would have a brilliant season once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz did not have a great campaign last year as he took just five wickets in the last tournament. Miraz was sensational against Rangpur Riders as he ended the game with 3/26 in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai did not have a great season with bat last year but was sensational with the ball as he ended up with 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Rangpur Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.