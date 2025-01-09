Facts: Rangpur Riders’ Alex Hales is the top run scorer of the Bangladesh Premier League with 217 runs in five innings.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal is Fortune Barishal’s leading batter with 121 runs in four innings.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Chances of Winning

Fortune Barishal bounced back immediately from a minor setback in the second match and went on to win both of the subsequent matches. They had it rather easy against Sylhet Strikers in the last game where the latter batted first and had a disastrous innings, ending up with 125 runs on the board. Naturally, this was a cakewalk for Fortune Barishal who barely broke a sweat before chasing down the target. Although both openers got unlucky with early dismissals, Kyle Mayers and Towhid Hridoy took over and scored 59* and 48 runs, respectively, which allowed the team to make it over the line with seven wickets in hand.

Rangpur Riders have been in a league of their own with five successive wins leading up to this match, and their last outing versus Dhaka Capital was a piece of cake. The bowlers did a great job by bowling out Dhaka Capital entirely with just 111 runs on the scoreboard which made life extremely easy for the batters. Alex Hales was Rangpur Riders’ standout batter, having scored 44 runs, and with seven wickets remaining, the team won the match with ease.

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 54%

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 46%

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Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score under 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders had somewhat competent opening scores when Alex Hales and Steven Taylor opened for them in the first two games of the season, having scored 20 and 22 runs together. However, ever since the latter was dropped in favor of Azizul Hakim, the team’s opening wicket has suffered with totals of 17, 2 and 10 runs in the last three fixtures. Considering they also failed to have a competitive opening partnership in the last outing against Fortune Barishal, Rangpur Riders’ openers are on the backfoot going into this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

The choice is extremely easy at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium since the four matches held here in the season so far have all been won by the teams fielding first. Even though the average first innings total of 152 so far is a defendable target, no score has been safe on this surface and chasing will be the best bet for the toss winner.

Weather Report

Clear and sunny skies will allow the game to go on uninterrupted, especially with no threat of rain at all. The temperature is likely to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Wicket-keeper Kyle Mayers Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Jahandad Khan All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Tanvir Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal have had immaculate batters but their performance with the ball has been rather weak.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Azizul Hakim Tamim All-rounder Alex Hales Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nahid Rana Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Kamrul Islam Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have not made a single mistake as yet and will certainly not back down without a fight, especially since their batting and bowling are both on the money.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders have the lead over Fortune Barishal in their head-to-head tally, having won three out of the last five fixtures between the teams.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Fortune Barishal - 2

Rangpur Riders - 3

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders’ opening partnerships are in a similar plight, and their common denominator is that only one of the openers is pulling their weight so far. However, in the last head-to-head meeting earlier this year, Fortune Barishal’s openers did better than that of Rangpur Riders, having scored 25 runs while the latter added 10 runs to the first wicket. This time, too, Fortune Barishal have an upper hand over Rangpur Riders’ first partnership.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.848 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.92 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

Although skipper Tamim Iqbal was out on a golden duck in the previous game against Sylhet Strikers, he continues to reign as Fortune Barishal’s leading batter with 121 runs in four innings. So far, he has one half-century under his belt and has garnered an average of 40.33 in the season. Despite his off-the-mark performance last time around, he remains the top choice for the upcoming game.

Alex Hales to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Alex Hales topped Rangpur Riders’ run charts in the previous game against Dhaka Capital, having scored 44 runs. He missed out on his second half-century of the season but stands as the team’s top batter regardless with a total of 217 runs in five innings and a brilliant average of 72.33. He is expected to come out on top once again in the next match.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Rishad Hossain delivered his best spell of the season in the last encounter against Sylhet Strikers where he bowled four overs - which included a maiden - and took three wickets with an economy rate of 3.75. Having taken part in just two innings, he is already Fortune Barishal’s top bowler with an excellent average of 13.66, making him the leading pick against Rangpur Riders.

Khushdil Shah to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Khushdil Shah is now the joint highest wicket-taker for Rangpur Riders with nine wickets in five innings and a phenomenal bowling average of 8.66. He was the second highest wicket-taker last time out against Dhaka Capital where he captured two wickets in his four-over spell. As their most consistent bowler, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch) Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders are, arguably, the two most competitive teams in the Bangladesh Premier League thus far. Rangpur Riders, in particular, are in no hurry to let go of their purple patch as they stand first on the points table with a net run rate of 2.006. Fortune Barishal are closely behind in second considering they have lost one match in four outings so far, and they have a net run rate of 1.115. The bookmakers believe that Fortune Barishal will come out on top in this clash after losing to Rangpur Riders previously. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







