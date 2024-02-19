FORT (Fortune Barishal) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 54 % Chance of Winning FORT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.825 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders will be up against each other in the match no. 38 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on February 19th. The two teams will meet at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday, with the action scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning

It's a clash between two of the top sides in the BPL 2024, with table-toppers Rangpur Riders going against third-placed Fortune Barishal on Monday. Rangpur Riders have 16 points from 10 games with a net run-rate of 1.773, winning eight games. Fortune Barishal have 12 points after six wins out of 10 matches, with net run-rate reading 0.518.

Fortune Barishal are coming off an 18-run victory over Sylhet Strikers in their previous game on Saturday. Batting first, their openers had decent starts but faltered in the powerplay. Kyle Mayers scored 48 off 31 while Mushfiqur Rahim struck 52 in 32 deliveries as they helped the team reach 183.

Mayers shone with the ball as well, picking 3 for 12 in his spell to reduce the opponents to 40/6. Ariful Haque and Benny Howell scored individual fifties for Sylhet but Barishal managed to hold them off.

Rangpur Riders defeated Chattogram Challengers by 18 runs in their previous game on Friday. Opting to bat first, Rangpur top order could not get the team off to a great start with 71/4 in 10.5 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was outstanding with his 62 off 39 deliveries while Mahedi Hasan struck 34 off 17 to power the total to 187 in 20 overs.

Defending the target, Dwaine Pretorius provided Rangpur a great start with three wickets inside the powerplay. Pretorius snared 3 for 14 in his four overs while Mahedi Hasan bagged 2 for 17 in his two. Romario Shepherd gave them a strong fight with an unbeaten 66 off 30 but Rangpur had it in control.

Talking about this encounter, Rangpur Riders will be slight favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match.

Fortune Barishal’s chance of winning: 46%

Rangpur Riders' chance of winning: 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal has scored 292 runs in the ongoing BPL season at an average of 29 and strike rate of 120. He has got good starts consistently and has made one fifty. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Rangpur Riders’ Shakib Al Hasan batted up the order in the last couple of games, and scored 34 & 27. He has amassed over 7000 runs in the shorter format with 29 fifties. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

Chattogram has hosted eight matches in the ongoing tournament, with six of those being won by the team batting first. Most teams have preferred to bat first in this Chattogram leg. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this contest.

Weather Report

The weather in Chattogram is expected to be clear on Monday evening. The radar shows zero chance of precipitation so the rain should not be an issue in this game. The temperature is likely to range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 17 kmph.

Fortune Barishal Players List

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Kyle Mayers, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal have won six games in the tournament and have lost four. They have won three back to back games, beating Dhaka twice and Sylhet once. In the previous game, they beat Sylhet Strikers by 18 runs.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rony Talukdar Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (capt) Wicketkeeper Shamim Hossain Batter James Neesham All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Tom Moores Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders have lost only two games in the BPL 2024, winning eight times. They are on a seven-match winning streak currently. Most recently, they beat Chattogram Challengers by 18 runs after posting 187.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each four times in the BPL. Fortune Barishal have won three games while Rangpur Riders have been victorious once.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Total fours over 25.5 @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

As we mentioned earlier, both teams have in-form batting line-ups. Rangpur Riders have Reeza Hendricks, Rony Talukdar, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan. Fortune Barishal have Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.057 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Mushfiqur Rahim to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal





Mushfiqur Rahim has been the best batter for Fortune Barishal this season, batting in the middle order. He has made 292 runs at an average of 32 while striking at 129. He has registered three fifties in the tournament. can be backed to come good here.

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders

The veteran all-rounder has relished the opportunity to bat higher up. He has scored 34, 27, 69 and 62 in the last four games. Shakib Al Hasan has amassed over 7100 runs in the shorter format with 31 fifties.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Mohammad Saifuddin to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

The right arm pacer has played four games in the season and has taken eight wickets at an economy of 6.50. He has 138 wickets in T20 cricket from 108 games at 7.83 rpo. Bet on him to be the top Fortune Barishal bowler.

Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

The off-spinner has been pretty good for Rangpur Riders in the competition. He has taken 15 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 6.55 and strike rate of 11.4, with best figures of 3 for 11. Bet on Mahedi to be the top bowler.