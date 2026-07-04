Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

In the fourth game of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal will take on the Sylhet Strikers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on January 7, 2023 (Saturday) at 6:30 PM IST. Only yesterday did the latest edition of the Bangladesh Premier League get underway. This time, with the addition of a new set of players, especially some very exciting young talents, sets up BPL 2023 to be a breath of fresh air.

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Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Fortune Barishal have, to-date, won 53.3% of all their games in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League, winning 32 and losing only 27. Last season, they secured seven victories to finish at the second spot on the points table, only to lose a one-run thriller in the final. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers, which was named Sylhet Sunrisers then, had won only one game off their 10-game journey, finishing at the bottom of the league. The Strikers made significant changes coming into this season, accumulating a very strong squad, led by Musfiqur Rahman, with the likes of Najmul Shanto to back him up. And to their benefit, they have started this season well, making light work of the Chattogram Challengers on Friday.

Our Prediction

Sylhet Strikers have international quality in their squad, with the likes of Colin Ackermann, Mohammad Amir, and Imad Wasim alongside native stars like Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza. With a win in their bag already, the Strikers will make it a much closer affair than one might have predicted based on their past showing. However, our analysis—of the squad and recent player performances—tip the scales heavily in favour of Fortune Barishal coming out on top.

Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.69 (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 2.03 (Melbet)

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Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Fortune Barishal made great strides in the previous edition but ultimately failed to cross the finish line. Their goal, then, will be to clinch silverware in the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League as they continue to trust in their tried and tested squad. The constraints put up by the international schedule and the clash with SA20 and international league T20 in the United Arab Emirates did play a massive role in teams bringing in new faces this year.

Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have a point to prove, especially having been bolstered by the presence of many home-grown superstars, of which Akbar Ali is among the top young players to keep an eye on. The likes of Rahim and Shanto are regular players in the national side, which would further better their chances.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium has hosted a total of 84 matches in the last three years, in which the batting first team have won 34 games whereas the batting second team have won 48 games (at the time of writing). Though seemingly contrary to the conventional wisdom for subcontinent pitches, teams that won the toss mostly prefer to bat here. But since the match will be played under floodlights, the captain winning the toss should look to put the opposition in first.

Weather Report

As things stand, according to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Saturday with a 0% forecast for cloud cover during the match time as well. That may not be welcome news to the faster bowlers but there is no way rains are playing spoilsport tomorrow.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted playing XI:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Haider Ali, Fazle Mahmud, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal have won four games in their last five matches, and the lone defeat came against Comilla Victorians in the final of the tournament’s 2022 edition.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Colin Ackermann, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have lost four of their last five encounters, all of which came in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. This year, however, the story has begun on a different note, with a thumping, 8-wicket victory over Chattogram Challengers.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

In the last two encounters between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers, the former have won once, with the other game being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 32.5 in powerplay (Melbet)

One of the striking features of Sylhet Strikers in the new edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is the way they have added young blood to their lineup. With Najmul Shanto and Colin Ackermann opening for them and Zakir Hasan to come right after, they have a strong propensity to go for quick runs. Set a modest 90 to win, the Strikers, who were named Sylhet Sunrisers earlier, chased it down with more than seven overs to spare, scoring 41 in the first six overs alone. That tells you why going for this bet is a sure-shot money-making one.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Best batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Shakib Al Hasan is a name that is nearly synonymous with Bangladesh Cricket. One of the most consistent all-round performers of his generation, his bags of experience and local nous should give Fortune Barishal the edge. Hasan averages in the mid 20s across 109 T20s. In fact, his numbers for Fortune Barishal are even better, averaging 30 in 10 matches with a strike-rate only marginally short of 150.

Najmul Shanto to be Sylhet’s best batter (Melbet)

Since emerging from an unusual source in Bangladesh Cricket—the schools—Najmul Shanto has become something of an attention-grabber. Though he had been steadily moving up the ranks, it was his exploits at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup—259 runs at an average of 64.75—that proved to be his breakout onto the international setup. With a steady, unbeaten 43, he guided the Strikers home in the opener of this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. And he will be expected to carry his form into the second game.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Even under the lights, Shakib Al Hasan’s slow and wily left-arm spin should do the trick at the Shere Bangla Stadium tomorrow. He is a master at varying his pace and trajectory to choke even the best batters out there, conceding less than 6 runs per over in his previous 10 outings for Fortune Barishal. That number alone, in the shortest format of the game, should inspire you enough to take the game head on.

Rejaur Rahman Raja to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

Rejaur Rahman Raja opened the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with a brilliant display on Friday, picking up four wickets and conceding just 14 runs against Chattogram Challengers. Guided by the experienced duo of his skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir, Raja seems set to be a lethal cog in Sylhet’s arsenal.