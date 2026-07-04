Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The 24th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see Fortune Barishal going up against Sylhet Strikers. It does not get any better than this as the top two teams lock horns on January 24, 2023 (Tuesday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, at 1 PM (IST).

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Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling the game for Sylhet Strikers. According to their evaluation, they stand the chance to pull two points clear of their opponents at the top of the table. They have given odds of 1.76 for the Strikers, while the odds are 2.02 for Fortune Barishal.

Our Prediction

We see the rationale behind Melbet’s evaluation, but we think Fortune Barishal will nick it at Dhaka tomorrow. Form wise, they have the edge, having won five games back-to-back, with their marquee players like Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, etc. firing on all cylinders. Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have just been handed their first defeat in the tournament. Hence, based on our analysis of the squads, we are calling the game for Fortune Barishal.

Fortune Barishal to win @ 2.02 (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.76 (Melbet)

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Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

For all intents and purposes, this isthegame of the tournament so far—a showdown between two teams who have been a cut or two above the rest of the pack. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

In the international games, the Shere Bangla National Stadium at Dhaka has been fairly split when it comes to the toss being a factor in the result of the games. Factoring in the domestic circuit, however, a pattern seems to emerge. In the last three years, the teams batting second have won more than 57% of the matches. Given it will be an afternoon game, under the clear skies, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day. It is expected that the skies will be clear—sunny and mildly humid (41%)—with a slight wind blowing (4 km/hr). Such numbers should make for lovely reading to the batters on both teams, many of whom have been enjoying a rich vein of form.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Qazi Onik Bowler Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Ever since a crunching 6-wicket loss at the hand of the Sylhet Strikers in their opening game of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal have been invincible. In their last five games, they have won one game chasing and four while defending a total.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Till last week, it looked like no one would be able to stop the Sylhet Strikers onslaught. Then, out of nowhere, Comilla Victorians handed them a comprehensive 5-wicket loss. That defeat is the lone blemish in their last five games.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Given their position on the table, tomorrow’s clash between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers has already been set up brilliantly. The head-to-head numbers, then, just add fuel to the fire. In the last three encounters between these two, both have won a game each with the odd game being abandoned without a ball bowled. The reverse fixture in the ongoing edition of the tournament saw the Strikers clinch a thrilling 6-wicket win, chasing a target of 196, courtesy of Towhid Hridoy’s 34-ball 55.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 43 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

The equation has been simple for the Sylhet Strikers. When their top order batters click, they win. Their aggressive approach with the bat in the first six overs has been a more integral part of their good showing so far in the tournament that it has been given credit for. Barring the one-off failure in the powerplay overs against the Comilla Victorians, the Strikers have scored in excess of eight runs per over on average in the opening phase. If you are looking for a sure-shot bet to take advantage of, this is the one.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

If there ever is a Bangladeshi cricketer that needs no introduction other than the mere mention of his name, it would be Shakib Al Hasan. One of the most consistent all-round cricketers of his generation, he was the standout player in the first decade of the Bangladesh Premier League. So far, already, his wealth of experience and leadership qualities have propelled Fortune Barishal. This year, he has been the second-highest run getter at the tournament—275 runs at an average of 91.6 with three half-centuries. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Towhid Hridoy to be SS’s best batter (Melbet)

Having dominated their opponents in their first five games, Sylhet Strikers were handed a shock defeat against Comilla Victorians. What went wrong? Well, we think they dearly missed the anchor in their batting line up, Towhid Hridoy. With three consecutive half centuries, the 22-year-old is among the most exciting batters at the tournament right now. In his last five outings in the 20-over game, Hridoy has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike-rate in excess of 160. This is a pretty straightforward bet, folks.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet?)

If there is an area of weakness in the Fortune Barishal ranks, it would be with their bowling department—specifically, with their ability to take wickets. Both Shakib Al Hasan and Chaturanga de Silva have kept the scoring in check, but it has been Mehidy Hasan who has broken through with more frequency. Carrying on from his series-clinching form in the ODI series against India, he has picked up five wickets in the last five games at an average below 20.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

Unlike Barishal, Sylhet Strikers have no problem with taking wickets. Three of their bowlers are among the top six wicket-takers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Among them, their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is the sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate, the seasoned campaigner has picked up eight wickets in his last five games at an average of 14.6.