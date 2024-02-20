CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction KHT 22 % Chance of Winning CHAT 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.225 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Khulna Tigers in the 39th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 20 at 1:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have failed to find consistency in the second half of the season as they lost three of the last four games. They surrendered their three games losing streak in the last game against Durdanto Dhaka as Chattogram Challengers won the game by 10 runs. Chattogram Challengers are currently fourth on the table and need a win to make the playoffs this term.

Khulna Tigers have had a brilliant start to the campaign but after four wins their form took a nosedive as they lost five games on the bounce. In the last match against Durdanto Dhaka, Khulna Tigers managed to chase down the target of 128 as they won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Khulna Tigers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 78%

Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 22%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Anamul Haque is the leading run scorer for Khulna Tigers this season, he has struggled in the second half of the campaign. In the last three matches, Haque has scored 5, 18 and 0 which makes us believe his struggles would continue in the upcoming game and he would score low.

Tom Bruce has had a phenomenal season for Chattogram Challengers this season. In seven matches, Bruce has scored 225 runs and has been one of the most consistent performers for his side. In the last game, Bruce scored 48 off 35 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers to win 2.34 Bet on 1xBet Khulna Tigers to win 1.72 Bet on Parimatch Chattogram Challengers to win 2.20 Bet on Dafabet

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the last four games at the venue has been dominated by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Najibullah Zadran, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shykat Ali Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher All-rounder Shuvagata Hom Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers surrendered their three game losing streak in the last game against Durdanto Dhaka as they won the game by 10 runs. With 12 points, Chattogram Challengers are currently fourth on the table.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Afif Hossain, Shai Hope (wk), Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mukidul Islam, Wayne Parnell, Nahidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Nahid Rana, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Sumon Khan, Habibur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Anamul Haque Batter Evin Lewis Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Afif Hossain Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Mahmudul Hasan Joy All-rounder Wayne Parnell Batter Mukidul Islam Bowler Nahidul Islam Bowler Arif Ahmed Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

After a brilliant start to the season, Khulna Tigers lost their way as they lost five games on the bounce. Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka in the last game as they won the game with five wickets to spare.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

With seven wins, Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Khulna Tigers won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 7

Khulna Tigers: 7

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers seemed to have lost their way in the second half of the campaign as both sides had a dominant start to the campaign and looked destined to make the playoffs this term. Chattogram Challengers have lost three of the last four games and with 12 points are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers have lost five of the last six games and with ten points are currently fifth on the table. The way things are set up, a win for either side would see them make the playoffs this term and the other team would be knocked out of the competition. Both sides went head to head earlier this season where Khulna Tigers dominated the proceedings as they won the game with four wickets to spare and they had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the last four matches, Chattogram Challengers have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Khulna Tigers would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

We are going to go with Tanzid Hasan once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant half century against Durdanto Dhaka as Chattogram Challengers managed to register their first win in the last four games. We expect Hasan to play a key role against Khulna Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afif Hossain to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter

Afif Hossain has been the shining light in what has been an underwhelming season for Khulna Tigers. Hossain has been the most consistent batsman for Khulna Tigers in the second half of the campaign and in the last game he scored 43 against Durdanto Dhaka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Bowlers

Shohidul Islam to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Even though Shohidul Islam did not have a great outing in the last game against Durdanto Dhaka, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler for his side. In the last game against Khulna Tigers, Islam ended up with bowling figures of 2/26 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Parnell to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

Khulna Tigers have struggled to bowl well this season as they hasn’t been a standout bowler for them thus far which makes this a hard pick. Wayne Parnell heads into this game after bagging four wickets in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.