Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

It will be a clash between a team which is failing to hit the right notes and the other which has found the winning touch recently However, with everything to play for, the match between Khulna Tigers and Dhaka Dominators at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, on Tuesday evening will be far from a dead rubber.

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Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Chance of Winning

Going by the past performances, Khulna Tigers have picked up momentum in the last matches with commanding wins. On the other side of the spectrum, Dhaka Dominators have lost each of their last five matches and are not looking in their best shape now. The Tigers have a great chance to exploit the situation, register a third consecutive win and move up the points table.

Our Prediction

We do not need any rocket science to decipher whom the favourites are going into this game, as Dhaka Dominators have lost their winning knack completely for the time. Back-to-back wins for Khulna Tigers have given them a breath of fresh air, making them believe that they are still in the hunt for the title.

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.392 (Melbet)

Dhaka Dominators to win @ 2.984 (Melbet)

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Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Betting Tips

Unlike Chattogram, the pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is more batting friendly and high scores have been posted many a times over here this season. In the last five matches, which includes 10 innings, the total has been 150+ on seven occasions, which gives us an indication of what to expect in the game.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Toss Prediction

In the first nine matches played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the team batting second have emerged victorious on six occasions, which displays a trend straightaway. With the dew factor taken into consideration, the skipper from either side would be eager to win the toss and field first to take advantage of the weather conditions.

Weather Report

As per the weather predictions, there is no chance of rain in the capital city on Tuesday evening and we are expecting a full game. It’s an evening start, so the temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, but the clear sky also indicates that dew will play a major role as the game progresses.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal,Munim Shahriar,Mahmudul Hasan Joy,Yasir Ali (c),Azam Khan (wk),Amad Butt,Mohammad Saifuddin,Nahidul Islam,Paul van Meekeren,Wahab Riaz,Nasum Ahmed,Sharjeel Khan,Fakhar Zaman,Avishka Fernando,Habibur Rahman,Naseem Shah,Shafiqul Islam,Musfik Hasan,Pritom Kumar,Nahid Rana,Sabbir Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Muhim Shahriar Batter Tamim Iqbal Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Yasir Ali (c) Batter Amad Butt All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers are riding high after two consecutive wins, even though it preceded three matches where they ended up the losing side. Currently, they are at the fifth position in the league table, with four points in the kitty.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Soumya Sarkar,Dilshan Munaweera,Nasir Hossain (c),Usman Ghani,Mohammad Mithun (wk),Ariful Haque,Ahmed Shehzad,Muktar Ali,Arafat Sunny,Taskin Ahmed,Al-Amin Hossain,Shoriful Islam,Monir Hossain,Jubair Hossain,Delwar Hossain,Mizanur Rahman,Salman Irshad,Mohor Sheikh,Robin Das,Amir Hamza,Alok Kapali,Abdullah Al Mamun,Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Predicted Playing XI

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Robin Das Batter Mohammad Imran Randhawa All-rounder Nasir Hossain (c) All-rounder Ariful Haque Batter Taskin Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler Muktar Ali Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Recent Form

The Dhaka-based side started the season on a high, having defeated Khulna Tigers by six wickets in the opener. However, things have gone downhill since then, with them failing to register even a single point since then. The Dominatiors are lingering at the bottom of the points table with just two points from six matches.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Head-To-Head

The two teams locked horns earlier in the competition, with Dhaka Dominators claiming top honours. However, a lot has changed since then, as the Dominators have lost each and every game since then, which gives Khulna Tigers an edge ahead of the clash.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Betting Odds

Dhaka Dominators have won only one if their last six matches, and are currently on the verge of extending their streak even further. Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers, after a hat trick of losses to start the season with, Khulna Tigers have svcripted two convincing wins over Rangpur Riders and Chattogram respectively. The odds are heavily stacked towards a win for Khulna Tigers and Melbet resonates the same.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Best Batter

Azam Khan to be Khulna Tigers’ best batter (Melbet)

Despite having an experienced top-order, the 24-year old Pakistani – Azam Khan has stolen the limelight for the Tigers so far. In fact, in the previous game against Chattiogram Challengers, the right-hander struck an unbeaten 109-run knock to help his team post a competitive total. So far, in four innings, he has scored a total of 176 runs, at an average of 88 runs, including two occasions where he remained not out till the end of the innings.

Nasir Hossain to be Dhaka Dominators’ best batter (Melbet)

What a season this has been for Nasir Hossain so far, even though his team has flattered to deceive in terms of points collected. His first six innings in this tournament read – 36 no, 44, 30, 39 no, 66 no, 54 no, piling up 269 runs, maintaining a staggering average of 89.67. To make it more clearer, he was the top scorer for the tem in five of those matches. In fact, in the last meeting between these two sides, Nasir Hossain’s 36 was the highest individual score in the match!

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Best Bowlers

Wahab Riaz to be Khulna Tigers’ best bowler (Melbet)

One of the most experienced players in the entire league, Wahab Riaz is still going strong at an age of 37, with 11 scalps to his name so far and is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament. Apart from the last game against Chattogram Challengers, the left-arm pacer has taken at least one wicket in each of the games, including a couple of four-wicket hauls. Striking almost two wickets per game on an average, we should be backing him to shine once again for his side.

Nasir Hossain to be Dhaka Dominators’ best bowler (Melbet)

We cannot get over Nasir Hossain, can we? Yes, the best batter for the Dominators is also their best bowler at present. In seven matches, the right-arm off-break bowler has taken nine wickets and is placed within the top 10 of the overall tally. In the last four matches, his figures of 2/19, 2/16, 1/16 and 2/19, were the best by any bowler from his side. In the last head-to-head clash between these two sides, Hossain took two wickets and was their second best bowler overall.