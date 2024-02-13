KHT (Khulna Tigers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 63 % Chance of Winning KHT 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.548 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will go head to head in the match no. 30 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on February 13th. The match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, with the action scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning

Rangpur Riders have been the best side in the BPL 2024, winning six out of eight games. They sit at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run-rate of 1.613. Khulna Tigers occupy fifth spot with eight points and a net run-rate of 0.360. They have won four games and lost thrice.

Khulna Tigers are coming off a five-wicket defeat against Sylhet Strikers. Batting first, Khulna didn't get a good start as they lost 3 for 54 in nine overs. Anamul Haque and Habibur Rahman Sohan then rebuilt the innings with an unbroken 99-run partnership. Anamul made 67 not-out in 58 balls while Habibur struck unbeaten 43 off 30 deliveries.

Defending 153, Mark Deyal bowled an outstanding spell, picking 3 for 19 in four overs while Nahidul Islam took 1 for 11 in three overs. But the rest of the bowling attack couldn't keep the pressure on as they lost the match with an over to spare.

Rangpur Riders smashed Chattogram Challengers in their previous game by 53 runs. Opting to bat first, Rony Talukdar and Reeza Hendricks got them off to a great start with a 61-run opening stand. Hendricks struck 58 off 41 while James Neesham provided them a superb finish with 51 not-out in 26 deliveries to power the side to 211.

Defending the target, Rangpur Riders bowlers did a solid job to shoot up the required rate. Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 24 in four overs while Neesham also bagged two wickets to restrict the opponents

Moving to this encounter, Rangpur Riders will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two sides. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Khulna Tigers’s chance of winning: 37%

Rangpur Riders's chance of winning: 63%

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Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders’ Shakib Al Hasan batted up the order in the last couple of games, and scored 34 & 27. He has amassed over 7000 runs in the shorter format with 29 fifties. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Khulna Tigers’ Afif Hossain has scored 24 or more in four of the innings in this tournament. He has over 3000 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 23 with 12 fifties. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

The venue in Chattogram has hosted over 90 T20 matches but the record shows no real bias for the team batting first or second. In the ongoing tournament, most teams have opted to chase and it should be the same in this Chattogram leg. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this contest.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that Chattogram is likely to witness partly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening. There's zero chance of precipitation predicted so the rain should not be an issue in this game. The temperature is expected to range between 23 to 28 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 26 kmph.

Khulna Tigers Players List

Anamul Haque Bijoy (c), Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Anamul Haque (capt) Wicket-keeper Evin Lewis Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Habibur Rahman Sohan All-rounder Sumon Khan All-rounder Mark Deyal All-rounder Nahidul Islam Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Rubel Hossain Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers had an excellent start to the BPL 2024, winning four matches in a row. But since then their form has gone downhill, losing three games on the trot. In the last couple of games, they have lost to Comilla Victorians by 34 runs and to Sylhet Strikers by five wickets.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rony Talukdar Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (capt) Wicketkeeper Shamim Hossain Batter James Neesham All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Tom Moores Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders lost two of their three games in the BPL 2024 but have since won five matches on the bounce. Recently, they defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 60 runs and Chattogram Challengers by 53 runs.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each 12 times in the BPL. Rangpur Riders have won seven of those games whereas Khulna Tigers have been victorious on five occasions.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to hit most fours @1.90(Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders have a stronger batting unit, with the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Rony Talukdar, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan. Rangpur have hit 99 fours in eight games while Khulna have struck 82 in seven innings. Bet on Rangpur Riders to hit most fours.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.577 Bet Now!

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers





Anamul Haque has been pretty good for Khulna Tigers at the top of the order. He has scored 228 runs from seven innings at an average of 57 and strike rate of 120. He has smashed three half centuries in the season and can be backed to come good here.

Reeza Hendricks to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders

Reeza Hendricks came in as a replacement player and struck 58 off 41 versus Chattogram Challengers. The South African batter has over 5700 runs in the shorter format at an average of 35 with four hundreds and 41 fifties.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Nahidul Islam to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers

The off-break bowler is coming off a superb spell in the last game, where he snared 1 for 11 in three overs. Nahidul Islam has taken six wickets in the season at an economy of 5.57. Betting on him to be the top Khulna Tigers bowler would be a good punt.

Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

The off-spin all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker for Rangpur Riders in the tournament. Mahedi Hasan has taken 12 wickets in eight games at an economy of 6.40 with best figures of 3 for 11. Bet on him to be the top bowler.