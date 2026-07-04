Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Khulna Tigers will take on Rangpur Riders in the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 17, 2023 (Tuesday) at 1 PM IST. While Khulna Tigers have lost three out of three games, the fate is entirely different for the Rangpur Riders who have won two and lost one in three matches in the ongoing edition so far.

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Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning



The kind of form that Khulna are in, it is extremely hopeful to be expecting anything worthwhile from them. Their batters have failed to turn up and the less we talk about the bowlers the better. In such situations, Khulna Tigers would ideally be placed to lose the game and that is exactly what Melbet believes as well. While the Tigers have odds of 2.005 for this match, the Riders have odds of 1.805 in this encounter.

Our Prediction

We concur with what Melbet provides here. Expect a situation where things are pretty fluid. Rangpur Riders are one of the most dominant teams in the BPL 2023 and the way they beat their opponents in the first two games tell a story. The loss didn’t stink much. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers have been found wanting in that regard.

Khulna Tigers to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)

Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)

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Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With the odds being very interesting for the encounter between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders, there is always a great chance if we pick correct markets by following the information furnished here, that would be a great proposition. We have done our research to and you can do your due diligence as well.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there have been a total of 92 T20 matches played in total and the batting first teams have won 46 of them. The remaining 46 matches have been won by teams batting second, hence coming to a conclusion from this would be very difficult. But given the match will be played during the daytime, you wouldn’t have to battle the benign game out of the park.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day but there would be cold wave in Bangladesh given the nature of the winter season there. With seasonal wind flow in the North-Eastern direction, teams would be careful about it. What would further interest both sides is the fact that the match is in the afternoon, where the luck factor doesn’t play a big role.

Khulna Tigers Players List

Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Ali

Predicted playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Habibul Rahman All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Yasir Ali (c) Batter Sabbir Rahman Batter Wahab Riaz Bowler Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have lost all of their last six encounters, such has been their fate. The Yasir Ali-led side have nowhere to go as far as inspiration is concerned and they would have to do well to resurrect themselves.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter Rony Talukdar Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Robiul Haque Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have showcased some solid form in their recent past, winning four and losing one of their last five games in the Bangladesh Premier League. This year, too, they have won two and lost one but they wouldn’t have a great chance than this to build momentum going forward.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

The head-to-head record between these two sides is very difficult to grasp. Overall, the Rangpur Riders have won four of the last five clashes between these two sides. But when they met in 2022, it was the Khulna Tigers who won both times. In the last encounter, in the ongoing season, it was Rangpur who had come out victorious.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

RR to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

In general, the batting unit of the Rangpur Riders seems like a safe shot to make money. Such is their form, especially at the top of the order and in the powerplay. In both their games thus far, they have sought to start with a bang, scoring 48 and 64 in the first six overs respectively. In other words, they have scored a rate in excess of nine in the powerplay overs on average.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Best batters

Azam Khan to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

A 58-ball 109 at a strike rate touching 188 a couple of matches ago would give Azam Khan some confidence to go big in the upcoming game. with nine fours and eight sixes is the kind of innings that proves to be one’s breakthrough moment. And so, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

There is no way we are leaving out Shoaib Malik from making one of the sure-shot money-minting machine. With 12,082 runs in T20 format, Shoaib Malik is the grandfather of the shortest version of the game. A career average of 36.06, a strike rate of 127.31, with 74 half-centuries, and the wealth of experience that he brings from his international exploits should tell you enough. And he is still going strong. This year, Malik has begun well, with two solid knocks off 33 and 54 to his name. Then what are you waiting for?

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Wahab Riaz to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Khulna Tigers’ bowling unit suffered in both the games at this tournament so far but the international experience of Wahab Riaz in the squad would count for a lot precisely. The 37-year-old veteran has 393 T20 wickets to his name at an economy rate less than 7.5. If he can step up to lead the Tigers’ attack, like he has done on many occasions for Pakistan, their fortunes should start to change.

Mahedi Hasan to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mahedi Hasan has played a huge role for whichever side he has represented in the Bangladesh Premier League. He has been consistent in his performances and in 2022, he has an economy under 6 and a strike rate which is on the downward trend of 20. I expect him to be Rangpur Riders’ best bowler against Khulna Tigers on Monday.