KHT (Khulna Tigers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 56 % Chance of Winning KHT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.798 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 9 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 brings us a clash between Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers. The two teams will meet at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 26th, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning

Following the Mirpur leg, the BPL 2024 moves to Sylhet where Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers will take on each other in this afternoon fixture. Khulna Tigers sit at the top of the table with four points and a net run-rate of 0.832. Rangpur Riders are placed third with two points and an NRR of 0.169.

Khulna Tigers are coming off a comprehensive victory over Fortune Barishal by eight wickets. Opting to field first, their bowlers looked ineffective as they conceded 187/4 in 20 overs. Nahidul Islam didn't pick up any wickets but gave away only 23 runs in his four overs.

Chasing the target, Anamul Haque and Evin Lewis got Khulna Tigers off to an incredible start with 77 in 5.3 overs. Lewis struck 53 off just 22 deliveries while Anamul went on to score an unbeaten 63 off 44. Afif Hossain made 41 off 36 before Shai Hope smashed a 10-ball 25 not-out to finish the game with two overs to spare.

Rangpur Riders registered a four-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers in their second game of the season. Fielding first, their bowling unit did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to just 120/8 in 20 overs. Mahedi Hasan snared 2 for 18 off his four while Ripon Mondol took 2 for 19 in three overs.

Even with a small target, Rangpur Riders’ chase wasn't straightforward as they suffered a big collapse early on, losing 6 for 39 in seven overs. Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai then put on an unbroken stand of 86 runs to rescue the team. Azam made 56 not-out in 49 balls while Omarzai smashed 47 not-out in 35 deliveries.

Moving to this encounter, the bookmakers have Rangpur Riders as favourites due to the strengths and past record of these teams. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Khulna Tigers’s chance of winning: 44%

Rangpur Riders's chance of winning: 56%

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Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders’ Rony Talukdar was the second highest run-getter in the previous BPL season. He scored 425 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 129. Bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Afif Hossain has had a good start to this BPL season, scoring 26 and 41 in the first two games. In the previous edition, he made 344 runs at an average of 38 and strike rate of 128. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

The tournament has moved to Sylhet but the trend of teams opting to chase is likely to continue. The venue in Sylhet has also favoured chasing, with 11 out of 16 T20 matches being won by the team batting second in the last two years. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Sylhet should be hazy on Friday afternoon. The cloud cover isn't expected in the afternoon and there is zero chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 22 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

Khulna Tigers Players List

Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Anamul Haque (capt) Batter Evin Lewis Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Habibur Rahman Sohan All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mukidul Islam All-rounder Nahidul Islam Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers have had a superb start to their BPL 2024 campaign, winning both the games. They started with a four-wicket victory over Chattogram Challengers, chasing 122. In the second game, they chased down 188 with eight wickets and two overs to spare.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan(w/c), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rony Talukdar Batter Babar Azam Batter Brandon King Batter Nurul Hasan (capt) Wicketkeeper Shamim Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler Ripon Mondol Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders have won and lost a game each in the BPL 2024 so far. They suffered a five-wicket defeat in their opening game against Fortune Barishal, where they posted only 134. In the second game, they chased down 121 with four wickets and 10 balls remaining.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other on 11 occasions in the BPL. Rangpur Riders have claimed seven of those games whereas Khulna Tigers come out on top four times.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to score most runs in overs 1-6 @ 1.94 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers have Anamul Haque, Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain and Shai Hope in their top four. They have all been in good form. Lewis, in particular, has a strike rate of 149.6 in the BPL and struck 53 off 22 in the previous game. Betting on Tigers to score most runs in the powerplay would be a good punt.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Sylhet Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.091 Bet Now!

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Anamul Haque to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers





Anamul Haque was dismissed early in the first game but scored an unbeaten 63 off 44 in the second game. He has over 3300 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 23, with one hundred and 13 fifties.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders

The Pakistan star was solid in the previous game against Sylhet Strikers, scoring an unbeaten 56 to steer his side over the line. Babar Azam has an outstanding record in the shorter format, with over 9700 runs at an average of 44.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Nahidul Islam to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers

Nahidul Islam kicked off this season with 4 for 12 against Chattogram Challengers and conceded just 23 off his four overs versus Fortune Barishal in a high-scoring game. Last season, he picked 11 wickets at an economy of 7.43.

Mahedi Hasan to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

The off-spin all-rounder was terrific in the last game, picking 2 for 18 in four overs. He has taken two-wicket hauls in three of the last five T20 innings. Betting on Mahedi to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders would be a good punt.