Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction KHT 20 % Chance of Winning SLT 80 % Bet now! League leaders Sylhet Strikers will cross paths with Khulna Tigers in match 30 of the ongoing 2023 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on January 30, 2023 (Monday) evening. The match is set to be a competitive one, with both the teams having incentives to win – Sylhet will try to hold on to their top spot, while Sylhet need no less than full points to keep their title hopes alive.

Facts In eight matches, Shanto has scored 290 runs, at a staggering average of 48.33. Shanto has been Sylhet’s top-scorer in five of their ten matches this season.

Wahab Riaz has played seven matches this season, picking up 13 wickets (the highest by any bowler at present), which includes two four-fers.

Mortaza has taken 11 wickets in eight BPL matches so far. Additionally, the right-arm bowler has fared well at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, scalping 11 wickets in 10 matches played.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Going by the recent form, the boat is sailing in one direction – Sylhet Strikers. The league leaders have been phenomenal this season, having registered seven wins out of nine matches and already have one foot in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers have had a rough ride, having collected just four points (two wins) in the seven matches they have played.

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Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

There’s no doubt that you should put money on Sylhet Strikers, as also predicted byMelbet. The odds are stacked heavily against Khulna Tigers. In fact, the match is being played in Sylhet, with the stadium to be filled with spectators cheering for their home team.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

This is a no-brainer, as history suggests the team batting second always gets the advantage, mainly because of the dew factor. In the four matches played at the venue so far this season, the toss-winning captain has opted to field first, while teams batting second have won all four matches.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be perfect for a cricket match, with the mercury reading set to hover around the 20 degree-mark, while it falls by a small margin later on. The maximum temperature in Sylhet on Monday will be around 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to fall as low as 14 degrees Celsius.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal,Sharjeel Khan,Azam Khan (wk),Yasir Ali (c),Sabbir Rahman,Munim Shahriar,Mohammad Saifuddin,Paul van Meekeren,Nahidul Islam,Wahab Riaz,Nasum Ahmed,Shafiqul Islam,Habibur Rahman,Musfik Hasan,Amad Butt,Mahmudul Hasan Joy,Pritom Kumar,Andrew Balbirnie,Nahid Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhim Shahriar Batter Tamim Iqbal Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Yasir Ali (c) Batter Amad Butt All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers are currently placed at the fifth spot in the league table, with just two wins from seven matches. Things have not gone as per their expectations, and need to keep on winning from now on to keep their title hopes alive. They have lost three out of their last five matches.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Tom Moores, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Nabil Samad, Nazmul Islam, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Kamindu Mendis, Taibur Rahman, Sharifullah, Mohammad Haris

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Towhid Hrioy Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Ryan Burl All-rounder Zakir Hasan Batter Akbar Ali Batter Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Recent Form

After a delightful start to the season, where they were unbeaten in the first five matches, Sylhet lost their first match against Comilla Victorians in the following game. However, they have picked themselves up and are currently at the pole position of the league table with seven wins from nine matches. As far as the recent form is concerned, Sylhet Strikers have won three out of their last five matches in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head-To-Head

Even though the teams have not faced each other this season, the last three times Khulna Tigers locked horns with Sylhet (erstwhile Sylhet Thunder), the former have gone on to claim full points on each occasion. For records, the last head-to-head encounter was at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium!

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Melbet has clearly backed up Sylhet Strikers to win the game, and if nothing extraordinary happens, they likely to walk away with full points.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Sylhet’s best batter (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers have been one of the more consistent teams in the Bangladesh Premier League so far, with a lion’s share of their credit going to Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been in the epicenter of their success. In eight matches, the southpaw has scored 290 runs, at a staggering average of 48.33. Shanto has been Sylhet’s top-scorer in five of their ten matches this season.

Tamim Iqbal to be Khulna Tigers' best batsman (Melbet)

Another gem from Bangladesh’s golden generation, Tamim Iqbal has also made his presence felt in the ongoing competition. Despite a slow start, the opener has picked himself up in the recent matches, having registered scores of 60 no, 44, 30, and 11, at an average of 48.33 runs per innings, having been the best batter in three of the above-mentioned cases. Known for his explosive batting, Tamim will hold key to Khulna Tigers’ fortune in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Wahab Riaz to be Khulna Tigers’ best bowler (Melbet)

If stats are anything to go by, then you should put your money on Pakistani star Wahab Riaz. The left-arm bowler has played seven matches this season, picking up 13 wickets (the highest by any bowler at present), which includes two four-fers. In the last four matches, Riaz has been the best of the lot on two occasions, and incidentally, those are the only two matches that the team has won in the season so far.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be Sylhet Strikers' best bowler (Melbet)

Arguably, one of the best fast bowlers that Bangladesh have ever produced, Mortaza is a force to reckon with even at this ripe age. The veteran of 54 T20Is has started the new season with some intent, having taken 11 wickets in eight matches so far. Additionally, the right-arm bowler has fared well at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, scalping 11 wickets in 10 matches played. If head-to-head records are to be considered, 10 wickets in nine matches against Khulna Tigers speak loads of what we might expect in the upcoming game.