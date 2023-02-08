Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction KHT 30 % Chance of Winning SLT 70 % Bet now! Table-toppers Sylhet Strikers will play their final league fixture of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) against bottom-placed Khulna Tigers on February 8 in Match 39 of the competition at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The fixture will begin at 1 PM IST, which is 1.30 PM local time.

Facts In their previous meeting, Mark Deyal was the most successful bowler among the Tigers, taking 2/40. The others who were among the wickets were Nahidul Islam and Nahid Rana.

In the same fixture, Rubel Hossain was the pick of the bowler, returning 4/37 to restrict the Tigers to 161/9 after they came to chase 192/4.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

It is no surprise that the Strikers are outright favourites for this fixture, with odds of 1.448 suggests they have a winning probability of 69.06%. The Tigers, on the other hand, are rewarded with odds of 2.76, which tells their chances of winning this fixture, as per the bookmakers, stand at 36.23%.

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Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With eight wins and three losses, the Strikers sit at the top of the points table, and a victory over the Tigers will confirm they will finish only there as well. The likes of Towhid Hridoy, Ryan Burl, and Rejaur Rahman Raja among many others have been in spectacular form this year, and they will look to carry on the momentum to help their side end the league phase on a positive note before entering the playoffs.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are having a miserable campaign this year, registering only two victories and enduring eight defeats. The woeful results led them to languish on the bottom of the points table, with just four points and an NRR of -.0.57. They will hope Tamim Iqbal can get them off to a flying start, and Nasum Ahmed can lead the bowling attack in order to achieve a miraculous victory over the Strikers, which will help them to get something to cheer at.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

In the last five fixtures at this venue, teams batting second eventually won the contests four times. The only time the otherwise happened when Chattogram Challengers defeated Dhaka Dominators by 15 runs on February 7. So, expect teams to opt for chasing after winning the toss.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, there should be an average temperature of 31°c in Dhaka during match time with wind blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour. The humidity should be around 37% while there is no chance of rain to interrupt the contest. Although there is a possibility of 4% cloud cover, expect a full 40-over contest without any unnecessary breaks.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Khulna Tigers squad:Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shai Hope (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Yasir Ali, Mark Deyal, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Hasan Murad, Azam Khan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Amad Butt, Sabbir Rahman, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Habibur Rahman, Musfik Hasan, Munim Shahriar, Pritom Kumar, Nahid Rana

Khulna Tigers Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batsman Andrew Balbirnie Batsman Shai Hope Captain and wicket-keeper batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batsman Yasir Ali Batsman Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mark Deyal All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler Shafiqul Islam Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

The Tigers are on a five-match losing streak, and unsurprisingly, will be low on confidence against the table-toppers who have done little wrong this season. Their latest defeat was against Fortune Barishal by 37 runs, which followed after a hammering seven-wicket loss against Comilla Victorians.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Sylhet Strikers squad:Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tom Moores, Zakir Hasan (wk), Ryan Burl, Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Nabil Samad, Mohammad Irfan, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Nazmul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Colin Ackermann, Sharifullah, Taibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Haris, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sylhet Strikers Predicted Playing XI:

Towhid Hridoy Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto All-rounder Zakir Hasan Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Captain and batsman Tom Moores Batsman Ryan Burl All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Rubel Hossain Bowler Nabil Samad Bowler Mashrafe Mortaza Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

ALthough the Strikers began this season on a perfect note, winning five out of their opening five fixtures, they had a mixed campaign since then. In their previous five matches, they enjoyed success on three occasions while the other two, including their recent outing against Rangpur Riders, had seen him finish as the losing side.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Ahead of this fixture, the Tigers and the Strikers went head-to-head nine times in T20s, of which the former ended up emerging victorious on five occasions. The Strikers, on the other hand, have had three triumphs against the bottom-ranked team. The other fixture was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.

Matches played - 9

Khulna Tigers - 5

Sylhet Strikers - 3

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Mushfiqur Rahim to score over 20.5 @1.832

Rahim, one of the most familiar faces in Bangladesh cricket, has an average of 34.83 this season in BPL, with 209 runs under his name from 11 outings. Although he has not lived up to the expectations, he showed promises in their previous fixture against Rangpur Riders, scoring a magnificent 55 not out off 35 balls with five fours and three sixes. Also, as he usually comes at No. 4 for the Strikers, it increases the chances to see him bat as an anchor. So, this bet probably should be the safest for the punters.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batsmen

Shai Hope to be Khulna Tigers’ top batter @3.74

With a tally of 199 runs from five innings, Hope averages 49.75 this season, the most among the Tigers. The West Indies batter played superbly in their last outing as well, scoring 37 off 24 balls with four fours and one six. Even in their previous fixture against the Strikers, he made 33 off 22 balls after coming to bat at No. 3. Thus, expect him to keep up his good form.

Towhid Hridoy to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batter @4.32

Hridoy has been in stupendous form this season, aggregating 373 runs from just eight innings at an average of 53.28 and at a strike rate of 149.20. He went berserk in the Strikers’ last match, which they played against Rangpur Riders at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. There, With the help of 13 fours and one six, he remained not out on 85 off 57 balls, although it did not come in a winning cause. He is the leading run-scorer among his teammates while Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has a tally of 371 runs this year, has played three more games than him. Not to forget, he also hit 74 off 49 balls when the Strikers met the Tigers last time on January 30.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Nahidul Islam to be Khulna Tigers’ top bowler @4.24

As Wahab Riaz have already left Bangladesh for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Nahidul, who has 10 wickets from as many matches this year to find himself at the second place of the wicket-takers chart, becomes the key bowler for the Tigers in this fixture. In their previous meeting against the Strikers, he returned figures of 4-0-25-1, and was among the wickets (1/26) in their last game as well, against Fortune Barishal. Therefore, back him to yield rich dividends.

Rejaur Rahmanto be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler @4

Rejaur has a knack for picking up wickets in the death overs, and his record of 13 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 14.1 suggests how consistent he has been when it comes to dismissing the opposition’s batters. He claimed 2/29 when they faced the Tigers last time, and had 1/35 in their latest outing against Rangpur Riders. Hence, his records indicate that he barely returns to the pavilion without any success which makes him the most lethal wicket-taking option among the Strikers.