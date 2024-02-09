KHT (Khulna Tigers) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction SYL 37 % Chance of Winning KHT 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.499 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Khulna Tigers take on Sylhet Strikers in the 25th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 09 at 1:30 PM IST.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Sylhet Strikers have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in eight games thus far. After five straight losses, Sylhet Strikers have managed to turn things around as they have two wins in the last three games. Both wins came against Durdanto Dhaka who are currently seventh on the table.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers had a perfect start to the campaign as they started their campaign with four wins on the bounce. Since then they have lost back to back games against Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians. As per our calculations, Khulna Tigers are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 63%

Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 37%

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Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This bet paid off last time which makes us want to go with it once again. In the last two games Afif Hossain has scored 5 and 0 and by the looks of it, it seems as if Hossain would struggle once again. Hossain has scored 113 runs with the bulk of those runs coming in the first two matches which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Zakir Hasan had a fabulous start to the campaign as he was one of the consistent batsman for Sylhet Strikers. But in the last three games, he has struggled to find a footing and has failed to score well. In the last three matches, Hasan has scored 8, 4 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. This season, nine of the 12 games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Anamul Haque (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nasum Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Mukidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Akbar Ali, Habibur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Evin Lewis All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Afif Hossain Batter Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Mukidul Islam All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

After four wins on the bounce, Khulna Tigers have lost back to back games against Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians which saw them drop to fourth on the table.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Benny Howell, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shamsur Rahman, Richard Ngarava, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ben Cutting, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Yasir Ali, George Scrimshaw, Shafiqul Islam, Dushan Hemantha, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Harry Tector Batter Samit Patel Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Nayeem Hasan All-rounder Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers started the campaign with five losses in a row but since then they have managed to turn things around and have two wins in the last three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Khulna Tigers hold a slight edge over Sylhet Strikers in this fixture (5-4). Last year both sides went head twice and on both occasions, Sylhet Strikers bagged maximum points.

Head to Head (Last 10 games)

Khulna Tigers: 5

Sylhet Strikers: 4

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in what looks like an important game for both sides. Khulna Tigers head into this game after back to back defeats which saw them drop to fourth on the table. Another loss in this game could see them drop off the play off spots. On the other hand, Sylhet strikers looked destined to miss the playoffs this season as they started the campaign with five losses on the bounce. Since then they have two wins in the last three games and cannot afford to drop more points if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. One of the main reasons for Sylhet Strikers struggles this season is the fact they haven’t got a good start in games which is probably why in four of the last five games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership. Even though Khulna Tigers have dropped points in recent games, in two of the last three games they have managed to have a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Khulna Tigers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters

Anamul Haque to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter

While Anamul Haque did not have a great outing in the last two games, we are going to stick with him once again in the upcoming game. He has been one of the most consistent batsman thus far and with 161 runs, Haque is the leading run scorer for Khulna Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Burl to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter

Sylhet Strikers have failed to find consistencies in the top order which has been one of the key reasons why they have struggled this season. Ryan Burl’s form has resulted in positive outcome for Sylhet Strikers as he has scored 29* and 43 in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Faheem Ashraf to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

Khulna Tigers have struggled in the last two games after a perfect start to the season, they haven’t been a standout bowler for them this season which is probably why Faheem Ashraf was brought back into the starting line, in the last two game Ashraf has ended up with five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler

Even though Richard Ngarava has been sensational this season, we are going to go with Samit Patel as he has bowled brilliantly in the last three games. Patel has bagged seven wickets thus far, four of which have come in the last two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.