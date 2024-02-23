KHT (Khulna Tigers) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction
SYL
55%
Chance of Winning
KHT
45%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- With 286 runs, Anamul Haque is the leading run scorer for Khulna Tigers this season.
- With 224 runs, Zakir Hasan is the leading run scorer for Sylhet Strikers this season.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning
Sylhet Strikers have had an underwhelming campaign as they are already knocked out of the competition. Their form in the second half of the campaign has been impressive as they have won three of the last four matches. In the last games, against all odds they beat Comilla Victorians by 12 runs.
On the other hand, Khulna Tigers had a perfect start to the campaign as they started their campaign with four wins on the bounce. Since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost six of the last seven matches which makes this a must win game if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Sylhet Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 45%
- Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 55%
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the main reasons why Sylhet Strikers struggled this season was the fact they have struggled to hit sixes throughout the tournament. So far this season, Sylhet Strikers have hit 51 sixes which is the lowest amount of sixes hit by a team this season. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers have hit 77 sixes this season and we believe they will hit more sixes than Sylhet Strikers in the upcoming game.
Looking at the form of both teams, we expect this game to be a cagey affair and it's highly unlikely it would be a high scoring game. In the last three games, at an average Khulna Tigers have lost 7.5 wickets. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers have lost 5.5 wickets in the last three games. We expect the total wicket count to be over 12.5 in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. This season, 11 of the 16 games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Khulna Tigers News & Player List
Khulna Tigers Player List
Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Habibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Nahid Rana, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman Sohan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Parvez Hossain Emon
|
All-rounder
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Mukidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Arif Ahmed
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Team Form
Khulna Tigers have struggled to find a footing in the second half of the campaign as they have won in the last seven matches. Khulna Tigers need a win in this fixture if they aspire to make the playoffs this term.
Sylhet Strikers News & Player List
Sylhet Strikers Player List
Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Harry Tector, Angelo Perera, Ryan Burl, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Mohammad, Dushan Hemantha, George Scrimshaw, Ben Cutting, Richard Ngarava
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kennar Lewis
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Mithun
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Ariful Haque
|
All-rounder
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
All-rounder
|
Shafiqul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Sunzamul Islam
|
Bowler
Sylhet Strikers Team Form
Sylhet Strikers had a horrific start to the campaign which is probably why even though they have won three of the last four games, Sylhet Strikers are already knocked out of the competition.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head
Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers have an even record in this (5-5). Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sylhet Strikers won the game with five wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Khulna Tigers: 5
Sylhet Strikers: 5
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds
Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers
Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in what looks like a must win game for Khulna Tigers as they have an outside chance to make the playoffs this term. Even though Sylhet Strikers have been knocked out of the competition, they head into this game in better form as they have won three of the last four matches which makes this a tricky game for Khulna Tigers. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Sylhet Strikers registered an impressive win as they eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. Even though Khulna Tigers lost the game, they had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, even though Sylhet Strikers head into this game in better form, in two of the last three matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Khulna Tigers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters
Anamul Haque to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter
Even though Khulna Tigers have struggled in the batting lineup, Anamul Haque has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Khulna Tigers this season. In the last game against Sylhet Strikers, Haque scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Benny Howell to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter
Sylhet Strikers turn around in the second half of the season has been nothing short of exceptional and Benny Howell has been sensational in the last two matches. Howell scored 53 against Fortune Barishal and then in the last game scored 62 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers
Wayne Parnell to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler
We are going to go with Wayne Parnell once again as he repaid our faith in the last game and was the top bowler for Khulna Tigers. In each of the last two games, Parnell has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers as he has taken five wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler
Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a slow start to the tournament but in the last two matches, it seems he has turned a corner as he has bagged six wickets in two matches and was the leading wicket taker for Sylhet Strikers in both games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sylhet Strikers
- Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Sylhet Strikers to win @ 2.28 (PariMatch)
Parimatch