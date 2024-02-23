KHT (Khulna Tigers) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction SYL 55 % Chance of Winning KHT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.562 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Khulna Tigers take on Sylhet Strikers in the 42nd game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 23 at 6:30 PM IST.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Sylhet Strikers have had an underwhelming campaign as they are already knocked out of the competition. Their form in the second half of the campaign has been impressive as they have won three of the last four matches. In the last games, against all odds they beat Comilla Victorians by 12 runs.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers had a perfect start to the campaign as they started their campaign with four wins on the bounce. Since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost six of the last seven matches which makes this a must win game if they aspire to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Sylhet Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 45%

Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 55%

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Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reasons why Sylhet Strikers struggled this season was the fact they have struggled to hit sixes throughout the tournament. So far this season, Sylhet Strikers have hit 51 sixes which is the lowest amount of sixes hit by a team this season. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers have hit 77 sixes this season and we believe they will hit more sixes than Sylhet Strikers in the upcoming game.

Looking at the form of both teams, we expect this game to be a cagey affair and it's highly unlikely it would be a high scoring game. In the last three games, at an average Khulna Tigers have lost 7.5 wickets. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers have lost 5.5 wickets in the last three games. We expect the total wicket count to be over 12.5 in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. This season, 11 of the 16 games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Habibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Nahid Rana, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman Sohan

Predicted Playing XI

Anamul Haque Batter Parvez Hossain Emon All-rounder Evin Lewis Batter Afif Hossain Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Mahmudul Hasan Joy All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Nasum Ahmed All-rounder Mukidul Islam Bowler Arif Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have struggled to find a footing in the second half of the campaign as they have won in the last seven matches. Khulna Tigers need a win in this fixture if they aspire to make the playoffs this term.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Harry Tector, Angelo Perera, Ryan Burl, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Mohammad, Dushan Hemantha, George Scrimshaw, Ben Cutting, Richard Ngarava

Predicted Playing XI

Kennar Lewis Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Yasir Ali Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib All-rounder Shafiqul Islam Bowler Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers had a horrific start to the campaign which is probably why even though they have won three of the last four games, Sylhet Strikers are already knocked out of the competition.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers have an even record in this (5-5). Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sylhet Strikers won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Khulna Tigers: 5

Sylhet Strikers: 5

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in what looks like a must win game for Khulna Tigers as they have an outside chance to make the playoffs this term. Even though Sylhet Strikers have been knocked out of the competition, they head into this game in better form as they have won three of the last four matches which makes this a tricky game for Khulna Tigers. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Sylhet Strikers registered an impressive win as they eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. Even though Khulna Tigers lost the game, they had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, even though Sylhet Strikers head into this game in better form, in two of the last three matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Khulna Tigers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.545 Bet Now!

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters

Anamul Haque to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter

Even though Khulna Tigers have struggled in the batting lineup, Anamul Haque has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Khulna Tigers this season. In the last game against Sylhet Strikers, Haque scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Benny Howell to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter

Sylhet Strikers turn around in the second half of the season has been nothing short of exceptional and Benny Howell has been sensational in the last two matches. Howell scored 53 against Fortune Barishal and then in the last game scored 62 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Wayne Parnell to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

We are going to go with Wayne Parnell once again as he repaid our faith in the last game and was the top bowler for Khulna Tigers. In each of the last two games, Parnell has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers as he has taken five wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a slow start to the tournament but in the last two matches, it seems he has turned a corner as he has bagged six wickets in two matches and was the leading wicket taker for Sylhet Strikers in both games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.