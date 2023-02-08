Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Match Prediction CC 20 % Chance of Winning RAN 80 % Bet now! It is match number 40 in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, and it is a clash between two teams whose fortunes have been decided. It is the Rangpur Riders who will take on the Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 8, 2023 (Tuesday) at 6:30 PM.

Facts Afif Hossain is the sixth highest run getter in BPL ‘23 with 329 runs.

The Rangpur Riders are on a five-match winning streak.

The Rangpur Riders won their reverse fixture against Chattogram Challengers by a margin of 55 runs.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for the Rangpur Riders. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.98 for Chattogram Challengers, while the odds are 1.39 for the Rangpur Riders.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

To be sure, more is at stake for the Rangpur Riders tomorrow. But that does not mean that the Chattogram Challengers will be showing up merely to make up the numbers. They will be playing for pride, to avoid finishing in the bottom of the league. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.76%—a split which this year’s results have only reinforced. So, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (66%), with winds as strong as 9 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Shoaib Malik All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Hasan Mahmud Bowler Robiul Haque Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

After two thumping losses at the hands of Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders have turned things around in their campaign. In their last five games, the Riders are unbeaten.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman.

Predicted playing XI:

Mehedi Maruf Batter Unmukt Chand Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Usman Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Irfan Sukkur Batter Mohammad Nihaduzzaman Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Having lost six games back-to-back, the Chattogram Challengers were bottom of the league table—that is just how bad their campaign has been. But they broke the streak, defeating the Dhaka Dominators in a low-scoring affair. Perhaps they can repeat the act against the Riders?

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Head to Head

Head-to-head, the Rangpur Riders hold a slight sway over the Chattogram Challengers in recent times. In the last five games between the two sides, three have gone the way of the Riders, including their most recent clash in the reverse fixture earlier this year—a thumping 55-run win in Dhaka.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Betting Odds

CC to score more than 45 in powerplay @ 1.4 (Melbet)

Though they have rarely fired on all cylinders to eke out results in their favour, one component of the Chattogram Challengers campaign that has remained consistent is their showing with the bat. In the powerplay, even when they have lost wickets in a heap, the Challengers have posted in excess of 40 on average. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Best Batters

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Shoaib Malik has been a mainstay, to be sure, but their upward trajectory in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League can be traced down to the emerging form of Rony Talukdar. His consistent showing with the bat is evident with scores of 41*, 29, 34, and 66 in his last four innings. In the Riders’ last five games, the 32-year-old has posted 170 runs at an average of 56.67.

Afif Hossain to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

Afif Hossain had a grand entry into international cricket. On his T20I debut, the southpaw smashed a 26-ball 52 at number 8 to see his team through to a narrow win. Then came the struggling years. Till February 2022, when he put together a 174-run stand with Mehidy Hasan to lift his side from 45 for six. This year, at the Bangladesh Premier League, the 23-year-old has continued to impress. This season, he has amassed 329 runs (sixth highest) in 11 games at an average of 41.12. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers Best Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, recent form favours the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up eight wickets in his last five games for the Rangpur Riders at an average of 13.25.

Nihaduzzaman to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow, left-arm spinners doing well is the norm in Bangladesh cricket. So, that Nihaduzzaman has been in form for the Chattogram Challengers does not come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with the cricketing context of the land. In his last five games, the 24-year-old has picked up six wickets at an average 17.67.