Facts: Rangpur Riders lead their head-to-head tally against Dhaka Capital by 9-6.

Dhaka Capital’s captain, Thisara Perera, is the second highest run scorer of the tournament so far with 141 runs in three innings.

Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Chances of Winning

Rangpur Riders have been absolutely invincible in the tournament, having won the first three matches that they participated in. They also beat the defending champions of the Bangladesh Premier League as they overcame Fortune Barishal by a whopping eight wickets. This was largely a result of their bowling efforts which has been incredibly effective at limiting runs. They have also been able to defeat Sylhet Strikers by 34 runs and Dhaka Capital by 40 runs.

Dhaka Capital have been the complete opposite considering they have lost all three games thus far. Their last match against Khulna Tigers was not optimal since the latter batted first and piled on 173 runs and the chase was difficult. The top five batters scored 30 runs collectively and it was only when skipper Thisara Perera stepped in that the innings had some stability; he went on to score an unbeaten 103 for Dhaka Capital but the team ended up falling short by 20 runs in the end.

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 70%

Dhaka Capital chance of winning - 30%

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Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Betting Tips

Dhaka Capital to score high before first dismissal

Litton Das has been out of form in the tournament so far and it is evidenced by a single-digit score and a five-ball duck. His only competent performance until now was against Rangpur Riders in their first outing where he scored 31 runs. Although his average of 11.00 is not entirely convincing, the wicket-keeper batter is expected to come good in the next game. Additionally, his partnership with Tanzid Hasan has the potential to work, since they were able to secure 65 runs together against Rangpur Riders earlier this season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total fours to be under 26.5 1.82 Bet on Batery Total Sixes under 15.5 1.93 Bet on Batery Rangpur Riders to hit more sixes 1.57 Bet on Batery

Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Toss Prediction

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is primarily a batting pitch since the teams batting first won eight out of 12 games last season. The average first innings score of 151 in the previous season was a rather mediocre total but it was more than enough to secure victory, making batting first the top choice in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are expected to disrupt the match and there is a 25% chance of precipitation at Sylhet, coupled with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Azizul Hakim Tamim All-rounder Tawfique Khan Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler Akif Javed Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have made no mistake until now in either their batting or bowling approach. Their purple patch is not likely to end in a hurry.

Dhaka Capital Player List

Thisara Perera (c), Litton Das, Habibur Sohan, Munim Shahriar, Rahmat Ali, Riaz Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Stephen Eskinazi, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shubham Ranjane, Johnson Charles, JP Kotze, Abu Jayed, Amir Hamza Hotak, Asif Hasan, Farmanullah Safi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mukidul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Alauddin Babu, Chaturanga de Silva.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Stephen Eskinazi Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Thisara Perera (C) All-rounder Alauddin Babu All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Dhaka Capital’s batting has been inconsistent and their bowling is not adequate since they have a hard time curtailing runs.

Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders extended their gap against Dhaka Capital by taking victory in their previous head-to-head meeting this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Rangpur Riders - 9

Dhaka Capital - 6

Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Betting Odds

Dhaka Capital to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Although Dhaka Capital have not shown the best form in the tournament so far, their opening partnerships have been quite fruitful, albeit slightly inconsistent. In the last three games, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das have added 17, 5 and 65 runs to the first wicket. It is also worth noting that their highest opening total was achieved against Rangpur Riders in their previous encounter this season. Rangpur Riders’ openers have not been quite so prolific as Alex Hales and Azizul Hakim have scored 10, 22 and 20 runs together. Given how Dhaka Capital outperformed their rivals in their last meeting, the same is expected of the openers this time around.

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Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Best Batters

Saif Hassan to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Saif Hassan was the leading batter for the team in their outing against Fortune Barishal, having scored an unbeaten 62. This performance also made him Rangpur Riders’ top run scorer overall with an average of 53.00. Based on his present form, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match as well.

Thisara Perera to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Batter

Thisara Perera was absolutely on the money in the previous encounter versus Khulna Tigers where the skipper top-scored with an unbeaten 103, marking his first century of the season. He is now Dhaka Capital’s top batter overall by a massive lead, having amassed 141 runs in three innings with an average of 70.50, making him the top pick for the next fixture.

Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capital Best Bowlers

Khushdil Shah to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

Khushdil Shah stands as Rangpur Riders’ leading wicket-taker with a total of seven wickets in three innings so far. In their match against Fortune Barishal, he was the top bowler as he captured three wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.50. With an average of 6.14 in the tournament, he remains the top choice for the next game.

Alauddin Babu to be Dhaka Capital’s Best Bowler

Alauddin Babu is currently Dhaka Capital’s top bowler, having picked five wickets in three innings thus far. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last outing against Khulna Tigers where he took one wicket in three overs with an economy rate of 5.00. Moreover, his brilliant bowling average of 18.60 makes him a leading contender for the game against Rangpur Riders.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.40 (Batery)

Dhaka Capital to win @ 3.00 (Batery) Rangpur Riders and Dhaka Capital are poles apart in terms of form and there is no comparison between the sides. Rangpur Riders are at the top of the standings with three wins in three matches and a net run rate of 2.018 while Dhaka Capital occupy the penultimate position with three defeats and a dismal net run rate of -1.369. Moreover, Rangpur Riders have already beaten Dhaka Capital this season which puts them at an advantage for the upcoming game as well. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





