Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction
RAN
30%
Chance of Winning
FBA
70%
Bangladesh
Shere Bangla Stadium
Facts
- Azmatullah Omarzai is the second highest wicket-taker in BPL ‘23 with 15 scalps to his name.
- Iftikhar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan (both playing for Fortune Barishal) are among the top five run getters in BPL ‘23.
- The Rangpur Riders have only lost one of their last seven games.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning
Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Fortune Barishal. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.20 for the Rangpur Riders, while the odds are 1.67 for Fortune Barishal.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Fortune Barishal have made the journey all the way to the final thrice, and have yet to win. As for the Rangpur Riders, they have clinched the silverware once, but have never entered a final otherwise. For one team, tomorrow, the door to the final will be shut. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction
Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 57.39%—a split which this year’s results have only reinforced. So, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.
Weather Report
There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy and very warm for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (37%), with winds as strong as 15 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.
Rangpur Riders Player List
Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shoaib Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan (c/wk)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Robiul Haque
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Team Form
In a sense, the Rangpur Riders are the turnaround story of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Six wins on the trot saw them ease their way into the playoffs. Their record in the last five games reads like this: one loss and four wins.
Fortune Barishal Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mehidy Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Chaturanga de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah
|
All-rounder
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Fazle Mahmud
|
All-rounder
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Anamul Haque (wk)
|
Batter
|
Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Ebadot Hossain
|
Bowler
Fortune Barishal Team Form
Not too long ago, Fortune Barishal were the team to beat in the current edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with five consecutive wins to their name. But fortunes have changed—and that, quite drastically. In their last five games, Barishal have lost thrice and won only the remaining two.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head
Head-to-head, Fortune Barishal hold a complete sway over the Rangpur Riders in recent times. Both their previous encounters—both in the current edition of the tournament—have gone in favour of Barishal, and in thumping fashion: a six-wicket win followed by a 67-run win.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds
RR to score more than 43 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)
The Rangpur Riders are not known to go all guns blazing with the bat in the first overs—so far in this tournament, at least. However, there is a pattern that is consistent and the tactic seems to be working, especially in their six recent wins. Once they have settled in, the Riders’ innings blossoms towards the latter half of the powerplay. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters
Rony Talukdar to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)
The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Shoaib Malik has been a mainstay, to be sure, but their upward trajectory in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League can be traced down to the emerging form of Rony Talukdar and his consistent showing with the bat in the middle overs of proceedings. In the Riders’ last five games, the 32-year-old has posted 170 runs at an average of 34.
Iftikhar Ahmed to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)
Fortune Barishal’s batting unit have shown their worth at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League: they have two players in the same team who rank among the top five run-getters in the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan is one. But more recently, Iftikhar Ahmed has outperformed the Bangladeshi legend. In his last 9 games, the 32-year-old has scored 313 runs each at an average of 62.6 and a strike-rate of 160.51. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers
Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)
When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, recent form continues to favour the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand; he is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up 14 wickets in his last nine games for the Rangpur Riders at an economy rate of 6.84.
Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)
For Fortune Barishal, Shakib Al Hasan & co. have done well to contain the opposition with their wily spin bowling. But what they have needed is more potency, a reliable wicket-taker in their ranks. And that is precisely what Mohammad Wasim has provided since his integration into the side. In his last seven outings for Barishal, the 21-year-old all-rounder from Pakistan has picked up nine wickets at an average in the mid 20s.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Fortune Barishal
We see the rationale behind Melbet’s prediction in favour of Fortune Barishal. Historically, at least, Barishal have much more playoff experience than the Rangpur Riders. But this is not as straightforward as that. Barishal have had a poor run in recent games and that, in no small part, will be a factor in deciding the game tomorrow. The Riders, on the other hand, have been in good nick, with the collective unit looking in better shape than that of Barishal. So, despite their loss against the Comilla Victorians in the last game—their first defeat in six—they should have enough to walk away with a win.
Rangpur Riders to win @ 2.205 (Melbet)
Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)Bet now!