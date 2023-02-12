Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction RAN 30 % Chance of Winning FBA 70 % Bet now! Alas, the playoff stage—the business end—of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is here! In the Eliminator, the Rangpur Riders will lock horns with Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 12, 2023 (Sunday) at 1 PM.

Facts Azmatullah Omarzai is the second highest wicket-taker in BPL ‘23 with 15 scalps to his name.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan (both playing for Fortune Barishal) are among the top five run getters in BPL ‘23.

The Rangpur Riders have only lost one of their last seven games.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Fortune Barishal. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.20 for the Rangpur Riders, while the odds are 1.67 for Fortune Barishal.

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Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Fortune Barishal have made the journey all the way to the final thrice, and have yet to win. As for the Rangpur Riders, they have clinched the silverware once, but have never entered a final otherwise. For one team, tomorrow, the door to the final will be shut. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 57.39%—a split which this year’s results have only reinforced. So, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy and very warm for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (37%), with winds as strong as 15 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Shoaib Malik All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Aaron Jones Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Hasan Mahmud Bowler Robiul Haque Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

In a sense, the Rangpur Riders are the turnaround story of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Six wins on the trot saw them ease their way into the playoffs. Their record in the last five games reads like this: one loss and four wins.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fazle Mahmud All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Khaled Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Not too long ago, Fortune Barishal were the team to beat in the current edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with five consecutive wins to their name. But fortunes have changed—and that, quite drastically. In their last five games, Barishal have lost thrice and won only the remaining two.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Head-to-head, Fortune Barishal hold a complete sway over the Rangpur Riders in recent times. Both their previous encounters—both in the current edition of the tournament—have gone in favour of Barishal, and in thumping fashion: a six-wicket win followed by a 67-run win.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

RR to score more than 43 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders are not known to go all guns blazing with the bat in the first overs—so far in this tournament, at least. However, there is a pattern that is consistent and the tactic seems to be working, especially in their six recent wins. Once they have settled in, the Riders’ innings blossoms towards the latter half of the powerplay. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Rony Talukdar to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Shoaib Malik has been a mainstay, to be sure, but their upward trajectory in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League can be traced down to the emerging form of Rony Talukdar and his consistent showing with the bat in the middle overs of proceedings. In the Riders’ last five games, the 32-year-old has posted 170 runs at an average of 34.

Iftikhar Ahmed to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Fortune Barishal’s batting unit have shown their worth at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League: they have two players in the same team who rank among the top five run-getters in the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan is one. But more recently, Iftikhar Ahmed has outperformed the Bangladeshi legend. In his last 9 games, the 32-year-old has scored 313 runs each at an average of 62.6 and a strike-rate of 160.51. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, recent form continues to favour the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand; he is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up 14 wickets in his last nine games for the Rangpur Riders at an economy rate of 6.84.

Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

For Fortune Barishal, Shakib Al Hasan & co. have done well to contain the opposition with their wily spin bowling. But what they have needed is more potency, a reliable wicket-taker in their ranks. And that is precisely what Mohammad Wasim has provided since his integration into the side. In his last seven outings for Barishal, the 21-year-old all-rounder from Pakistan has picked up nine wickets at an average in the mid 20s.