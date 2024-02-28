RAN (Rangpur Riders) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction RAN 57 % Chance of Winning FORT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.792 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rangpur Riders take on Fortune Barishal in the Qualifier 2 of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 28 at 6:00 PM IST.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders headed into the playoffs as favourites against Comilla Victorians after a stunning run in the group stages. The defending champions outplayed Rangpur Riders behind ever reliable Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das. Rangpur Riders bowlers failed to show up as Comilla Victorians won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal headed into the elimination round as an underdog but managed to upset the odds as they registered a resounding victory against Chattogram Challengers and booked a place in the Qualifier 2. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 57%

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 43%

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Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rony Talukdar has struggled to make a mark this season and he has failed to show thus far. In ten matches, Talukdar has scored 157 runs with an average of 15.7 which is pretty low for an opening batsman. In the last game he scored 13 off 11 balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers came into the side and has been phenomenal for Fortune Barishal. In four matches, Mayers have scored 169 with an average of 42.25 which is brilliant in T20 cricket. Mayers was brilliant in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This season, 14 of the last 19 games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Rony Talukdar, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brandon King, Mominul Haque, Hasan Murad, Ihsanullah, Yasir Mohammad, Ashiqur Zaman

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar Batter Shamim Hossain Batter Shakib Al Hasan Batter Mahedi Hasan Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper James Neesham All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batter Mohammad Nabi Bowler Abu Hider Rony Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders had a brilliant group stages but faltered in the playoffs as they were comprehensively beaten by defending champions Comilla Victorians. Comilla Victorians won the game with six wickets to spare.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, James Fuller, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Akif Javed, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Yannic Cariah, Rakibul Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Kyle Mayers Batter David Miller Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder James Fuller Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowler Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal headed into this penultimate game after a dominant display against Chattogram Challengers as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Fortune Barishal has had an upper hand in this fixture against Rangpur Riders in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Rangpur Riders: 4

Fortune Barishal: 6

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders head into this game in contrasting form. Even though Comilla Victorians got the better of Rangpur Riders that doesn’t change the fact they have had a phenomenal run in this tournament and are favourites to make the finals this season and hope to avenge the loss against Comilla Victorians. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal had failed to find consistency especially in the first half of the campaign but managed to turn things around. Both sides went head to head twice in the season, in the first game, Fortune Barishal dominated the proceedings and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. The second game turned out to be a close affair as Rangpur Riders eventually won the game with one wicket to spare. Regardless of the result on both occasions, Fortune Barishal openers managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.101 Bet Now!

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

Even though Shakib Al Hasan did not have a great game against Comilla Victorians, that doesn’t change the fact he has been an inspiration for Rangpur Riders this season. For Rangpur Riders to overcome Fortune Barishal, we believe Hasan would be pivotal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

We are going to stick with Tamim Iqbal once again as he was sensational against Chattogram Challengers and scored a brilliant half century. With 443 runs, Iqbal is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Rangpur Riders had an underwhelming bowling performance in the last game against Comilla Victorians hence it would be hard to make a pick based on one match. With 17 wickets, Shakib Al Hasan is the leading wicket taker for Rangpur Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Saifuddin to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Mohammad Saifuddin has come to light in the second half of the campaign as he has been the most consistent bowler for Fortune Barishal in the last few games. He continued his brilliant form in the playoffs as he ended the game with 2/28 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.