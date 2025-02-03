Facts: Rangpur Riders’ Akif Javed is the third highest wicket-taker of the competition with 19 wickets in ten innings.

Khulna Tigers’ Mohammad Naim is the second leading batter of the tournament with 444 runs in 12 innings.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning

Rangpur Riders continued on their downward spiral with yet another defeat at the hands of Khulna Tigers in the last encounter of the group stage. The former, who started their campaign as the dominant table toppers, had a rather challenging time chasing down Khulna Tigers’ daunting total of 220. Rangpur Riders’ opener, Soumya Sarkar, scored a well-made half-century with 74 runs but a lack of contribution from the others made it difficult to attain the target. Rangpur Riders’ ended up falling short by 46 runs in the end.

Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, secured a simple victory with an easy chase against Dhaka Capital in the previous outing. The latter were restricted to a measly total of 123 which was, by no means, enough to defend. Khulna Tigers’ skipper and opener, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, went hammer and tongs to score an unbeaten 74 and minimal contributions from the others ensured that the team were over the line with six wickets left.

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 59%

Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score under 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rangpur Riders’ have had varied opening combinations in the tournament but not one of those has paid off until now. Even though they have had Soumya Sarkar open for the last three games, it has not made a morsel of difference to the score. During the previous five matches, the team has settled for paltry totals of 11, 3, 2, 1 and 9 before the fall of the first wicket. Their opening wicket is in a vulnerable position and it would be easy for the opposition to exploit that.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has one of the most balanced pitches in the tournament since the teams batting and fielding first have nine wins each in 18 matches. However, the average first innings total of 163 this season is quite a good score to defend which makes batting first the preferred option for the toss winners.

Weather Report

No rain is forecast at Mirpur on match day and the skies are expected to remain sunny with the temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Alex Hales, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Sediqullah Atal, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Irfan Sukkur, Tawfique Khan, Akif Javed, AM Ghazanfar, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawfique Khan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Saif Hassan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Azizul Hakim Tamim All-rounder Rakibul Hasan Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders enter the eliminator on the back of four losses but they have the potential to advance to the final, especially with a three-win advantage over Khulna Tigers in their head-to-head tally.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad, William Bosisto, Alex Ross, Aamer Jamal, Musfik Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan (C) All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Alex Ross Batter William Bosisto Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Nasum Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Musfik Hasan Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have three wins in the last five matches but their inconsistency is their biggest problem.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head

Khulna Tigers made a step towards bridging the gap to Rangpur Riders with a victory in their previous head-to-head meeting.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Rangpur Riders - 9

Khulna Tigers - 6

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar’s partnership did not take off very well and the pair ended up with rather low scores, so Tawfique Khan was brought back in place of the former for the last match. However, it did not help much and the team has had opening stands of 11, 3 and 2 runs in the last three matches. This is not the case for Khulna Tigers who have a steady opening lineup with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim. Barring the previous game where they scored a mere eight runs together, the two matches prior to that were great as they added 32 and 47 runs to the first wicket. For the next match as well, Khulna Tigers’ openers are endorsed to perform better than that of Rangpur Riders.



Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Australia Women’s National Cricket League, null Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.682 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Soumya Sarkar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Soumya Sarkar took part in his third innings of the tournament and notched up a half-century with 74 runs. Overall, he has amassed 105 runs with an average of 35.00. Even though he made a rather late entry to the competition, he is the top pick to lead the team in the next game.

Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter

Mohammad Naim was out on a two-ball duck in the previous game versus Dhaka Capital after two back-to-back big scores. However, this did not affect his position as Khulna Tigers’ leading batter as he has 444 runs in 12 innings. Averaging at 40.36, he is expected to bounce back and come good against Rangpur Riders.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Akif Javed to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

In the last game against Khulna Tigers, Akif Javed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Rangpur Riders with one wicket in four overs and an economy rate of 7.75. He is the leading bowler for the team overall, having taken 19 wickets in ten innings with a brilliant average of 14.00 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming match.

Musfik Hasan to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler

Musfik Hasan has played two games in the tournament so far and he has captured a total of four wickets. In the previous outing versus Dhaka Capital, he took one wicket in his two-over spell. He has an impressive bowling average of 13.75, making him the leading contender against Rangpur Riders.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rangpur Riders Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch) Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers are 1-1 in the tournament this season and they are also quite closely matched in the standings as they occupy third and fourth place, respectively. Rangpur Riders won eight matches in a row before their downfall began, and they ended up losing four successive games. They fell from first to third on the table but they certainly have the chance to redeem themselves, especially with their net run rate of 0.596. Khulna Tigers fought their way to the qualifying stage with a net run rate of 0.184 but the bookmakers expect Rangpur Riders to show up where it matters most and reserve their spot in the final. ‌‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





