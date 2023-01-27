Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction RAN 40 % Chance of Winning SLT 60 % Bet now! Sylhet Strikers are absolutely buzzing this season, having won six out of their seven encounters to prove that they are the real deal this summer. The way they have dominated the league paints a picture of absolute craziness - something that they would try to fizzle out in the process. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders have won three and lost three in six matches so far this season to make dormancy look real. Who would come out on top? We will find out at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on January 27, 2023 (1 PM).

Facts Mashrafe Mortaza is my pick to be the man of the match for this Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers match. The seasoned campaigner has picked up eight wickets in his last five games at an average of 14.6, and that tells you why he would be a differentiator.

Towhid Hridoy has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate in excess of 160. You understand the bet. I sure do and hence, I am picking him to be Sylhet Strikers’ best batter.

Malik has carried his form to the Bangladesh Premier League as well, scoring 140 runs at an average of 46.67 in his last five matches for Rangpur Riders. Then you know who is going to rule the roost on Friday.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Sylhet are overwhelming favourites to win this encounter, considering their crazy run of form lately. Imagine a team winning six of their seven games and then having to come face-to-face against a team who have won just three games so far. That tells you the story in a way and our affiliate partner Melbet squarely believes in their protocol as they are giving odds of 2.384 to Rangpur Riders and 1.58 to Sylhet Strikers.

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Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Tips

Don’t be surprised if the match is a low-scoring one, as the pitch in Sylhet hardly offers a batsman anything to have fun. In the last 10 innings at this venue, only thrice the total has surpassed the 150-run mark. It is already documented that the track assists spinners, which will play a crucial part in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

There is already a template set for matches at this venue – win the toss and bowl first. The caravan has moved to Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet where in all the five matches played at the venue in the last one year, the team batting second have had the last laugh. Despite the trend, few captains had opted to bat first, but ended up on the losing side eventually.

Weather Report

The winter in Bangladesh is at peak right now, with the cool temperature hovering throughout. The evenings will be pleasant and as per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Friday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Rony Talukdar, Robiul Haque, Alauddin Babu, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pathum Nissanka, Aaron Jones, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter Rony Talukdar Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Robiul Haque Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

In the last six matches, Rangpur Riders have won three and lost three - all of those matches have come in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. That tells you the inconsistency they have endured but by thrashing Chattogram Challengers by a margin of 55 runs in the last game, the Riders have made sure things are more fluid for them going forward.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Till last week, it looked like no one would be able to stop the Sylhet Strikers onslaught. Then, out of nowhere, Comilla Victorians handed them a comprehensive 5-wicket loss. That defeat is the lone blemish in their last six games. Imagine, having a hot streak. Sylhet is having exactly one.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Head-To-Head

Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers have played each other 12 times in the Bangladesh Premier League and the latter have come out victorious 7 times. This is in line with what Sylhet Strikers have achieved in the tournament to put things in perspective.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 43 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

The equation has been simple for the Sylhet Strikers. When their top-order batters click, they win. Their aggressive approach with the bat in the first six overs has been a more integral part of their performance in the tournament. Barring the one-off failure in the powerplay overs against the Comilla Victorians, the Strikers have scored in excess of eight runs per over on average in the opening phase. If you are looking for a sure-shot bet to take advantage of, this is the one.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be SS’s best batter (Melbet)

Throughout the tournament, Towhid Hridoy has been the best-performing star for Sylhet Strikers and the primary reason behind the Strikers doing well in the tournament. With three consecutive half-centuries, the 22-year-old is among the most exciting batters at the tournament right now. In his last five outings in the 20-over game, Hridoy has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate in excess of 160. You understand the best. I sure do.

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

When it comes to T20s, Shoaib Malik’s numbers speak for themselves. More than 12,000 runs (including 74 half-centuries) at a career average in excess of 36 and a healthy strike rate of 127.31, Malik is a colossus in the shortest version of the game. He has carried his form to the Bangladesh Premier League as well, scoring 140 runs at an average of 46.67 in his last five matches for Rangpur Riders. Then you know who is going to rule the roost on Friday.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Mashrafe Mortaza to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers have no problem with taking wickets. Three of their bowlers are among the top six wicket-takers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Among them, their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is the sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate, the seasoned campaigner has picked up eight wickets in his last five games at an average of 14.6, hence go for it with Mortaza being your denomination.

Robiul Haque to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

Robiul Haque seems to have turned a corner for Rangpur Riders—especially in the last four games. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up nine wickets at a strike rate of less than 10 in the ongoing season. Those are mighty impressive numbers. And given that the conditions in Sylhet favour the pacers (historically, 65.81% of the wickets have been picked up by the fast bowlers), I expect him to be Rangpur Riders’ best bowler tomorrow.