Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

RAN

70%

Chance of Winning

SLT

30%

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Bangladesh

Shere Bangla National Stadium

The 36th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will be a big game—a clash between two teams in the top half of the table. Rangpur Riders are all set to take on the Sylhet Strikers at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 4, 2023 (Saturday) at 6:30 PM (IST).

Facts

  • Sylhet Strikers are the only team who has already qualified for the playoffs so far.
  • Najmul Shanto is the leading run-getter in BPL 2023 with 356 runs in 10 games.
  • Sylhet Strikers have not beaten the Rangpur Riders since 2019.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Sylhet Strikers. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 1.67 for the Rangpur Riders, while the odds are 1.76 for the Sylhet Strikers.

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Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

What a match this is set up to be! Two teams, in quite good form, with several individuals performing well with bat and ball for both teams For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated some bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 55.66%. And, especially given the game will be played under the evening lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be clear for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (58%), with winds as strong as 9 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Shoaib Malik

All-rounder

Rony Talukdar

Batter

Shamim Hossain

All-rounder

Mohammad Naim

Batter

Mahedi Hasan

All-rounder

Nurul Hasan (c/wk)

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Nawaz

All-rounder

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-rounder

Hasan Mahmud

Bowler

Rakibul Hasan

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

After two thumping losses at the hands of Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders have taken a 180-degree turn in the course of their campaign. In their last three games, the Riders are unbeaten.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris

Batter

Najmul Shanto

Batter

Towhid Hridoy

Batter

Zakir Hasan

Batter

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

Wicketkeeper

Thisara Perera

All-rounder

Imad Wasim

All-rounder

Akbar Ali

Batter

Mashrafe Mortaza (c)

Bowler

Rejaur Rahman Raja

Bowler

Mohammad Amir

Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Till last week, it looked like no one would be able to stop the Sylhet Strikers onslaught at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Then, out of nowhere, Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders handed them a wake-up call—with two comprehensive defeats at that. Those two losses are their lone blemishes in eight games this year.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

The recent head-to-head numbers between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers are heavily one-sided. The last five games between these two sides saw the Riders walking away with the points on four occasions. The Strikers last beat the Riders in 2019.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

RR to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.765 (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders are not known to go all guns blazing with the bat in the first overs—so far in this tournament, at least. However, there is a pattern that is consistent, especially in their three recent wins. Once they have settled in, the Riders’ innings blossoms towards the latter half of the powerplay. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Their success has been more down to a collective effort. But Shoaib Malik, whose numbers in the T20 format speak for itself, has once again proved his worth. Carrying his form into the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, the veteran has scored 231 runs at an average of 38.50 in his last eight matches for Rangpur Riders.

Najmul Shanto to be SS’s best batter (Melbet)

Among the youthful core of the Sylhet Strikers, Najmul Shanto continues to impress. Though he had been steadily moving up the ranks in Bangladesh Cricket for years now, it was his exploits at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup—259 runs at an average of 64.75—that proved to be his breakout onto the international setup. So far, he has been the top run-getter for the Strikers this year, with 356 runs in 10 games at an average of 44.5.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, recent form favours the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up 10 wickets in his last seven games for the Rangpur Riders at an average of 13.29.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be SS’s best bowler (Melbet)

The Sylhet Strikers are stacked with wicket-taking bowlers. Three of their bowlers are among the top six wicket-takers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Among them, their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is the sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate (7.5), the seasoned campaigner has picked up 12 wickets in his last 10 games.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Rangpur Riders

Melbet’s prediction aside, we think this is touch-and-go. The stakes are high: Sylhet Strikers want to ensure a top-two finish; Rangpur Riders want to ensure a place in the top four. And both sides come into this game with similar records in recent games. As for the Strikers, however, an added incentive for them is that they will also be looking forward to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture. However, our analysis of the squads points to a win for the Riders.

Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.76 (Melbet)

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Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

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