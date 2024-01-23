RAN (Rangpur Riders) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction SYL 45 % Chance of Winning RAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rangpur Riders take on Sylhet Strikers in the seventh game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 23 at 1:00 PM IST.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Sylhet Strikers were sensational last year as they dominated the group stages from start to finish and ended up with 18 points and topped the group standing. Sylhet Strikers looked a shadow of themselves in the opening game against Chattogram Challengers as they failed to defend a first innings score of 177 and eventually lost the game by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Rangpur Riders had a slow start to the campaign last year but managed to turn things around and made the playoffs last season. In the opening fixture they were outplayed by Fortune Barishal as they lost the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 45%

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Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the two afternoon games thus far we have seen teams struggle to score in the first innings hence average score is significantly dropped in the afternoon games. In the three games thus far, we have seen teams score 143, 121 and 136 thus far which is pretty low considering how well teams have batted in the evening games. We believe the total score in the game would be low.

Sylhet Strikers dominated the group stages last season and even though they are not renowned to be an explosive side they scored the most boundaries in the tournament. In the opening game against Chattogram Challengers, even though Sylhet Strikers were outplayed in the game they still managed to hit more boundaries than their opponents which makes us believe they would hit more boundaries in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rangpur Riders 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. This season all six games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Brandon King, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Rony Talukdar Batter Shakib Al Hasan Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Nabi Batter Mahedi Hasan Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders had a brilliant campaign last season and made the playoffs last term. This season, they kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Fortune Barishal.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Harry Tector, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Ben Cutting, Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava, Samit Patel, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Dushan Hemantha, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Harry Tector Batter Yasir Ali Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Ben Cutting All-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib All-rounder Nazmul Islam Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers were exceptional in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table with nine wins in 12 matches. They have kicked off their season with a loss against Chattogram Challengers.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Historically Rangpur Riders have dominated this fixture as they have seven wins in nine games. Last year Rangpur Riders did a double against Sylhet Strikers.

Head to Head

Rangpur Riders: 7

Sylhet Strikers: 2

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Sylhet Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers go head to head hoping to register their first points in the season. Both sides had a solid campaign last season as both teams made the playoffs last year. Sylhet Strikers dominated the group stages and topped the group as they had three defeats in 12 games in the last tournament. Two of the three defeats came against Rangpur Riders as they did a double against the table toppers. Rangpur Riders dominated the games, in the two games they managed an opening stand of 27 and 100 and on both occasions they had a better opening partnership. Even though Rangpur Riders failed to show up in the opening fixture, we believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and you should encash on this great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now!

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters

Brandon King to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

Rangpur Riders had an underwhelming performance in the opening game as their batters failed to show up. Brandon King does provide a bit of stardom in this team as he has been phenomenal in the franchise cricket and would play a pivotal role in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto had a solid game against Chattogram Challengers in the opening game hence we are going to stick with our guns once again. With 516 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Shakib Al Hasan had a phenomenal season both with bat and bowl last term. Shakib’s bowling in the opening game was pretty much the only positive in the opening game against Fortune Barishal as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/16 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler

We are once again going to stick with Tanzim Hasan Sakib even though he did not have a great game in the last outing. None of the bowlers showed up in the last game. Sakib was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sylhet Strikers last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.